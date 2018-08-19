This Emerging Market Currency Is Showing Resiliency At This Time

Last month, I made the argument that the Mexican peso could be set to rise further against the greenback, given positive sentiment surrounding the political situation in Mexico, as well as the possibility that the greenback might be reaching a ceiling at this point in time.

The devaluation of the Turkish lira has led to emerging market currencies sliding lower, and this has included the Mexican peso.

That being said, when we compare the drop in the peso to that of the euro and Polish zloty (which is also considered an emerging market currency), the latter two currencies have seen a greater fall against the greenback:

Source: investing.com

While the peso has seen some depreciation, it has not been as severe as one might expect, and there could still be a case for significant upside.

When we examine the MXN/USD from a technical standpoint, we see that the 20 and 100 period SMAs have converged, while the Relative Strength Index is trading at 50.0830 at the time of writing.

Source: investing.com

In this regard, it is likely that the peso would meet some resistance against the dollar, at least in the short-term. However, the fact that the Turkish lira crisis has not had a significantly adverse effect on the currency is quite encouraging.

From a macroeconomic standpoint, the growth in the peso has been particularly impressive given the surrounding uncertainty over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

In spite of a rise in fuel prices, core inflation has seen an overall drop since 2017, and it is expected that the Mexican central bank will ultimately be able to meet its inflation target of 3 percent:

Source: investing.com

This is likely be to perceived as quite a good sign by the market, as it indicates that any gains from higher yields on interest rates would not be subsequently outpaced by inflation. Moreover, while economic growth in Mexico has dipped slightly due to contraction in the manufacturing and farming industries, Mexico’s economy has grown by 2.7 percent since the previous year, which is an encouraging sign.

Ultimately, the Mexican peso has been tested by the ongoing currency crisis in Turkey, and proved to be quite resilient. While the currency may face short-term headwinds against the greenback, stabilizing inflation and positive economic growth in Mexico is likely to lead the peso higher over the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.