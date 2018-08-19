Treasury Bonds And Utility Stocks Continue Higher As 'Flight To Safety' Continues

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF ended last week between its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $35.76 and $36.14, respectively.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ended last week above a "golden cross" that was confirmed on Aug. 14 on strength fueled by investors seeking dividends.

The 20+ Year Treasury bond ETF ended last week between its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $120.59 and $121.50, respectively.

The "Turkey Turmoil" remains a concern but was not in the headlines as last week ended.

In my opinion, the plunging Turkish lira began a "flight to quality" into U.S. Treasuries and the dividends afforded from utility stocks, and this continued last week. Turkish dollar-denominated debt may be just the tip of the iceberg of the record $247 trillion of the total global "debt bubble". A small leak could easily pop the bubble and eventually spread to stock averages around the world as a "black swan" event.

Investors should consider the record household debt of $13.3 trillion in the U.S. as warning from Main Street USA. This data from the New York Federal Reserve shows that household debt increased by $82 billion in the second quarter and is now $619 billion above the previous peak of $12.68 trillion set in the third quarter of 2008. Today's household debt bubble is now 19.2% above the post-Great Recession low set in the second quarter of 2013.

Note that auto loans rose to 1.238 trillion with student loans up to 1.405 trillion.

Here are the daily charts and key levels for bonds and utilities exchange-traded funds.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Treasury Bond ETF ($120.98 on Aug. 17) is down 4.6% year to date with a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $120.57 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $125.10. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 51.59 last week down from 64.29 on Aug. 10.

The daily chart shows the stock between its 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average of $121.50 and well above its monthly value level of $117.48 which is the chart horizontal.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $117.48 and $109.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average of $125.10.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Utility Stock ETF ($54.52 on Aug. 17) is up 3.5% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $52.69 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.69. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 87.67 last week up from 84.65 on Aug. 10.

The daily chart shows the formation of a "golden cross" Aug. 14 when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average signaling that higher prices lie ahead. This proved to be the case as the ETF ended last week above my annual pivot of $54.46 with this week's risky level of $55.49. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.23% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my quarterly and monthly value levels of $49.98 and $46.38, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $55.49 as my semiannual and annual pivots of $53.86 and $54.46, respectively, become magnets.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.86 on Aug. 17) is down 2.3% year to date but with a positive weekly chart. The ETF is above its five-week modified moving average of $35.79 but still well below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.67. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 70.86, up from 64.98 on Aug. 10.

The daily chart shows that the ETF is above its 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and below its 200-day simple moving average of $36.14 and well below its annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $35.13 and $31.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.