Treasury Bonds And Utility Stocks Continue Higher As 'Flight To Safety' Continues

by: Richard Suttmeier

Summary

The 20+ Year Treasury bond ETF ended last week between its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $120.59 and $121.50, respectively.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ended last week above a "golden cross" that was confirmed on Aug. 14 on strength fueled by investors seeking dividends.

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF ended last week between its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $35.76 and $36.14, respectively.

The "Turkey Turmoil" remains a concern but was not in the headlines as last week ended.

In my opinion, the plunging Turkish lira began a "flight to quality" into U.S. Treasuries and the dividends afforded from utility stocks, and this continued last week. Turkish dollar-denominated debt may be just the tip of the iceberg of the record $247 trillion of the total global "debt bubble". A small leak could easily pop the bubble and eventually spread to stock averages around the world as a "black swan" event.

Investors should consider the record household debt of $13.3 trillion in the U.S. as warning from Main Street USA. This data from the New York Federal Reserve shows that household debt increased by $82 billion in the second quarter and is now $619 billion above the previous peak of $12.68 trillion set in the third quarter of 2008. Today's household debt bubble is now 19.2% above the post-Great Recession low set in the second quarter of 2013.

Household Debt - Q2 2018

Note that auto loans rose to 1.238 trillion with student loans up to 1.405 trillion.

Here are the daily charts and key levels for bonds and utilities exchange-traded funds.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Daily Chart For TLT

The Treasury Bond ETF ($120.98 on Aug. 17) is down 4.6% year to date with a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $120.57 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $125.10. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 51.59 last week down from 64.29 on Aug. 10.

The daily chart shows the stock between its 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average of $121.50 and well above its monthly value level of $117.48 which is the chart horizontal.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $117.48 and $109.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average of $125.10.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Daily Chart For XLU

The Utility Stock ETF ($54.52 on Aug. 17) is up 3.5% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $52.69 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.69. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 87.67 last week up from 84.65 on Aug. 10.

The daily chart shows the formation of a "golden cross" Aug. 14 when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average signaling that higher prices lie ahead. This proved to be the case as the ETF ended last week above my annual pivot of $54.46 with this week's risky level of $55.49. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.23% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my quarterly and monthly value levels of $49.98 and $46.38, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $55.49 as my semiannual and annual pivots of $53.86 and $54.46, respectively, become magnets.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Daily Chart for the Junk Bond ETF

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.86 on Aug. 17) is down 2.3% year to date but with a positive weekly chart. The ETF is above its five-week modified moving average of $35.79 but still well below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.67. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 70.86, up from 64.98 on Aug. 10.

The daily chart shows that the ETF is above its 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and below its 200-day simple moving average of $36.14 and well below its annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $35.13 and $31.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.