Spotify: Candle In The Wind

The current market cap of the company significantly exceeds the estimated value of the entire streaming market in 2030E.

While competition has been catching up with Spotify, the company has continued to grow its subscriber base.

Spotify (SPOT) is the leading music streaming company in the global music market. Music streaming has been credited with the revival of the music industry and SPOT has been a pioneer, leading from the front. However, the company’s 2/3rd share of the streaming market has not been enough. SPOT continues to make losses due to the complexity of the industry structure and competition. In spite of that, the company’s current market cap exceeds the size of the streaming market revenue in 2030! Thus it would be prudent to avoid investments in SPOT.

Global Recorded Music Market

The Global Recorded Music Market (OTCQB:GRMM) has undergone significant transformation, thanks to the rise of technology and streaming in particular.

Source: Global Music Report

Not only is streaming the fastest growing segment of the GRMM but also has been GRMM’s knight in shining. As per Goldman Sachs, the streaming industry should grow much faster than the overall GRMM.

Source: Goldman Sachs

The higher growth rate of the streaming market is attributable to the evolutionary nature of streaming for the music industry. Earlier music consumption used to be through physical records, which lost out to shareable digital storage of content. Streaming, however, has created a new opportunity through a pay per play or rent a song model. While streaming may have disrupted the consumption model, it has still not addressed a long pending issue of payment distribution across the music value chain. Industry estimates suggest that while artist’s share of total music revenues has grown over the last two decades, it still at a low 12% (vs 7% in 2000) with the balance 88% getting distributed among record labels, distributors and concert promoters. Artists have long contended that since they make music, they deserve a bigger cut – this is only possible by cutting out the middlemen. Streaming companies have attempted tying up directly with artists to reduce friction. However, the dominance of the big labels is hard to ignore. This uneven power distribution and the rise of distributed ledger technology has given rise to cryptocurrency backed streaming services. The artists get to keep ownership of their music and get paid in cryptocurrency. The advantages of this system include lower commissions and faster remittances as compared to traditional streaming platforms). Some of the crypto music platforms are Opus, Veszt, Musicoin and Choon. While SPOT has also hired a team of blockchain experts, it would be interesting to see how SPOT balances this evolution in the streaming market with its relationships with the big labels.

Competition

SPOT has maintained over 2/3 revenue share of the streaming market.

Source: SPOT Financial Model

This decline in market share can be primarily attributed to competition from Apple Music and YouTube.

Apple Music: In July, it was reported that Apple had have overtaken SPOT’s US subscriber tally. This follows from a previous report which indicated that Apple Music was growing faster than Spotify, in the US. Apple’s captive user base is incredibly loyal and makes it easy to sell additional services such as music streaming. In comparison, SPOT has to put in a lot more effort to retain and grow its user based and then convert the free users to paying customers. It will not be surprising if Apple continues to gain share on the back of its ecosystem.

YouTube: While YouTube is primarily a video play, a large chunk of the company’s 1.8 billion user base also uses it for audio streaming. As per International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) estimates, in 2017, YouTube only paid the record companies $1 per user as compared to $20 paid by SPOT. YouTube’s 10x size lead and 95% pricing advantage is a massive differentiator and can be easily used to crush the competition.

Tidal, Deezer and others: These players deserve mention for having tried, but have failed to make any meaningful dent.

One more area of competition is the smart speaker market. In competition with Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod, SPOT has recently won a partnership with Samsung. While this does move is likely to increase SPOT’s total user base, as a standalone product competing against large ecosystems, SPOT’s paid user growth may be limited.

Another aspect of competition is piracy and stream ripping – the technique of downloading a streaming song or video. This is a global phenomenon with varying views on whether illegal downloads constitute IP infringement or theft.

SPOT’s business model

In addition to the company’s paid subscription model, SPOT also earns through advertising.

Source: SPOT Financial Model

Also, in line with the industry disputes for royalties, SPOT had highlighted in the company’s S1 filing that it is difficult to correctly estimate the exact amount of royalty payments due to artists and labels (essentially the COGS for the company). Despite this uncertainty, the company has aims to expand its gross margins to 30-35% levels in the long run. This clearly points to management's focus on growing direct contracts with artists and generating higher revenues from advertising.

Financials

In the current scheme of things, SPOT is likely to see strong paid subscriber additions. However, in a more competitive environment, growth could markedly slow down. Also, in the event of SPOT leading a wave of consolidation in the streaming industry and also developing its own blockchain-based artist incentivization program, revenue growth could be significantly higher.

CAGR (2017-23E) Bear Base Bull MAUs 22.7% 25.7% 28.7% Total ARPU 0.2% 1.9% 3.9% Premuim MAUs 25.6% 29.5% 33.4% Revenue 23.1% 28.2% 33.8% Content hours 48.4% 50.8% 52.8% Average (2017-23E) Bear Base Bull Gross margin 32.8% 33.1% 33.6% R&D as a % of revenue 13.8% 13.0% 12.1% S&M as a % of revenue 15.6% 14.7% 13.8% G&A as a % of revenue 8.6% 7.7% 6.8% Op margin -5.2% -2.3% 0.9% FCF margin 2.8% 6.2% 9.2%

Despite the company’s decade-old existence and trading nature of the business, SPOT continues to make losses. Further the low gross margin limits SPOT’s ability to innovate at the level of distribution, leading to continued losses in the foreseeable future.

Source: SPOT Financial Model

However, FCF has turned positive and likely to continue growing on the back of non-cash items.

Valuation

The company currently trades at $190 levels with a market cap of $34 billion. The innocuous P/S is at 5x. The following graph gives further perspective about SPOT’s valuation.

Source: SPOT Financial Model

While SPOT only operates in the streaming market, the market cap of the company is greater than the total revenue of the Global Recorded Music Market but also is greater than the total expected revenue of the streaming market, more than a decade from now.

Although the streaming market has been growing at a phenomenal rate, given the evolving nature of the streaming industry and the solid competition, the market seems to have gotten carried away in ascribing this kind of a valuation to SPOT.

So how to value SPOT? The P/E is ruled out due to negative earnings and low gross margin makes P/S unsuitable. The best way is a DCF across scenarios stated above.

Scenario Market cap ($ bn) Bear 4,914 Base 12,890 Bull 26,018

Source: SPOT Financial Model

Scenario Price/share ($) Bear 33 Base 86 Bull 174

Source: SPOT Financial Model

The bull case, where SPOT should be able to increase the rate of adoption of its paid product across a growing user base and leave competition far behind, looks fully discounted in the current stock price. However, given the size and might of competition that SPOT faces, the probability of the bull case appears rather low (<10%).

Despite SPOT’s leadership position in the streaming market, due to intense competition and the evolving streaming industry, the current valuations do not look remotely justified. It would thus be prudent to stay away from the stock.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company’s S1 filing and other investor releases

SPOT reports in Euro; all conversions to USD have been made with the following exchange rate assumption: €1=$1.2

Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts provided are for the base case of the SPOT Financial Model

SPOT Financial Model available on request

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.