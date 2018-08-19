It’s okay to be wrong in the stock market. Famed investor Peter Lynch once said, if 60% of his picks perform as expected he would be happy with the results. I’m here to tell you I was wrong about Nike (NYSE: NKE). That’s not to say that stock will go straight up in an orderly fashion. I’m not suggesting the shares are undervalued. However, in just one quarterly earnings report, the company put to rest several concerns. Whether you are an investor who wants growth, efficiency, or share repurchases, Nike offers it all.

Problem solved?

Prior to Nike’s last earnings report, one of my concerns about the company was inventories seemed to be building as a multi-year trend. With this quarter’s results, the trend may have been broken, and that is good news for investors.

In the athletic apparel industry, the pariah of inventory mis-management is Under Armour (NYSE: UAA). In my prior article, I called out that even though Under Armour’s sales increased by 4%, inventory rose by 27% on an annual basis. If Under Armour were a tiny company, I could write this off to building inventory to satisfy huge growth in the future. However, the company isn’t tiny anymore, and Under Armour has been running high inventory levels relative to its peers for as long as I can remember.

My concern with Nike, was the company’s inventory levels were going the way of Under Armour. From 2016 to 2018, Nike’s inventory levels as a percentage of sales increased from 57% to almost 60%. While this doesn’t seem like a lot, keep in mind we are talking 3% percent of billions of dollars in quarterly sales.

The good news is Nike seems to be getting a handle on this issue. Current quarter inventory dropped as a percentage of sales to 53.7%. By point of comparison, Under Armour’s recent report showed inventory at 110% of current quarter sales. Of course, this is just one quarter’s results, but given in the prior three quarters inventory levels hovered in the 57% to 60% range, Nike broke a multiple quarter and multi-year trend all at once. To me that’s a step in the right direction.

Sales growth changes this conversation

The second issue that worried me about Nike’s performance, was the company’s penchant for repurchasing shares using cash from the balance sheet. Last quarter, Nike reported spending $2.7 billion on share repurchases in the prior nine months. During this same time frame, the company generated about $2.4 billion in core free cash flow. In order to pay dividends, and cover repurchases, it’s no surprise that Nike’s net cash of long-term debt declined by $1 billion over the last year.

What changed? In short, Nike grew revenue at a much faster pace than last quarter. My prior assumption was that Nike’s earnings growth would come from share repurchases and revenue growth would be tepid. With revenue growth of 13% overall, supported by impressive growth overseas, Nike changed that assumption in a hurry. Significant revenue growth and a better handle on inventory, equals better margins and cash flow. Just as important, Nike’s cash net of long-term debt increased by $500 million over the prior quarter to $1.8 billion.

Given this strong backdrop, the company announced a $15 billion share repurchase program over the next four years. This equates to about $3.8 billion in shares being retired each year. By comparison, Nike used roughly $2.6 billion on share repurchases over the last twelve months. The result is, this new plan should provide a somewhat bigger lift to Nike’s EPS over the next several years.

Nike just beat Under Armour at its own game

For most customers, Nike is a shoe company first. If you ask investors about the most important factor in determining Nike’s future, you’re probably going to be talking about footwear. However, in the most recent quarter, Nike’s apparel sales growth topped footwear, and at just under 30% of the company’s revenue, Under Armour should be worried.

Last quarter, Under Armour generated over 60% of its revenue from apparel. The Under Armour sweat-wicking shirt is one of the pillars the company was built upon. However, Nike is coming for Under Armour’s bread and butter.

In the current quarter, Nike’s apparel revenue came in at $2.8 billion, representing an increase of 15% annually. Under Armour reported $747 million of apparel sales that increased 10%. There are two trends, that benefit Nike and are also contributing to Under Armour’s struggles.

First, Nike gets more than 60% of its sales internationally. As these international markets are growing faster than the U.S. and are less saturated, Nike’s long-term international focus benefits the company. The fact that Under Armour gets less than 30% of its sales overseas is both a blessing and a curse. Under Armour must win domestically to move its growth needle. In the future, Under Armour’s international sales are an opportunity. However, it will be years, if not decades, before the company could catch Nike’s already significant international presence.

On the domestic side of the house, merchandise mix seems to be an issue. We already saw that Under Armour carries far more relative inventory than Nike. However, this higher level of inventory doesn’t seem to translate to better selection at retailers. Just as a quick comparison, at Dick’s Sporting Goods, the company’s web site offers both Nike and Under Armour apparel. Look at how each company is positioned, and you’ll likely notice what I saw.

Company Total Apparel Selection Men’s Women’s Nike 1943 474 596 Under Armour 1620 615 341

(Source: DICK'S Sporting Goods Official Site)

The two things that jump out at me are:

Nike has more items for customers to choose from Nike is focused on Women’s apparel whereas Under Armour is focused on Men’s

Given that women have long driven the sale of apparel, Nike seems better positioned. With a better selection domestically, and a larger part of its sales coming from overseas, Nike seems to have Under Armour on the ropes. The fact that Nike is growing a revenue stream that is nearly 300% larger than Under Armour, makes this dichotomy even more impressive.

Increased expectations

One additional force could drive Nike’s share price in the future, and that is analysts seeming inability to correctly gauge how the company will perform. When I wrote my last article, the company was selling for a forward P/E of 26, and analysts were expecting roughly 8% annual growth in EPS over the next 5 years.

Today, the stock is up a few dollars from where it was prior to earnings. The shares still trade for a forward P/E of about 26, yet the five-year EPS growth rate has been ratcheted up significantly. Analysts are now calling for over 12% annual growth from Nike. This is a classic example of changing a forecast after being proven wrong time and time again.

In the last four quarters, Nike has beaten expectations each time by an average of almost 18%. It’s tough to call Nike cheap at 26 times next year’s earnings, but who knows if those expectations are realistic. Nike made analysts and myself look silly last quarter. If this trend continues, long-term investors might be looking back at a great entry point for the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.