Zoe's Kitchen: Perplexing Deal Price

Industry comparables that all went through difficult periods have seen big gains this year in comparison to the loss at Zoe's Kitchen.

Before the market open on Friday, Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) announced a buyout at a price of $12.75. The management team spins the deal as a good one for shareholders at a large premium, but the stock still trades at close to the all-time lows. The involvement of Ron Shaich in the buyout firm might draw additional investor interest and highlights the value in the Mediterranean concept.

Image Source: Zoe's Kitchen website

Unimpressive Deal

Privately held CAVA Group agreed to buy Zoe's Kitchen for a 33% premium over the 30-day volume weighted average price ending on August 16. The below chart shows how this is absolutely the worst time to utilize for a buyout since the company went public back in 2014.

The deal only places a roughly $250 million market value on the stock and an enterprise value of $300 million. Neither are impressive figures considering the $350 million revenue target for the year.

The CAVA Group operates 66 Mediterranean restaurants making a unique combination in the sector with a combined 327 units. Ron Shaich, the founder and former CEO of Panera Bread, is making an investment in the CAVA Group via his ACT III Holdings. The involvement of Mr. Shaich should draw attention to investors that Zoe's Kitchen is dumping the restaurant concept at an opportune price.

The willingness of CAVA to pay a hefty $17 million termination is another sign the private firm wants to close the deal before the market wakes up.

Troubling Value

My previous investment thesis was frustrated that management wasn't appropriately focused. The company had bizarre plans to look at franchising, instead of just focusing on improving the numbers via digital innovation such as delivery and slowing down growth as to not stress the balance sheet and to stop cannibalizing the most successful stores.

Investors in the restaurant space don't have to look very far to find several examples of stocks in the sector that have recently seen incredible turnarounds. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) added a new CEO, Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) improved comps at their top concept and Habit Restaurants (HABT) boosted comps. The end results were 50%+ gains this year from beaten down prices and valuations.

ZOES data by YCharts

The weak comps have killed Zoe's Kitchen in the last year, but both Fiesta Restaurant and Habit went through similar periods. For Q1, Habit saw comps sales decline 1.4%. The stock surged from $9 to $16 now on the backs of Q2 comps that turned positive at only 1.2%.

For the quarter, Habit only produced adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million. Zoe's Kitchen was generating similar EBITDA levels last year. Habit now trades at a market value of $430 million placing the similar sized concept at a significant premium to the Zoe's Kitchen deal.

Fiesta Restaurant produced very positive comps at both Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands to the tune of over 3% in Q2. Last year, the restaurant concepts were generating highly negative comps and the stock was trading below $20.

Considering all of the recent positive numbers in the sector, the troubling part of any analysis is that Zoe's Kitchen didn't release Q2 numbers as planned after the close on August 16. The company suggests releasing the numbers by August 20. The company had an improving comps trend until the Q1 setback:

Q1'18: -2.3%

Q4'17: +0.3

Q3'17: -0.5

Q2'17: -3.8

Q1'17: -3.3

If comp sales were better, this deal makes little sense. If comps were bad, the numbers wouldn't impact a deal that CAVA Group should already have access to review at least the preliminary numbers.

The obvious question being why the Board of Directors didn't look to replace management similar to how Fiesta Restaurant Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill have to resounding success via the stock prices. One can even argue that Zoe's Kitchen would've seen the same rise from a CEO change.

Looking at a simple P/S multiple, Zoe's Kitchen is making the odd decision to sell the stock at the lowest multiple in this group. If Habit had made the same decision last year, investors would've been forced out at a similar price around $13 while the stock now trades over $16.

ZOES PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The most perplexing part of the deal was this statement from CEO Kevin Miles:

Zoe's Board of Directors and Management are pleased to announce today's transaction. Our mission was to deliver the highest value obtainable for our shareholders and pursuant to the transaction announced today our shareholders will be receiving a substantial premium to the Company's unaffected stock price.

Most investors will disagree. The person getting the most potential upside from the work that Zoe's Kitchen has done over the last four years while public is the CAVA Group and Ron Shaich buying the stock $2.25 below the IPO price of $15.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the deal would probably be easier to stomach around $15 per share. The price would allow investors to exit the position around breakeven for the year while other fast casual concepts have seen big rallies in 2018.

The lack of Q2 financials makes the decision to sell the company difficult to completely analyze, but the data points clearly suggest the decision to cash out at these levels wasn't one of the options that should've been on the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZOES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.