Natural Gas At The Top Of The Trading Range

The active month September natural gas futures contract reached a low of $2.671 per MMBtu on July 19th, but on that day, it put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. The price of the energy commodity traded to a high of $2.831 on the final day of July and on August 2nd it fell to $2.74 per MMBtu. Once again, on the second trading day of August natural gas made a lower low than the previous session and closed above the prior day’s high putting in a second reversal to the upside that sent the price to its most recent peak at $2.974 on August 14th.

Critical technical resistance for the September contract is at the June 18 high at $3.018 per MMBtu, but the energy commodity has been unable to reach that level. On Friday August 17th, September futures closed at $2.946 per MMBtu, just 2.8 cents below its most recent peak, and 7.2 cents below its technical resistance point on the daily chart. The price of natural gas is sitting close the high end of its trading range, and since August 9th, it has traded in less than a ten-cent range between $2.891 and $2.974 per MMBtu.

Bullish and bearish factors at play in the natural gas futures market

Natural gas has been trading around the top end of its trading range since the price moved above $2.90 on August 8.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, September natural gas futures have traded actively in an 8.3 cents range since August 9th. Since the price of the energy commodity has moved to the upper end of the trading band, price momentum and relative strength are in overbought and close to overbought territory from a short-term perspective.

Meanwhile, daily historical volatility at the 14.33% level is relatively low for the market that typically displays wide price variance. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX natural gas futures market at 1.607 million contracts is at an all-time high. With production and consumption at record levels in the natural gas market, the metric has been rising, but the recent increase from just over 1.5 million contracts in late July likely reflects an increase in speculative activity. In a futures market, rising price alongside increasing open interest tends to provide technical validation for a bullish price trend. In the September futures contract, the price of natural gas has been trending higher since the July 19 low.

There are bullish and bearish factors at play these days in the natural gas market. Record production from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions have met record consumption from power generation and the growing number of shipments of LNG leaving from U.S. ports for destinations abroad. At the same time, the $3 per MMBtu level has been a congestion area since natural gas traded to its highs on the active month futures contract in 2018 at $3.661 per MMBtu in late January during the height of the winter demand season.

$3 attracts selling

The price of natural gas fell to just over $2.50 per MMBtu in February of this year after hitting its high for the year in late January. The price crawled back to the $3 level in mid-June.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the technical metrics that measure price momentum and relative price strength are in close to neutral territory with the price attempting to challenge the $3 level once again after failing in June. The quiet price action has pushed the historical volatility measure down to the 14.50% level which is the lowest since the early 1990s on the weekly chart. It is likely that the increases on both the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation for the natural gas market has compressed price volatility as rising liquidity in the form of volume and open interest typically has a depressing effect on price variance. However, as the price approaches the $3 level, it is likely that some speculative shorts expecting another rejection of the price where there has been plenty of resistance have been increasing their risk positions in the futures market. At the same time, inventories continue to build slowly this injection season which could be influencing some market participants to position for a break to the upside when it comes to the price of the energy commodity. Price congestion at $3 is a bearish technical factor for natural gas these days, but the current level of stockpiles is bullish for the price.

Inventories are too low and the injection season is more than half over

On Thursday, August 16, the Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas stocks rose by only 33 billion cubic feet for the week ending on August 10th.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the current level of natural gas in storage stands at 2.387 trillion cubic feet which is 22.3% below last year’s level and 20% below the five-year average. While production of natural gas is at record levels in the United States, it continues to trickle rather than flow into storage for the coming winter season which is quickly approaching. This Thursday, the EIA will report the next injection for the week ending on August 17th which will likely be somewhere in the neighborhood of 50-60 bcf.

The lowest level of stocks in years for the winter of 2018/2019

The 2018/2019 withdrawal season will commence during the first or second week of November. After Thursday’s data release, there will only be another 11-12 weeks of injections before the peak season for demand.

Last year, stockpiles peaked at 3.79 tcf in November. If this week’s injection as of August 17 is at the upper end of the range at 60 bcf which would put the stockpile at 2.447 tcf, to reach last year’s high we would need to see an average of 112-122.1 bcf flowing into stocks each week which is not even remotely possible at this point. It is more likely the peak will be around the 3.40 tcf level which would require an average of 79.5-86.7 bcf per week. The bottom line is that we are going into the 2018/2019 peak season with the lowest level of inventories in years. While production will continue to flow from the shale regions throughout the year, LNG will flow out of the country to areas of the world where the price of natural gas is trading at multiples of the NYMEX Henry Hub price at $3 or lower.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

As the forward curve shows, in 2019, the price of natural gas peaked at $3.168 per MMBtu as of the close of business last Friday on the January 2019 futures contract.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The highest price on the forward curve is the January 2030 futures contract at $3.486 per MMBtu, which is amazing since, in January 2018, the price briefly traded to a high of $3.661. When it comes to the natural gas futures market, the weather over the coming months will determine the demand for the energy commodity during the 2018/2019 peak season.

Lots of action ahead?

If stockpiles peak at 3.4-3.5 tcf in November, we will go into the winter season with the lowest amount of natural gas in storage in many years. Only Mother Natural knows for sure how cold it will be from November 2018 through March 2019 and how low stocks will fall. The last time we witnessed a severe drawdown in inventories was back in March 2014 when stocks dropped to a low of 824 bcf. During the week of August 16 of that year, the amount of natural gas in storage facilities around the United States was at 3.063 tcf, which was 616 bcf above the level they would be if we have an injection on the higher side of expectations this coming week. Therefore, a frigid winter season could put a real strain on the supply side of available natural gas in the U.S. especially if demand for LNG continues to grow through the winter season.

I believe that there is a real potential for an upside surprise this winter if the weather conditions increase demand.

With natural gas historical volatility at such low levels, call options for January and February futures are dirt cheap. I have been trading the UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products as well as natural gas futures. The ETNs are only appropriate for very short-term positions. As I grind out profits from intra-weekly trading, I have been buying some call options with strike prices at $3.50-$4.25 for the coming winter season. Those options may look like lotto tickets these days, but the storage levels in the natural gas market present a compelling opportunity for a limited risk play on the long side of the market. In 2014 when stocks dropped under the one trillion cubic feet level, the price of nearby NYMEX futures rose above the $6 per MMBtu level. Natural gas may be at the top of its trading range right now, but the current price level for the winter months may look extremely cheap in the months ahead as 2018 fades into 2019.

