Sand In My Shoes - July Update

My asset allocation will need some adjusting soon as my fixed income investments continue to under perform.

Two new positions were added during the month as the S&P 500 index fund draw down continued.

August is here, school has started in the great state of Georgia and Mother Nature is starting to think just a little bit about fall. As we head down the home stretch of 2018 and cruise into the months of pumpkin spice everything and football on the weekends we first need to look at a recap of the month of July.

July produced only $69.95 of dividends for the Sand in Shoes portfolio. Nobody is retiring on $69.95, but luckily we have several more years to bump that number up to something respectable. Happily, our projected dividends going forward are growing and our average is closer to $200 per month. Nobody is retiring on that either, but it is closer.

July was a very good month for the market and for my portfolio. We are back in positive territory for the year from a total return standpoint. It is important to remember that this journey towards financial independence is a marathon, not a sprint. Growing the overall dividends is the ultimate and over-arching goal. As long as my income continues to grow at a respectable clip I am going to be very positive about the portfolio. This third quarter we are in the middle of will be the first one over $600 in dividend income. I believe the second quarter was the first one over $500 in dividend income. So the goal is to keep that trend rolling.

Now to the specifics of July:

July Dividends

All graphs and charts created by author unless otherwise specified

A slow month for my portfolio, collecting only $69.95 in dividends. July did include my first payout from International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), who has already raised their dividend for the next payout (more on that later). Also my Realty Income Corp. (O) position included a very slightly raised dividend on my 80 shares.

This month was up over July of 2017 slightly:

July Performance

Finally a great month! I LOVE being up 2.27% in a single month. This month also moved my YTD performance into positive territory, which is nice to see.

Not counting the shares I added to two positions, my stock portfolio was up almost $2,000. That was primarily due to a $312 increase (7.9%) by 3M Co (MMM), $299 (6.5%) from Amgen Inc (AMGN), and $269 (9.5%) from Bank of America Corp (BAC).

But I must stress that while I expect to see the portfolio value increase over the long term that is not my primary focus for this portfolio. Year to date I've collected $1,077.26 in dividends and that number is growing monthly. Counting the distributions from my fixed income and equity funds I've collected almost $4,300 through July 31. Those are the numbers that get me excited, because in the future those are the dollars I plan on using to live.

Individual Stocks

The following table shows my individual positions as of July 31, 2018:

A pretty nice dividend raise for Citibank Inc (C) put their yield well over 2%. I now have only two stocks with sub 2.0% yields, one of them being Apple Inc (AAPL) which is trading at it's 52 week high and as of July 31 is up 16% since I purchased my shares back in February. The other stock that is barely below a 2.0% yield is Bank of America Corp (BAC) and they just raised their dividend from $0.12 to $0.15 per quarter (25%), so I will continue to hold.

All in all my forward portfolio yield stands at 3.6%. Below I detail my projected dividends for the year.

Projected Dividends

BlackRock Inc (BLK) recently announced a dividend increase from $2.88 per share to $3.13 (quarterly), which is an 8.7% increase. As I mentioned IFF also recently increased their dividend from $0.69 to $0.73, a 6% pay raise.

In addition, I expect another small dividend increase from O and likely another small quarterly increase from Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP). But even without those increases and without whatever additional dividends I will receive from shares I add in the coming months, my total projected dividends for the year 2018 now reach $2,190.65.

Sector Diversification

Consumer Discrectionary 9.2% Consumer Staples 10.1% Energy 7.0% Financials 15.7% Health Care 10.1% Industrials 6.3% Materials 10.0% REIT 11.9% Technology 7.5% Telecom 6.4% Utilities 5.8% 100%

My portfolio is fairly diversified at this point. Slightly heavy in financials and I could use another utility and maybe another industrial but other than that I plan on just adding positions or increasing my existing holdings as values present themselves.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

Fixed income is once again well below my target, and I will probably need to adjust my holdings in the next month or two. Fortunately since I am writing this so late in the month I know that all of my fixed income funds are slightly higher than where they finished the month of July, so no action will be taken just yet.

Sales and Purchases in July

I had enough cash from dividends and fund distributions in early July to purchase 35 shares of AT&T Inc (T) and I managed to pick it up for $32.65 per share just before it went ex-dividend. This added $17.50 in dividend income per quarter going forward ($70 per year and rising).

I sold roughly $2,000 more of my S&P 500 Index fund as planned and purchased 12 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc (APD) for $154.75 which brought my average price per share down a little bit and added $13.10 per quarter ($52.40 per year). This also boosted my materials sector exposure to 10%.

Final Thoughts

This coming month will be much more exciting from a dividend collection standpoint. I will get close to my first month of over $300 collected, but I think I will fall just short.

I have nine years left to achieve the goal I set last year of $10,000 in dividend income in a single year that year being August 1, 2026 through July 31, 2027. Currently my forward projected income is right around $2,400 per year and the great news is that is getting higher each and every month as I add cash to new or existing positions and as reports of dividend hikes come through. I was unable to find my expected progress in the article where I detailed my new goals, but I did see that June of 2017 my total dividends collected was $121 and this past June I collected almost double that ($234). So I believe I'm on the right path. To bookmark this for next year at this time, I finished the year August 1 2017-July 31, 2018 with $1,567.40 in dividends collected.

I'm excited to see where I stand next year. Hopefully I'll be collecting $300-400 in dividends each and every month and this snowball will be unstoppable.

Thank you all for reading, and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AIG, AMGN, APD, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, CVS, GPC, HD, HRL, IFF, MMM, MMP, O, OHI, PEP, SO, T, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.