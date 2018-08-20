Battle Of The Bonds - Municipal And Government Bond Funds

Bonds are an important part of any well-diversified portfolio. This article isn't going into why diversification is important or what the correct stock-bond-property-other split is (the answer, even for apparently quite similar investors is “it depends”). Unfortunately, the bond market is nowhere near as friendly to retail investors as the stock market. Bonds tend to only be available in rather large pieces and there is a lot more small print than with shares. So, most people tend to invest in a bond mutual fund or REITs (which can be great, but are fundamentally property investments rather than debt instruments).

However, there is a better way. A Closed End Fund (CEF) is like a mutual fund or ETF except all of the shares are sold when the fund launches. These funds then list on the stock-market which makes buying and selling them nice and easy.

This article will look at five CEFs that hold taxable municipal and government bonds and will rank them based on their performance in the following five categories:

Drag – This category reflects the total expenses for a fund (management and operational) as a percentage of assets. I use the term Drag rather than expenses for two reasons. Firstly, expenses are an impediment to investment returns and I wanted a term that sounded negative to accurately convey my distaste for them. Secondly, calling something “the Five Ds” is a lot more catchy than “Four Ds and an E.” Funds with lower drag are more efficient and should generate better long-term returns for the same amount of risk as more expensive funds.

Distributions – The purpose of bond investing is to generate consistent returns, so the rankings will be based on the distribution rate.

Default Risk - I use historical default rates (by S&P credit rating) and the portfolio's credit breakdown to estimate how risky a fund is. While this is a rather crude calculation, it does allow the comparison of funds against each other. Half of the score will be based on an average year, and half will be based on a worst-case year.

Discount – Half of the score will be based on the absolute discount, i.e., how big the discount to NAV is. The other half will be based on the relative discount (how big the discount is compared to its 52-week average). To over-simplify, absolute discount is suggestion of long-term value and relative discount gives some insight to the medium term (discounts tend to drift back towards their historical averages unless something changes).

Diversification is another split category. Half of the score will be based on the number of holdings a fund has (although more is not always better, this is quicker and more understandable than some sort of formula involving geographic and maturity data). The other half will be based on what proportion of the fund's assets is in its top 10 holdings since we want to avoid top-heavy portfolios.

The top fund in each category will get five points, the second will get four, and so on. Without any further ado, let's look at the results:

Ticker Expenses Distributions Default Risk Discount Diversification TOTAL BBN 3 3 4 3.5 4 17.5 EXD 1 5 5 5 1.5 17.5 GBAB 2 4 3 1 4 14 NBB 4 2 1.5 2.5 3.75 13.75 WIA 5 1 1.5 3 1.75 12.25

After crunching the numbers, we have a tie at the top between the Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Of Beneficial Interest (BBN) and the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond&Option Strategies (EXD). BBN was a consistent performer with 3s and 4s across all categories while EXD was the top fund for distributions, default risk, and discount but was the worst for expenses and diversification. There wasn't much between the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Durations Trust (GBAB) and the Nuveen Build America Bond fund (NBB) in the middle of the pack. The Western Asset Inflation Linked Income fund (WIA) was the lowest scoring fund.

EV Tax-Advantaged Bond & Option Fund

The headline facts for EXD look great – a 7% distribution rate, juicy discount to NAV, and a high quality portfolio (an almost even split between AAA and AA). However, if we look a little closer, we can start to see that maybe it is not as attractive as it looked at first glance.

EXD has a policy to pay a fixed distribution amount every quarter. EXD's last distribution was $0.16 per share which would give us a forward looking rate of 7%. However, 88% of distributions this year have been a return of capital rather than investment profits. Predictable cash flow is important to many investors but just getting your own money returned to you is not much of a success. Another cause for concern is that this $0.16 distribution represents a cut from the previous level of $0.29 per share, which itself was a cut from the initial level of $0.425.

EXD is a hybrid bond & options fund. In addition to investing in short-term US government and municipal bonds, it also attempts to generate income by writing option spreads on the S&P 500. It seems like this has not been working for it. Over the last five years, it has managed just an 0.56% annualised return and NAV declined YTD, 2017, and 2016. Investors are paying a 1.25% management fee (I assume this pays for the options trading as the bond portfolio turnover is just 0.10% per year).

The discount was between 6% and 8% for most of this year, but dropped to current levels with the distribution cut in June. Time will tell if the market has over-reacted to this bad news or if NAV will catch up with price rather than vice versa. Discounts to NAV can be opportunities for patient investors, but they can also be traps. Unfortunately, EXD looks like it is a bit of a value trap right now since it just has not been performing.

BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund

BBN invests in taxable municipal and quasi-municipal (for e.g., universities, hospitals, military housing developments) bonds. Its portfolio is entirely within the United States and has good geographic and industry variety. The top state is California with 21.6% of the portfolio and the top industry is Utilities with 28.3%. Most of the portfolio (81% of its holdings) has AA or A ratings. In short, the BBN portfolio consists of a well-diversified and mostly high-quality selection of municipal bonds.

As with many bond funds, BBN uses leverage to enhance its returns (currently 36.15% which is slightly higher than GBAB's 25.8% or NBB's 28.48%). Borrowing short-term money at low interest rates to lend longer-term at high interest rates can be very profitable. The obvious risk is that if interest rates rise suddenly, BBN will find itself borrowing money for more than it has lent it out at.

BBN currently offers a 6.48% distribution rate paid monthly. These distributions have been entirely from investment income. BBN is currently available at a 4.69% discount to NAV. This is 1% higher than its 52-week average discount of 3.69%, so may represent a good entry point for investors looking for something a little riskier than Treasuries.

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund and the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Durations Trust

In the interests of keeping this article to a readable length and avoiding repetition, I will not be discussing GBAB or NBB in great detail. They are very similar to BBN in investment strategy, portfolio composition, distributions, and expenses. Unless you have very strong opinions about minutiae like whether Illinois should be 7% or 11% of a well-balanced municipal bond portfolio (GBAB vs. BBN) they can realistically be treated as substitutes for each other. The table below shows just how close these funds were on key metrics. However, BBN is currently available at a slightly higher discount (both relative and absolute), so is the one I would pick out of the three.

Full breakdowns of the three funds can be seen here:

BBN, GBAB, NBB

Similarity table:

Ticker Drag Distribution Discount to NAV 52 Week Discount Default Risk (Average Year) BBN 0.91% 6.50% 4.69% 3.69% 0.22% GBAB 0.94% 6.94% 2.86% 4.23% 0.25% NBB 0.87% 6.04% 4.62% 4.16% 0.20%

Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund

WIA is an interesting fund for investors who either believe inflation is likely to rise because of macro-economic factors or are worried about inflation because they rely on investment income for living expenses.

At least 80% of WIA's portfolio is invested in inflation linked securities (mostly US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities). As the name suggests, TIPS are inflation protected, so holders will receive consistent real returns even when inflation rises.

One way to look at WIA is that you are buying a bucket of TIPS at face value and getting a nice varied semi-speculative bond portfolio at a 60% discount. If your portfolio would benefit from inflation protection but you are reluctant to completely sacrifice current income, WIA is something of a “best of both worlds” opportunity.

The table below shows the credit rating breakdown of the remainder of the WIA portfolio:

Rating WIA non-AAA AAA 0.00% AA 7.81% A 6.40% BBB 44.04% BB 16.43% B 15.15% CCC 10.17%

The full portfolio breakdown can be seen here WIA - Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund, but there are few surprises (mostly US corporate bonds and developing country governments).

WIA had the lowest expenses of all five funds in this sample (0.77%) which always helps long-term returns. WIA also had the second-largest absolute discount (currently 10% discount to NAV) although this is actually slightly below its 52-week average, so you may be able to get another percent or two discount if you are patient. Or the market is starting to get worried about the recent inflation reports and you will miss the boat, that is the risk one runs looking for the perfect entry point.

Summary

This article examined and compared five government/municipal bond funds in the hopes of informing more people about the usefulness of CEFs in portfolio diversification. More importantly, I hope that this article shows the importance of not blindly believing everything a screener tells you. One of the funds that looked the most promising turned out to have some serious weaknesses and the fund that was officially the weakest actually offers an interesting opportunity.

