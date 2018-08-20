Deere: Still Intrigued

Back in July, we told you that the drop in share price of Deere (NYSE:DE) had us getting intrigued. In the 6-7 weeks since that piece, shares have not really moved. Still, we remain intrigued based on the trends we are seeing. The Street was unimpressed after the company reported its Q3 2018 earnings. With current valuations and recent performance, there is some risk to the upside from here, even if the outlook and certain metrics may have just missed consensus expectations. We are comfortable holding the name and are bullish going forward. In this column, we discuss the growth and offer our updated projections for 2018. Further, we offer our take on the name at present levels.

Forward-looking thesis

One or two quarters does not make a trend but can give us shares priced at attractive entry points for the longer-term investor. We believe that agricultural activity will continue to expand in 2018 and beyond. We are not alone, as the USDA's government experts also say they expect longer-term strength in agriculture. Couple this with a growing population globally, and the key geographies in which Deere operates, and we have a recipe for success. We believe that sales in North America, which began to rebound a year or so ago, in conjunction with rising international sales, should continue to improve. We see the top and bottom line continuing to grow.

Top line growth

With strength in the company's international operations being driven in part by organic sales increases and in large part by the Wirtgen Group acquisition, we have expected a solid sales boost. However, the rebound in North America has been underappreciated, in our estimation, and has been discounted in recent months. In the most recent quarter, sales came in at $9.29 billion and continue a strong history of year-over-year increases. When combined with financial services and other revenues, the top line surpassed $10.3 billion:

(Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

These sales actually were above our expectations, which were much more conservative than the Street consensus. We were looking for $9.15 billion, as we felt that a longer-than-expected winter and a very wet spring in North America may have impacted sales to start the quarter in the first two weeks of May. That said, sales surpassed our estimates by $140 million and surpassed the Street consensus by $80 million. This is a 36.0% rise year over year, which is impressive. However, to understand why sales saw such a boost (aside from acquiring Wirtgen), we need to look more into segment performance.

Segment specifics show strength in key markets

The bulk of the company's sales stem from its agriculture and turf equipment lines. Net sales here were $6.29 billion, up 18% from $5.33 billion in the comparable period last year. Looking ahead, sales of agriculture equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to ramp up, as the strength seen in 2017 looks like it will carry over into 2018. The company is forecasting growth of 15% for the rest of the year (up from 13-14% earlier this year).

Construction and forestry sales saw another huge bump in the quarter, in large part due to acquisitions and in part due to strong organic sales. Sales in this segment were up a whopping 100% to $2.99 billion, rising from $1.49 billion last year. The Wirtgen purchases added 77%, while 23% consisted of organic sales increases. This is stellar performance and was in part driven by North American demand, which increased once again from a year ago.

North America had been a weak point for the company since the Great Recession. This began to turn around in 2017, where sales really ramped up due to higher demand. This demand continued once again in Q3 2018. Equipment net sales in the United States and Canada were up 29% in the quarter relative to last year. What's most important to note is that this is almost all organic growth. The Wirtgen Group only contributed 6% to these results, so the company is indeed growing on its own and is performing slightly above our expectations in this region. We believe that this is underappreciated by the Street.

While sales in North America really ramped up thanks to higher demand and a small boost from the Wirtgen Group, we want to point out that international net sales were strong. We see this as continuing moving forward, despite some drought-like conditions in much of Europe. International sales, defined as sales outside of the U.S. and Canada, were up a strong 45%. Once again, much of this growth was organic, although Wirtgen added 31%.

Keep an eye on expenses going forward

One risk that we want to watch is rising expenses. With sales rising so tremendously we have to be on the lookout for expenses rising in tandem. In other words, we want to see the impact on margins, so we need to look at things like the cost of sales.

When we look at Q3 2018, we expected that expenses would increase in every key category given the huge rise in revenues. As such, expenses rose heavily because sales were up so dramatically. Cost of sales were $7.15 billion vs. $5.25 billion last year. Here is the key. While sales were up 36.0%, the hike in cost of sales was about the same, rising 36.2%. While on an absolute dollar basis this means that profit expanded, we want to closely keep an eye on the cost of sales going forward. This increase, while not detrimental, was a bit higher than we expected.

If these costs continue to rise, it could lead to lower earnings than we were expecting, especially when combined with other key expenses like research & development, as well as general/administrative costs. Research & development costs increased to $415 million. Selling, general & administrative expenses rose to $913 million, while "other" expenses were also up to $346 million.

When we combine this total operating expense data with total revenue data, we see an operating margin of 11.5%. This is flat from last year. So, the company is not exactly being squeezed here on an operating margin basis.

All in all, we were surprised by the 32% increase in total expenses to $9.12 billion, which rose from $6.91 billion last year. That said, revenue growth of 32% matched this overall expenditure growth rate. Given the absolute difference in the numbers, operating profit did rise 18%, but these expenses were higher than we had anticipated. When we combine sales and expenses (and adjust for tax reform impacts), we see that net income was up sharply from last year on a total and per share basis:

(Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

As you can see, earnings were up to $910 million, or $2.59 per share on an adjusted basis. This missed our expectations by $0.12, mostly on the back of higher-than-expected expenses. Still, the growth from last year continues a strong push toward a record 2018. But what about looking ahead?

Revised 2018 projections

Deere has continued to experience strong increases in demand, most notably North America. International sales remain strong. The acquisition of Wirtgen will continue to help sales and earnings.

Based on the current trajectory of the company and its segments, we are targeting equipment sales growth of 27-31% for the year, with total net sales rising 25-29%. Based on these numbers, and if operational expenses rise at the same pace as revenues, we are targeting adjusted net income of $3.09-3.14 billion for the year. This translates to approximately $9.33-9.51 per share. At this time, our early expectations for 2019 earnings are in the range of $11-12.50 per share.

Simple valuation

At the present share price of $137.80, this values the stock at 14.5 times 2018 fiscal earnings on the high end. Historically speaking, this is a discount to forward earnings at this time, and we believe there is further upside ahead. Assuming this 14.5 times forward earnings multiple holds, and we look ahead to 2019, where we could see $12.50 per share, this would imply a share price of $181.25. When we factor in the momentum of the stock, it suggests there is risk to the upside on these simple metrics.

Take home

Based on our expectations and the current momentum of the stock, we believe there is upside from $137.80. We are bullish. We further believe the dividend will get boosted again and again as the years progress.

