Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (8/17/18)

Footwear is one of the strongest categories in retail.

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, August 17.

The days of "nothing happening in August" are over and the coming week has important earnings reports, especially from the retail sector. Cramer discussed his game plan for the week.

Monday

Earnings: Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL)

They have been a consistent performer but the expectations from the company got high and they disappointed in the last quarter. Cramer will watch if the company resets the expectations this quarter. "By the way, if it's a good quarter, that's a terrific sign for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), a solid partner in the U.S., and perhaps a reason to go back and buy some Macy's (NYSE:M), which got overly hated real fast," he added.

Tuesday

Earnings: Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), TJX (NYSE:TJX), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cramer thinks Kohl's can get hurt from Walmart performing well and taking market share, but Kohl's partnership with Amazon can boost their earnings. Cramer advised buying some before and some after the earnings.

Cramer expects good numbers from TJX, but he is cautious after Macy's selloff. Medtronic, on the other hand, is "perfect fit for this moment. The medical device makers are killing it here," he said. Buy the stock on weakness after earnings.

Toll Brothers' conference call can shed light on why housing is expensive when the economy is strong. Toll Brothers' stock has been under pressure due to weakness in housing.

Urban Outfitters has been doing well and the company has already said that the current fashion cycle will be long.

Wednesday

Earnings: Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Target (NYSE:TGT), L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cramer expects the market to respond well to Lowe's, although it did not do well for Home Depot. He thinks it's a good turnaround play.

Target has been doing well and Cramer will watch if CEO Brian Cornell's efforts continue to be fruitful. L Brands has struggled because of declining sales at the lingerie chain. Strong numbers from Bath & Body Works could offset the weak numbers from Victoria's Secret.

Cramer expects strong numbers from Analog Devices despite the panic in the semiconductor industry. "This company has done such a good job, and I now regard it as the ultimate industrial chipmaker," he added.

Thursday

Earnings: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), HP (NYSE:HPQ), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Will Alibaba be caught in the crosshairs of the trade war? "Alibaba may be in better graces, but between the trade war and the slowdown of the Chinese economy, I'd rather stay away," said Cramer.

He expects good numbers from VMware as it helps other businesses onboard to the cloud, and it's the preferred way to get on Amazon Web Services. "This could be the strongest company reporting earnings next week," said Cramer.

Splunk is a good company and a great analyzer in the digital world. Cramer is not backing away. Intuit is worth buying as it is a financial software company that has moved into cloud computing.

Cramer is a fan of HP and their computer that he uses. The stock is worth buying.

Ross Stores is an off-price retailer that is poised to do well while Cramer doesn't know what to expect from Gap.

Friday

Earnings: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Cramer expects strong numbers from Foot Locker as footwear is one of the strongest retail categories.

