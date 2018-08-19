Investors And Analysts Showing Pessimism Toward Kohl's And Target Ahead Of Earnings

We have seen mixed results from the retail sector so far this earnings season with companies like Walmart and Nordstrom beating estimates and jumping sharply higher. On the other hand, JC Penney and Macy’s disappointed and dropped sharply. Kohl’s and Target are the next two retailers that will step in to the earnings confessional and there is plenty of bearish sentiment toward both of them ahead of the reports.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is set to announce second quarter results before the opening bell on Tuesday and Target (NYSE: TGT) will release its earnings report on Wednesday before the open.

Breaking down both stocks using fundamentals, sentiment, and technical analysis, I am not necessarily bullish on either one for the long term. But given the sentiment toward them, both could jump after earnings.

The Edge in Fundamentals Goes to Kohl’s

Looking at the earnings growth, sales growth and profitability of the two companies, Kohl’s gets a slightly better grade than Target. Using Investor’s Business Daily’s EPS rating and SMR rating as a baseline, Kohl’s scores an 81 on the EPS rating while Target only gets a 53. Both companies get a C in the SMR rating.

Kohl’s saw its earnings grow by 64% in the most recent quarter and analysts expect earnings for 2018 to grow by 28%. Earnings are actually down an average of 1% over the last three years. The company shows a return on equity of 13.3%, a profit margin of 5.8%, and an operating margin of 7.6%. Sales grew by 4% in the most recent quarter and have been flat on average for the last three years.

Looking at Target, we see earnings growth of 10% last quarter and average earnings growth over the last three years of 2%. Analysts are slightly less optimistic with expectations for earnings growth of 12% for this year. Target sports a return on equity of 22.8%, a profit margin of 5.2%, and an operating margin of 5.9%. Sales were up 3% in the most recent quarter and have declined at an average rate of 1% per year over the last three years.

The profitability measures and sales growth show negligible differences, but the difference between the earnings growth last quarter and the projections for the earnings growth for 2018 give Kohl’s a slight edge over Target.

Both Stocks Have Outperformed the Market and the Sector in the Past Year

Looking at the price performance and charts for Kohl’s and Target, both have experienced solid gains in the past year, but Kohl’s holds an advantage there as well. Kohl’s is up 106% over the past year while Target is up 51%.

Looking at the chart for Kohl’s we see that the weekly stochastic readings are approaching overbought territory as is the 10-week RSI. Neither indicator is there yet, but another solid week or two of gains will put them there. Even if the indicators do reach overbought territory, it might not be a concern. Looking at the end of 2017 and beginning of ’18 we see that the stock can remain in overbought territory for an extended period.

Target has been climbing just as Kohl’s has, but it just hasn’t climbed as much in percentage terms. Unlike Kohl’s, both the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings are in overbought territory. Target doesn’t show the same ability to remain in overbought territory for extended periods like we saw with Kohl’s, but the RSI isn’t as high as it has been at reversals either.

Both stocks have recently hit all-time high levels and are outpacing both the market as a whole and the retail sector. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSE: XRT) is up 32% in the past year and the S&P is up just over 17%.

Despite the Price Performance, Both Stocks Have Noticeable Bearish Sentiment Toward Them

The sentiment toward both Kohl’s and Target reflects bearish sentiment from both analysts and investors with several of the sentiment indicators reflect extreme pessimism.

Starting with the option open interest, we see a put/call ratio on Kohl’s of 1.12. I consider instances where puts outnumber calls an extreme level as the normal readings are in the 0.60 to 0.80 range. Target’s put/call ratio is at 0.64, so it falls in the normal range.

Short sellers have been targeting both stocks. The short interest ratio on Kohl’s is at 8.78 and the ratio for Target is at 7.26. In both cases, the number of shares sold short declined in the most recent reporting period. Just as a reminder, if Kohl’s and Target beat earnings estimates and start climbing, short sellers can add fuel to the rally as they scramble to cover their positions.

Finally, analysts are not giving either company much love. For Kohl’s, there are 21 analysts covering the company with seven “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings, and four “sell” ratings. Target has 26 analysts following it with four rating it as a “buy”, 18 rate it a “hold”, and four rate it as a “sell”. Given the fact that both stocks are near all-time highs, I would expect far more bullish sentiment from analysts.

Long Term vs. Short Term

I like to see better fundamentals for long-term holdings than what we are seeing from Kohl’s or Target. I target stocks with EPS ratings of 80 or better and SMR ratings of an A are preferred.

Obviously the stock prices have been moving sharply higher and the technical aspect is appealing, but the overbought/oversold indicators are a little bit of a concern.

The sentiment being as bearish as it is could make both Kohl’s and Target appealing as short-term bullish plays. When the sentiment is as bearish as it is, it is much harder to see big downside moves and much easier to get a big jump.

You don’t want to be contrarian just for the sake of being contrarian. The ultimate bullish setup to me is a company with strong fundamentals, in an uptrend, and lots of bearish sentiment toward the stock. In the case of Kohl’s and Target we have the upward trends and the bearish sentiment, but not the strong fundamentals. That is why I like their chances for an up move after the earnings reports, but not necessarily as long-term investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.