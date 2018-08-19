Technically Speaking For The Week Of August 13-17

Prices moved modestly higher this week and are looking to make new highs.

Are trade war issues simmering down? Maybe. According to NBC, Larry Kudlow believes that a deal with Mexico is close. This stands in contrast to an NY Times story from last week that issues related to autos were proving to be a sticking point:

Auto industry officials familiar with the talks said the Trump administration wants the ability to impose national security tariffs on future Mexican production from new auto assembly and parts plants. These officials said U.S negotiators had essentially agreed that a new NAFTA trade deal would exempt existing Mexican auto plants from any "Section 232" tariffs that Trump may impose. But the U.S. negotiators do not want to apply the same guarantees to new Mexican auto plants, the officials said, as the potential threat of 25 percent tariffs would discourage new automotive investment in Mexico to serve the U.S. market.

China is sending a delegation to the US at the end of August with the intention of restarting stalled talks. While the issues with the EU have simmered down, all we really have is an agreement to agree. The big problem is Trump's mercurial temperament. However, things seem to be moving in the right direction.

Oil continues to be a non-factor

Prices broke their upward trendline in mid-July and are now moving towards the 200-day EMA. Momentum is weaker. Gas prices are still reasonable:

Regular formulation prices are still below $3. But remember that Iran's oil sales leave the market by the end of this year, which will decrease supply, potentially spiking prices.

Are we at peak growth?

MarketWatch thinks so. It argues that the following factors point towards that conclusion: a weaker (but still growing) housing market, weaker (but still positive) regional PMI, and a rate-hiking Fed. I dislike the connotation of the article because it implies that once the peak is over, a recession is guaranteed, which I don't see just yet. I looked at the housing market situation a few weeks ago and concluded it's moving sideways. Here's a chart of the 3-month moving average of the regional PMIs which show all to be in decent shape:

The Fed is a wild card in all this. But rates are still very low by historical standards. I seriously doubt that we'll see a massive slowdown from a few more hikes. Overall, I could see slower growth from here on out, but I don't think that's fatal.

Turning to the markets, we have the following performance table for the week

The Dow was the best performer, but we can thank Walmart (NYSE:WMT) for that. The mid-caps were up modestly as were the SPYs. The QQQs were off modestly.

Let's turn to the charts, starting with today's price action:

There are three key pieces of technical data on the 1-day chart. First is the general uptrend that connects the lows from mid-morning and early afternoon (this is in red). Then we have the Fibonacci fans, where prices closed out trading. Finally, prices had a great general ebb and flow, rising, selling off and then rising again. Overall, this is a good day of positive trading.

As I noted several times the week before last, the SPYs formed three "shooting stars" on August 7, 8, and 9. Since then, prices have made a near complete round trip to 30-day lows followed by moves higher to near the level of the three shooting stars.

On the daily chart, prices moved to the 20-day EMA and have since been moving higher, nearing highs from late January. The MACD is non-committal right now.

Overall, the market is in fair shape. The macro environment is very positive and earnings were strong. Trade issues are simmering down. Hopefully this trend will continue next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.