SailPoint Technologies: Beat And Raise Marred By Secondary Sale

The company, however, will see added pressure from the sale of ~15% of its market cap from insiders. As this is a secondary transaction, SailPoint won't receive any proceeds.

Shares had seen choppy trading of late, seeing a more pronounced selloff during the tech pullback led by Facebook and Netflix.

Revenue growth remained strong at 39% y/y, and the company also raised its full-year outlook to 26% y/y growth (which still has plenty of opportunity).

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL), one of the leading SaaS vendors for identity governance, has long been one of the success stories of the Austin tech hub, with roaring performance post-IPO. Recall that the company went public at the tail end of last year at just $12 per share; despite choppy trading recently this summer, SailPoint has been boosted by its recent Q2 earnings release and now trades at roughly 2.5x its original IPO price. Certainly not terrible performance for nine months.

SAIL data by YCharts

The main question for investors is simple: can SailPoint's outperformance continue? In my view, SailPoint is a great company that has reached a valuation ceiling. With an impending secondary offering, I think its near-term gains will be capped.

Strong bullish drivers, but valuation is prohibitive

There's more than one reason to like SailPoint. Its technology angle is strong, especially in an election year where security and privacy are expected to be headlining topics. SailPoint's technology, which helps enterprises manage access inside internal networks, is one of the leading (and also, one of the few) vendors in the space. SailPoint noted that it crossed the 1,000 customer milestone this quarter, indicating its rapid traction within its core market.

In addition, the company's history as a PE-backed concern has given it a certain kind of cost discipline that many SaaS peers in Silicon Valley lack. SailPoint isn't yet profitable - but with an operating margin in the low negative single digits on a GAAP basis, and with pro forma EPS already positive, it is one of the closest high-growth recent IPOs to breakeven profitability.

Then there's also SailPoint's free cash flow. Again, the company is a clear winner relative to other SaaS names on this front, with rich free cash flow margins and FCF growth that exceeds revenue growth. As SAIL matures, investors will turn to free cash flow to support its valuation narrative - much like with larger companies such as Red Hat (RHT) and Adobe (ADBE).

Still, this confluence of bullish factors comes at a price. At SailPoint's current share price just above $29, the company carries a market cap of $2.55 billion. Netting out $82 million of cash and $10 million of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $2.48 billion.

SailPoint recently raised its full-year outlook, which is one of the reasons that the stock jumped post-Q2. It's now calling for full-year revenues of $233-236 million, or +26% y/y growth at the midpoint relative to FY17 revenues of $188.5 million. Previously, the company was only expecting $225-229 million in revenues (consensus was at $227.5 million), or a growth range of 21-23% y/y.

Figure 1. SailPoint guidance

Source: SailPoint investor relations

Considering the fact that SailPoint grew revenues in the first half of this year at a 39% y/y pace, there's plenty of opportunity for the company to hit >30% growth in FY18, unless revenues meaningfully decelerate in the back half of this year. SailPoint's guidance is too conservative - it just doesn't add up. In my view, the company will hit at least $242 million in revenues, or 30% y/y growth. But even at this stronger revenue estimate, its valuation is still at 10.3x EV/FY18 revenues, a fairly steep price to pay in an increasingly valuation-sensitive market that is beating down highflying names like Netflix (NFLX).

That's also not to mention the fact that SailPoint has planned a secondary offering of 13.75 million shares by insiders for this month, priced at $28.25. (3% lower than current trading prices). This represents about 16% of SailPoint's market cap that is suddenly up for sale; the side effects of having the lockup period expire three months ago.

With this secondary offering looming on the horizon amid an extremely high valuation, I'd say the company is a hold at best. My price target on the stock is $24, representing 8.5x EV/FY18 revenues.

Q2 download: Strong revenue growth accompanied by robust FCF expansion

We have to acknowledge the fact, however, that SailPoint posted excellent results. In the three times that the company has released earnings since going public last November, it has garnered a sharply positive reaction twice (last quarter, SailPoint worried investors as revenue growth decelerated from 53% y/y in Q4 to 40% y/y growth). Here's a look at the latest quarterly results:

Figure 2. SailPoint Q2 results

Source: SailPoint investor relations

Revenues grew 39% y/y to $54.6 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $50.0 million (+27% y/y) by a stunning 12 points. The company's revenue growth showed barely any deceleration from the 40% y/y pace it set in Q4.

It's understandable that investors and analysts were worried that SailPoint's revenue growth was entering a steep decelerating phase. After revenue growth decelerated thirteen points going from Q4 to Q1, investors were bracing for even more deceleration in Q2. This was reinforced by the fact that SailPoint's guidance for FY18, in the low 20s, strongly hinted at a slowdown in growth. This, however, didn't happen. Management noted broad-based strength in the quarter from both enterprise and mid-market clients, and the company also achieved stellar growth in its international arm. Subscription revenue growth, the most important piece of SailPoint's business, also saw strong 53% y/y growth to $25.1 million, supported by strong deal activity for its flagship IdentityIQ platform. Renewal rates for this product remained "above 95%".

What is also encouraging about the quarter is that the revenue mix tilted away from services revenues, or the revenues derived from implementation and customer support projects that generate a far lower gross margin (many SaaS companies perform these services at just above cost to accelerate the go-live process with customers and encourage deal closings). Services as a percentage of revenues dropped to 19.0% this quarter, down 540bps from 24.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Partially as a result of this more favorable revenue mix, gross margin expanded 280bps to 75.5%, up strongly from 72.7% in the year-ago quarter. Underlying subscription gross margins also helped the boost in overall gross margins, rising to 82% from 77% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating losses of -$1.8 million (a GAAP operating margin of -3.3%) also remained relatively flat relative to the year-ago quarter, as expanded sales and marketing costs somewhat ate into the company's gross margin gains. On a pro forma basis (netting off stock comp and other one-time items), the company achieved $4.5 million operating profit, or an 8% margin relative to 3% in 2Q17. Pro forma EPS of $0.03 also showed meaningful upside to Wall Street consensus of $0.02.

Where SailPoint was perhaps most impressive, however, is on the free cash flow front:

Figure 3. SailPoint FCF

Source: SailPoint investor relations

With $26.6 million in operating cash flows less $1.4 million of capex, SailPoint's FCF in the first six months of this year tally up to $25.2 million - which represents ~5x growth from just $4.8 million in 1H17. This also represents a huge 25% FCF margin - a margin that is typically seen at much larger companies with >$1 billion in annual revenues, such as Dropbox (DBX) and Red Hat. Such a rich FCF margin is typically not seen in smaller high-growth companies like SailPoint, let alone positive FCF at all.

Final thoughts

Regardless of the company's obvious fundamental outperformance, I maintain the view that SailPoint will be challenged to rally much further with a heavy valuation weighing on it, as well as an upcoming secondary offering. Great companies don't always make for great investments, and while I remain fundamentally positive on SailPoint's prospects, I think there will be a better opportunity to buy into this name at a lower price. Stay on the sidelines until SailPoint cools off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.