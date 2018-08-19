This Is The Data That Will Lead The Market To New Highs

The Conference Board's Index of Leading Indicators is one of my favorite economic releases, and the July read was a good one. The index jumped 0.6% following a 0.5% increase in June and a 0.1% increase in May. The May reading was revised up by a tenth adding extra strength to the data, data which points to accelerating growth in the 2nd half of the year.

In the release, Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at The Conference Board, had this to say.

“The U.S. LEI increased in July, suggesting the US economy will continue expanding at a solid pace for the remainder of this year . . . The strengths among the components of the leading index were very widespread, with unemployment claims, the financial components, and the ISM® New Orders Index making the largest positive contributions.”

Much of the strength is due to labor market conditions which have shown notable tightening over the first half of the summer. The KC Fed's Labor Market Conditions Index, another of my favored indicators, concurs with the Conference Board index. The LMCI rose 0.09 points in July and is indicative of tight labor markets. The LMCI reading is near the highest level it's seen since before the housing crisis and accompanied by strong upward momentum.

The top two contributors to the activity index are job leavers and the quits rate. Job leavers are measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and have risen substantially over the past month and year. Job leavers, an indication of labor market confidence, are up 4% in July and 11% from July 2017.

The quits rate, included in the BLS Job Opening and Labor Turnover report, is another indication of labor market confidence. If labor is confident it can get a new, better job it will, and labor confidence is at record highs.

Along with this confidence is a sustained increase in wages that is driven by two things; upward movement within the labor force (people getting better jobs) and incentives. According to the BLS, wage growth has been trending at or above 2.5% for more than two years, and that is driving consumption.

The July Retail Sales figure came in at 0.5% for July and 0.4% better than expected. The previous month was revised down to 0.2% from 0.5%, but this is offset by July's strength. Sales were strong in both food and general merchandise although not quite as strong as earlier in the year. On a year over year basis retails sales up are 6.4%.

The National Retail Federation says 2018 retail sales, ex-food & energy and automobiles, will be stronger than expected. The Federation now says sales will top 4.5% at the core level, a half percent increase from the previous range of 3.8% to 4.4%. They say that tax reform and other economic indicators (job growth, unemployment, wage growth, labor market confidence) are helping what was expected to be a good year blow past expectations.

NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said this in a statement.

"Higher wages, gains in disposable income, a strong job market and record-high household net worth have all set the stage for very robust growth in the nation's consumer-driven economy . . . We knew this would be a good year, but it's turning out to be even better than expected."

To sum it up we have a robust labor market, and retail sales are outpacing expectations. We also have an Index of Leading Indicators that points to an acceleration in the economy. Together these add up to a strong second half of the year and that means a strong holiday season, strong holiday seasons mean strong earnings and strong earnings will lead the market to new all-time highs by the end of the year.

My picks for trading these trends are Cintas (CTAS) and the Retail Sector SPDR (XRT). The XRT gives broad exposure to the retail sector which I think is best in that case. Cintas is a pure play on labor trends and a little-known gem with too little coverage.

Cintas is the nations largest and leading supplier of uniforms and services to employers coast to coast. The company is a dividend aristocrat and expected to increase the distribution later this year. The current yield is about 0.75%, a bit low but mitigated by expected capital gains.

The stock has been in a steady uptrend over the past decade as labor markets improve and there is no end in sight. The company reported Q2 earnings in July and blew past expectations with organic revenue growth above 5%, a 100 BPS improvement in margins and upgrade to outlook driven by market (labor market) conditions. To put it into perspective the US is averaging 200,000 new jobs per month and most of those jobs are serviced by Cintas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.