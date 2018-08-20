The Gold ETF Is 'Too Cheap To Ignore' While Commodities Slip And The Dollar Remains Strong

The long dollar ETF sets new 2018 high and remains above its "reversion to the mean" as risks of the Turkey turmoil continue.

The commodities ETF is above its 200-day simple moving average but continues to slide down its "reversion to the mean" on its weekly chart.

The Gold Shares ETF is below a "death cross" and below its "reversion to the mean", but has become "too cheap to ignore".

Here are the daily charts and key levels for the gold, commodities and dollar exchange-traded funds.

The gold trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and are said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Gold ETF ($112.13 on Aug. 17) is down 9.3% year to date, and its weekly chart is negative but oversold with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $116.42 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $117.70. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 6.82 last week, down from 07.40 on Aug. 10. This reading of 10.00 is an indication that gold has become "too cheap to ignore".

The daily chart shows that GLD has been below a "death cross" since June 21 when the ETF closed at $120.05. A "death cross" occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average indicating that lower prices lie ahead. This was in play at the 2018 low of $111.06 set on Aug. 15. GLD fell below my quarterly pivot of $113.60, which is the lowest horizontal line.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $103.62 as GLD declined below my quarterly pivot of $113.60 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $123.44.

The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Commodities ETF ($16.82 on Aug. 17) is up 3.3% year to date with a negative week chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $17.17 and slipping down but just above its 200-week simple moving average, which is the "reversion to the mean" at $16.68. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 31.93 last week, down from 35.39 on Aug. 10.

The daily chart shows how GSG dipped below its 200-day simple moving average of $16.75 but ended the week above it. The horizontal lines are my quarterly and annual pivots of $16.25 and $16.20, respectively.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my quarterly and annual pivots of $16.25 and $16.20, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength my monthly risky level of $18.46.

The US dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Dollar ETF ($25.44 on Aug. 17) is up 5.9% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $25.10 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" of $24.88. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 86.32, up from 84.89 on Aug. 10, moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

The daily chart shows that UUP has been above a "golden cross" since May 31 when the ETF closed at $24.76. A "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average and indicates that higher prices lie ahead and UUP set its 2018 high of $25.67 on Aug. 15.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly, monthly and annual value levels of $24.84, $24.34 and $24.18, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $28.65.

