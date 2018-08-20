Ecopetrol: Strong Q2 Earnings Of Exhausted Producer

2Q 18 results

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) reported solid financial and operating results for 2Q18, where EBITDA and Net Earnings came substantially higher than the market's consensus estimates. EBITDA of COP$8609 million was 10% higher than consensus of COP$7792 million. Net Income was almost 16% higher than Bloomberg consensus.

Ecopetrol achieved the highest oil & gas output for the last 7 quarters of 721 kboed (+0.6% y/y, +2.8% q/q). The guidance for 2018 is 715-725 kboed.

Production results for the quarter was backed by higher drilling activity. Hence, there was significantly higher CapEx in 2Q18 of COP$1757 million, compared to COP$1195 million in 1Q18. It caused lower Free Cash Flow by about 20% sequentially.

Upstream investments in 1H18 were 23% above a year-ago level. During the quarter, 33 drilling rigs were used in operation. By the end of the year, management is planning to have 42 rigs.

The contribution to output from fields at secondary and more enhanced stages of heavy oil recovery development is close to 23%, or 164 kboed.

The reaction on earnings report was actually quite positive in the beginning. Shares were traded higher almost by 4% pre-market on August 15, but the overall market's negative sentiment made them open -2%. The price has almost recovered from Wednesday's sell-off.

Depleting Reserves

There are negative factors apart from macro though. One of them cannot be overshadowed by positive earnings results. The company's oil & gas reserves have potentially a very short life, less than 7 years. For example, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has almost 10 years given the current rate of production.

To prevent production from declining, the company has to invest more in enhanced recovery techniques. It should impact operating expenses higher as well. Lifting costs in 2Q18 were at the $8.47 per barrel of oil equivalent level (+16% y/y). Average costs for 2017 and 2016 were about $7.6 and $6.5 per boe respectively.

Additionally, to achieve any considerable growth, Ecopetrol has to finally finance significant inorganic CapEx. Management did not indicate any possible targets for acquisition during the conference call. The company only spent some money on seismic data in Brazil and Mexico offshore, which is indeed a positive step but cannot change the narrative. Jorge Calvache Archila, acting VP of Exploration, said:

On the international front, we bought 2D seismic and 3D seismic with the purpose of evaluating the pre-salt in the Campos and Santos basins in Brazil.



Equally, in Mexico, we bought 60,075 kilometers of 2D seismic as well as the structural interpretation project [indiscernible] with the aim of evaluating the Salina basin. Preparations continue to participate in bid round five in Brazil and in Mexico. We continue with the evaluation of areas opened up by the National Hydrocarbon Commission for bids round 3.2 onshore and 3.4 offshore in Mexico.



Investment Story

The story of Ecopetrol is a short-term story of substantial cash flows and the absence of visible strategy after that. Mostly all of the valuation is coming from near future cash flows. A strong correlation with current crude oil prices is a very important driver for shares.

If, additionally, local currency rate (Colombian peso) is included into regression analysis, then the model explains about 90% of Ecopetrol's share price dynamics for the past 4 years.

Given reasonable targets for Brent oil price as $65 per barrel (-10% from current price) and the Colombian peso currency rate as 3200 (+5% from the current level), the potential drop in Ecopetrol share price is about 20%.

Ecopetrol has one strong positive factor in 2018, thanks to Venezuela struggles. The company benefits from its status as a reliable source of qualitative heavy oil supplies from Latin America. The discount of realising crude oil to Brent benchmark is just at the $7-8 per barrel. It helps to keep company's share price quite elevated from the regression model output line.

Ecopetrol is generating a sizable amount of free cash flow at this Brent oil price level. Free cash flow yield is about 10%. Additionally, the company is paying substantial dividends. The dividends yield is above the 3% level. All that is due to management's focus on capital discipline.

Compared to rivals, this looks like a quite attractive yield story. However, the Enterprise multiple (Enterprise value of the company to EBITDA) is at a relatively high level already (about 5.5). Petrobras has a 4.4 multiple, for instance.

Additionally, the yields are rather unsustainable. The company will have to finance acquisitions in the foreseeable future. Ecopetrol does not have any major success in exploration projects. Acquiring already explored fields could take a lot of cash given current high crude oil prices. The company has about $2 billion in Cash on balance and about $14 billion in Debt.

Here comes the question, where will crude oil prices go from here?

If you expected to see some certain answer here, I should apologize. Saudi Arabia has been too great recently with its current strategy of freezing oil prices at the current level. I am more inclined to wait for lower oil prices from there, given all the concerns regarding a cooling down in world oil demand growth later this year.

Ecopetrol looks like a convincing idea for a short position. I would put a target at the $16 level. If Brent finally slides below $70 per barrel, Ecopetrol will likely be at this level eventually. Additionally, the company's valuation is at a high level, and dividends are at some risk of being suspended due to new reserves acquisition needs.

