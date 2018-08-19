S&P-500: Sentiment Drops Back To Neutral

The S&P-500 (SPY) has now added over 200 points since my April article "The Bears Are Back In Town" in which I discussed that all the perennial bears were coming back out of the woodwork with their crash calls. This ramp-up in bearishness in early April among retail traders was a sign that we had likely seen the worst of the correction and it was time to start some more new long positions. Despite this rally in the S&P-500 over the past few months, traders still are not overly bullish. Most rallies continue to be met with skepticism, over 1/3 of the AAII Sentiment Survey is leaning neutral, and each 1% down day brings out the perma-bears with their 'I told you so's.' The current neutral reading across the sentiment indicators suggests that neither the bulls or bears have the edge here, but it's an improvement from mid-June where things were getting too frothy short-term.

AAII Sentiment Survey Data

Taking a look at AAII Sentiment Survey data below, we can see that bullish sentiment is sitting just below the historical average (38.5%). The table on the left below shows the current reading, and the table on the right below shows the reading from two months ago. As we can see, a 2% higher share price on the S&P-500 has translated into lower levels of bullish sentiment. While we sat at 2795 bullish sentiment was at roughly 39%, and while we sit at 2845 bullish sentiment is actually lower. In addition to this, bearish sentiment is also marginally higher. While the current reading of 29% bears is not elevated at all, it is above the readings we saw while the market saw 2% lower. This suggests that based on this sentiment indicator alone, market participants are not getting more bullish despite higher prices. This is a good sign for the bulls. The last thing the bulls want to see is investors and traders stampeding over each other to get into this market and getting very complacent as this is what led to the waterfall decline that started in February.

(Source: AAII Sentiment Survey Data)

Based on the above AAII Data, I believe this indicator to be on a neutral reading. This means that the current reading does not have any real edge for the bulls or the bears.

Daily Sentiment Index Data

Moving over to the Daily Sentiment Index chart below, we can see that sentiment for the S&P-500 remains below its February peak and continues to make higher lows. The current reading for sentiment sits just below 70%, and the moving average for sentiment is back in an uptrend which is a positive sign. All dips over the past four months to this moving average have been buying opportunities and I don't see any reason to believe this is changing currently. As long as the bulls can keep this uptrend in sentiment in tact going forward, they remain in control and I would expect any sharp dips in the market to be bought.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

Based on where sentiment derived from Daily Sentiment Index data currently sits, we remain on a neutral reading here as well. Sentiment remains in an uptrend, but is trading right in line with its sentiment moving average, this means that there's no real edge for the bulls or bears here from a strictly DSI standpoint. The silver lining though as mentioned is that while this uptrend remains in tact, sharp dips should continue to get bought up.

NAAIM Exposure Index Data

Finally, moving to the NAAIM Exposure Index, we are seeing exposure at a level that also is not bearish or bullish. Before going into more analysis on the indicator, it's worth noting how the data is derived.

The range of responses that active managers can state for their positioning is as follows:

Range of Responses:

200% Leveraged Short

100% Fully Short

0% (100% Cash or Hedged to Market Neutral)

100% Fully Invested

200% Leveraged Long

(Source: NAAIM Exposure Index)

The current NAAIM Exposure reading sits at 77 which is well below the extreme readings near 120 we saw at the late January peak, but also well above previous bottoms we've seen after 8%+ corrections like Q3 2014 and during the 2015-2016 cyclical bear market. I would have much preferred to see a washout in sentiment like during the 2014 Ebola Correction and the 2015-2016 mini bear market, but unfortunately positioning based on this indicator was unable to get much below the 50 mark. This does not mean the market can't continue to rally as we did not get a washout in sentiment, but the more reliable and durable bottoms come from complete washouts across sentiment indicators.

(Source: NAAIM Exposure Index)

Based on the current NAAIM reading above, we're also sitting at neutral. Positioning is not optimistic enough to dictate elevated complacency in the market, but it's not pessimistic enough to dictate fear either.

Because all of the sentiment indicators are currently sitting on neutral readings, there's nothing to gain from these indicators at this time. If there's no real edge provided by an array of different sentiment indicators, all one can do is continue to follow the trend and place all the weight into the price action. The price action on the S&P-500 remains bullish as can be seen below as we've seen follow-through from the monthly bull flag breakout which I pointed out in late May of this year. The market continues to trend higher above its key moving averages, and until this changes, I see no reason to be losing any sleep.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

One of the tricky parts about the market lately is that leadership is certainly thinning out with less than 55% of Nasdaq (QQQ) stocks above their 200-day moving average. This has made finding new ideas difficult, but I continue to stick with core positions added earlier this year like Visa (V) at $128.00, Costco (COST) at $197.00, and Amazon (AMZN). These three names have continued to grind higher in clean up-trends despite the choppiness of the overall market within its 2530-2870 consolidation range.

The S&P-500 remains bullish across all time-frames, more sectors are beginning to turn around like Consumer Staples (XLP), REITS (XLRE) and Retail (XRT) and this is overall a good sign for the market. While the market got a lot of help from Tech (XLK) and Energy (XLE) earlier this year, we're starting to see rotation into other sectors which is a good sign overall.

One of the newer positions I have added to my portfolio is Ross Stores (ROST) at $87.00 a couple weeks ago. The stock is one of the strongest names in the retail group, has seen earnings accelerate over the past two quarters, and an extremely impressive return on equity of 44%. A quick look at the company's Annual EPS Trend over the past 8 years shows that Ross Stores has clearly not been damaged by the Amazon Effect.

2012: $1.43

2013: $1.77

2014: $1.94

2015: $2.19

2016: $2.51

2017: $2.83

2018: $3.34 (estimates)

2019: $4.08 (estimates)

(Source: TC2000.com)

So far the company is well on track to meet its 2018 estimates of $3.34 in EPS with $1.11 in EPS reported for Q1. The stock is by far one of the strongest retail names technically as it has traded in a solid up-trend with almost no hiccups since its breakout in late 2014. This is a strong out-performance vs. the retail sector which saw most of its constituents head into a bear market the past year and a half. As long as the stock does not move below the $82.00 level, I plan to stay with my position. The stock reports earnings next week which should give us a better idea of if their quarterly earnings growth has continued to accelerate.

In summary, I see no reason to doubt this market as the bulls remain in complete control. The bigger picture remains higher as long as 2675 is defended on a weekly close, and I would expect any dips towards the 2720 area to be bought up. A weekly close below 2675 would be the first red flag that this market is coming under some pressure, but until that happens, it makes sense to stay the course. While sentiment indicators are not providing any help here as they all remain on neutral for the time being, price action is telling us all we need to know. This is a bull market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, UPRO, AMZN, ROSt, v, cost.

