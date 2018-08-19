Why Do People Own Fannie And Freddie? (Podcast)

I talked to someone who owns preferred shares in both FNMA and FMCC to try and understand both arguments better.

Others believe they should be allowed to go out on their own, retain capital, and come out from under the government's full control.

The argument is simple: some people believe FNMA and FMCC should never be released from conservatorship.

The Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) scandal is the definition of a “special situation“ investment. Upside reward could be a multiple of current levels, while downside risk could be enormous.

As the fate of the two government sponsored housing entities continues to rest in the hands of the legal system and the government, both common and preferred shares of each these entities continue to trade on a daily basis.

Of course, shares of both entities were crushed after the housing crisis and after the government used them as a vehicle to bail out the banks. See if you can spot the housing crisis:

FNMA data by YCharts

However, after 2012, both Fannie and Freddie started to again turn a profit and this enticed a new group of shareholders who came in and scooped up common stock and preferred stock of both of these companies, arguing that eventually they should be released from the government's conservatorship and allowed to pay dividends again in the future.Thus began what is now going on a nearly a decade long tussle between investors of both of these companies and the government, who is now simply keeping all of the profits that FNMA and FMCC make, even after being paid back from 2008.

Those who are skeptical of owning Fannie and Freddie believe that both entities can never be released from government control again. Those who own preferred and common shares of both entities believe that they have paid back the government and then some, and should both be allowed to retain capital and eventually again pay dividends.The Trump administration seemed poised to act on the GSE’s about a year ago, but since then they have not commented on them or taken any meaningful action.I wanted to learn more about what shareholders of these companies call a scandal, so I brought on somebody who owns preferred shares of both entities on my podcast to discuss the situation.

Adam Spittler is an investor in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred shares and has been following #FannieGate - the scandal of the government taking over Fannie and Freddie and essentially fucking over shareholders who lost nearly everything in the financial crisis - for years.

In today's podcast, we talk about what has happened to Fannie and Freddie since the financial crisis, why investors lost everything to begin with, and what current shareholders are hoping with investments in the now decimated stock of both of these Government Sponsored Entities that are now in conservatorship. Adam is a CPA in the state of Pennsylvania and has an MS in Finance from Drexel. He worked 3 years at KPMG followed by 10+ years in corporate finance.

(Warning: Very explicit language)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNMA FMCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Adam and Chris are long FNMA and FMCC preferreds

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.