That'll Do, Vericel, That'll Do

Technically, the chart was poised for just such a move and has now positioned itself to challenge $14.5.

Management is now sitting on a huge war chest of cash and is still frustratingly keeping its plans for said war chest a secret.

At the end of the heartwarming film, Babe, the eponymous character (who happens to be a pig!) goes from object of ridicule to champion by winning a sheepherding contest. Farmer Hoggett, a stoic old bloke, cracks a subtly smug smile and mutters, "That'll do, pig, that'll do." That' is how I am feeling right now about Vericel's (VCEL) 2nd quarter earnings performance - smugly satisfied after watching the company perform just as I expected it to.

In this article, I will discuss the catalysts for the 16% stock price gap up on the 2nd quarter earnings release (28% midday) and assert that Vericel and its stock should continue gathering momentum in the upcoming months.

A Beat and a Raise

In the book Get Rich Carefully, frenetic stock analyst Jim Cramer discusses earnings reports and their effect on stock price movement. Missing the numbers is obviously bad, and just meeting the numbers is not really that good either - a company should be able to meet the numbers it set for itself, for goodness sake. A "beat," is good and can provide the stock with a shot in the arm, provided it wasn't expected by the majority and "priced in," so to speak. But, best by far is the "beat and raise." A "beat and raise" occurs when reported earnings results are above expectations AND when the company raises guidance for the future quarter. When this occurs, analysts become more bullish on the stock and scramble to revise their price targets upward, and fund managers are tempted to reach into their pockets once more. After all, it is the future performance of a company that really affects stock price. As Cramer explains, "When you hear, 'such and such a company beat the estimates,' I say, 'that's nice.' ... but when you hear 'Such and such a company beat estimates and raised guidance,' then I know the stock is going higher."

What Vericel has betowed upon us in this second quarter is the vaunted "Beat and a Raise," an event as rare as a frog's hair and a true cause for celebration. Vericel's eps met expectations, revenue beat by $0.38 million, and most importantly, the company raised guidance. As stated in the 2nd quarter earnings release:

The company now expects total net product revenues for the full year 2018 to be in the range of $80 to $83 million, compared to the previous full year revenue guidance of $73 to $78 million. (Source: 2nd Quarter Press Release)

A guidance raise of +$10 million in revenues is quite significant in such a small company, and when you also consider its improving margins and remarkable cash hoard, it is hard not to be bullish regarding Vericel and its stock.

Margins Improving on Two High-Profit Products

One of the most import quarterly metrics to examine on an earnings report is gross margins. Gross margins is the percentage in gross profits relative to revenue (What is gross profits? Gross profits = revenue - cost of goods sold). A general rule of thumb is to look for gross margins +50% and growing higher over time. A company achieving this metric is retaining a lordly sum, percentage wise, each time it sells a good or service. For second quarter, Vericel reported gross margins of 59%, compared to gross margins of 55% on a GAAP basis in the second quarter of the previous year. (2nd Quarter)

Just out of curiosity, I decided to compare this with Apple (AAPL), a company that in my mind is a making a lot money on its products and services, percentage wise. Turns out, Apple is guiding gross margins of 38.5% for 4th quarter 2018 (Apple Results). Surprisingly, Vericel is beating Apple on this metric, hands down. Still, Vericel's margins have a long way to go in the medical products space. A quick check of the stellar heart product company, Abiomed, revealed that its latest gross margin percentage is 83%. Wow. (ABMD Q1 Results)

The Big Fish are Telling Us Something

Modern technology has made it much easier for the average investor to research stocks. We can instantly access earnings reports, read conference call transcripts, study real-time price charts, and analyze a myriad of research-based opinion articles on websites such as this one. However, the mutual funds, the Big Fish, still have a big advantage over us. They can meet the CEO and management team of a company personally and gauge the team's competence on a whole different level; they can ask questions and get them answered; they can tour the factories and examine prototype products; in short, they can get "next level" information simply not available to the average investor.

Here is my point. The Big Fish are making a big splash into the Vericel pool right now. In September 2017, 33 funds owned Vericel. In December 2017, 43 were on board, a decent increase in number of funds. But look at these last two figures: March 2018, 70 funds; June 2018 142 funds! The number of funds owning Vericel shares almost doubled from December to March, and then more than doubled AGAIN from March to June of this year. The funds now own 45% of shares. Keep in mind that funds accumulate shares over weeks and months, and they are loathe to sell shares in a company they just meticulously researched and invested beaucoup bucks in. (Incidentally, if you have access to more recent fund ownership figures than June of 2018, please share them in the comment section below.)

So the "smart money" is accumulating, and that gives me confidence in the future direction of the share price. One last comment before moving on. Lest you become too jealous regarding the funds' ability to garner the "inside scoop," remember that we do have one huge advantage over them: maneuverability. We can trade in and out of a stock in a heartbeat because of our small share lots; the mutual funds, with their 1,000,000 share bundles, take days, weeks, or months to get in and out of a stock. (Nice problem to have. Sigh.)

But, What about the Acquisition Money?

In early June, Vericel did a secondary offering and raised $75 million in cash. Two months later, we are still left wondering why they did the offering; the only news heard from company headquarters has been the chirping of a cricket.

Then, in a surprise move that shook out many short-term investors, after the market closed on August 16, 2018, Vericel filed a $200 million Shelf Offering. (Source: Form S-3 Shelf Offering)

Simply put, a shelf offering enables the company to sell these shares in multiple lots, at any time, without additional paperwork or hoops to jump through.

In the S-3 Form, Vericel states:

We will use the net proceeds from the sale of securities by us offered by this prospectus for operating costs, expanding our business by in-licensing or acquiring product candidates, technologies, other assets, commercial products or businesses, capital expenditures and working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

Essentially, Vericel has $300 million to use in expanding the business. What will they acquire? Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)? Just kidding. Vericel is a two-trick pony right now, so diversifying the company will be a very beneficial long term move, although it has hurt the share price in the short term. In June, I wrote an article with my acquisition speculations, and it now has some interesting ideas posted on the comment board. If interested, you can read it here: (What Will Vericel Do with the Money?)

My Favorite Chart Movement: The Gap Up

Let's take a look at the price action over the last year, and then gaze into my crystal ball ($9.95 via KMART blue-light special) and forecast the future. Examine this annotated one-year VCEL, chart, and then I will provide some commentary:

After running up a spectacular 300% from November 2017 to June 2018, VCEL consolidated, creating a large, multi-month inverted scallop (a bullish continuation pattern marked here with a black arch) from April 2018 to July 2018, and then formed a small double bottom with handle (the blue W). Then, with just the type of price action I was hoping for, it gapped up for a 16% gain with the release of the earnings report. Gap ups are a very powerful bullish move and often signal the beginning of a longer term uptrend.

The post-gap up price action has gotten a bit messy, as the price has pulled back and retested the 50 day line twice. But as of this writing, the 50 day average line is still providing support, and the stock is poised to move higher and challenge $14.5 in the near term. A close beneath the double bottom at $9 will render my assertions defunct, and I will throw my crystal ball into the nearest deep lake.

Final Thoughts

Make no mistake: Vericel is a very early stage, small company (new management essentially restarted the company in 2014). It is in a volatile industry (biotech), and in a bull market that is, shall we say, quite long in the tooth. That means playing small stakes, expecting large price swings, and showing patience as Vericel metamorphoses into a profitable company. This being said, I am confident that as Vericel announces an acquisition and shows, to quote CEO Nick Colangelo, "robust" MACI growth over the second half of 2018, the stock price will grow markedly. ("robust")

If you are new to Vericel, you may wish to read my initial article on the company, as it serves as a good introduction. (Located here: Vericel: Breakthrough Cell Therapy)

Please do share your praises, criticisms, speculations, and pontifications regarding Vericel, its 2nd quarter earnings release, and/or the regenerative tissue biotech sub-industry in the comments section. I enjoy reading all of them (ok, almost all), and I will attempt to respond to any questions you might have. Also, feel free to become a follower of my articles, if you are so inclined. I write about biotechs, growth stocks, and investing strategy, as well as an occasional technical analysis blog post.

