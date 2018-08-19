Transdigm: Highly Specialized Aerospace Player

The company doesn't have many competitors across their wide product portfolio because their offerings are highly specialized and unique.

Synopsis

Transdigm Group (TDG) is a portfolio company specializing in the niche markets of aerospace manufacturing and production. Their products range from mechanical actuators, ignition systems, specialized aircraft foam for seats and sound deadening applications (result of the Skandia acquisition) and many other aerospace applications. The company utilizes acquisitions and internal R&D to generate value for shareholders and "create private equity" type returns.

The shares have outperformed the Defense and Aerospace ETF (ITA) by over 19% this year. It is one of the top stocks in Defense and Aerospace because of their execution in specialized product markets and their the exposure to large commercial aircraft backlogs at Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (BA). The company is also benefiting from the increasing defense budget as nearly a third of revenues are from defense contractors/sector.

Data Source (Company Filings)

The company has extremely high EBITDA margins (~50%) and experiencing higher than industry profitability because of their pricing power. According to their annual report, 90% of their products are proprietary in nature and 80% of their products they are the sole manufacturer (Company 10k). This extreme product specialization allows Transdigm to maintain pricing on their wide array of products and maintain their higher than industry margins. The extreme specialization also allows the company to have long product life cycles because aftermarket consumption lasts 25-30 years. The longer any specific air frame stays in service, the longer the company benefits from aftermarket sales to the airplane owner.

Specialized Product Lines

A lot of their parts and services are proprietary and one offs. Virtually every aircraft being produced has a Transdigm product, it could be an instrumentation gauge, safety system, or electric actuator.

Having worked in at large defense contractor and seeing firsthand the manufacturing process, the OEM's prefer to outsource these unique and one off components because the overhead at a large manufacturing facility is much higher and the OEM never produces enough small components to reach economies of scale.

Transdigm benefits from OEM and aftermarket outsourcing because the pricing mark up is large for outside vendors. The company can price less than the OEM's cost of production, yet high enough to maintain their margins to win the contract. Once a company like Boeing or Lockheed decides to bid the part outside of their manufacturing facilities, the OEM has to go through a highly regulated proposal process. Only department of defense (NYSEARCA:DOD) and FAA certified vendors are allowed to bid on the contract and the request for proposals are tightly regulated. This high barrier to bid ensures Transdigm doesn't face high levels of competition.

Then after a period of time the outside vendor goes back to the OEM/contract company to negotiate a more lucrative selling price. The vendor explains to the OEM they can’t build the part at the price that has been bid or at cost and needs to raise the price to accommodate for their profit margins while being able to meet the specifications of the OEM.

A large risk to Transdigm’s business model is the OEM bring the manufacturing process in house. This doesn't happen often and only occurs when manufacturing costs spiral out of control.

(Source: Company Site)

Using M&A to drive growth

Transdigm is a portfolio holding type company, they acquire and internally develop businesses that are specific and niche. The company has a good product mix and they aren’t concentrated on any one segment than another. They have expended $660 million for acquisitions and management will look towards M&A for inorganic growth opportunities. They have a “Private Equity” return requirement and $2.6 billion of cash and credit lines to deploy in M&A. The do not compete against many companies due the highly specialized nature of their products and fragmented nature of the sub component supplier industry. The acquisition of Skandia, a specialty foam producer shows management is looking for companies that are operating in highly focused market segments that require engineering know how and established customer relationships. Aircraft foam is an extremely difficult market segment target because of the FAA requirements the product must perform to fire proofing standards, as well as buoyancy requirements.

“Now, finally in July, we closed the acquisition of Skandia, a leading provider of highly engineered seating foam, foam fabrication, flammability testing and acoustic solutions for the business jet market. Headquartered in Davis Junction, Illinois, Skandia's annual revenues are approximately $26 million and the company currently employs about 70 people.”

The two recent acquisitions of Skandia ($84 million) and Kirkhill and Extant ($575 million) illustrate debt utilization to lever up and create inorganic growth opportunities. Over the past two years, the EBITDA/Interest ratio has decreased even though EBITDA has increased ~19%.

Transdigm is mindful of shareholders and their claim to company capital. If no better opportunity/investment is present, management returns capital to shareholders through a large special dividend. In 2016 and 2017, they issued a special dividend of $24 and $22 per share. Management reiterated their capital allocation priorities of using excess capital for Operations, Acquisition, Capital return to shareholders and last to pay down debt. In the third quarter conference call, management stated:

As you know, we regularly review our choices for capital allocation. We basically have four. And our priorities are typically as follows: One, invest in our existing business; two, make accretive acquisitions consistent with our strategy and return requirements. These are almost always our first choices. Our third is to give extra money back to the shareholders either through a special dividend or a stock buyback. And our last priority is to pay off the debt. Given the low cost of debt, this is still likely our last choice in the current capital market conditions.

Valuation

The company has the highest valuation multiples in the Aerospace and Defense sector. Their EV/EBITDA multiple is 14.98 vs aerospace industry average of 13.5. Their current year price to earnings is 20 times, which is just below the industry average of 21 times. Based on a forward 21 times price to earnings ratio, I derive fair value for the stock in the range of $392 per share. The expanding profitability coupled with unique product offering makes this stock a better value than peers.

Management reiterated 2018 guidance in the range of $3.8 billion, EBITDA around $1.87 billion and EPS at $17.61 per share.

My 2019 EPS estimate earnings growth in the range of 7 ~ 10%.

The above industry EV/EBITDA and 21x price to earnings ratio is merited because the company has the highest gross margins and EBITDA margins in the aerospace segment.

The company valuation is more attractive than their peers because of their extremely focused market segments in aerospace (both commercial and defense). It looks undervalued because of low to no competition. The company doesn't face intense pricing pressures and is able to maintain and expand their margins.

How to play the stock with options

Strategy: Cash Secured Short Put

The share price is undervalued at current levels and I believe selling at the money puts options is an aggressive share acquisition strategy. The intention of this trade is to take assignment of the stock and acquire shares for a 2.7% discount to the current price of $353.59

Sell Short the $350 strike put option for $615 premium with an expiration of September 21st

The purpose of this trade is to acquire 100 shares because the stock is undervalued based on fundamentals. If you hold this contract to expiration (35 days), the annualized rate of return is 16.8% on the premium ($615) collected against the cash secured ($35,000). If you get assigned the shares, your cost basis will be $343.85, which is a 2.7% discount to purchasing shares at the current price of $353.59. As time passes, theta or time decay will erode the value of the put option and you make money by sitting idle to acquire shares cheaper than current share levels.

For educational purposes, when you sell a put option, you are delivered 100 long shares if the price of the stock at expiration is below the strike price. The short option also can be delivered shares anytime the counterparty decides to exercise their put option. Warren Buffett uses this strategy to collect time premium and acquire shares in stocks he wants to own cheaper than the current share price.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of acquiring shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclaimer: Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary, and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice; it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only. Forward looking statements are not indicative of future performance and can not be interpreted as such. We have no responsibility to update any forward looking statements. This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TDG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client portfolios in Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Common Stock. We have no position in Transdigm common stock, however we reserve the right to initiate a position within the next 24 hours.