Kinder Morgan's Dividend Isn't Fairly Valued

There are many ways to answer the question, "What is Kinder Morgan (KMI) worth?" After the Q4 2015 dividend cut in the middle of the oil and gas downturn, the market has not given Kinder Morgan enough credit for its return to dividend growth. A lack of execution on realizing value from the backlog as well has kept the stock dormant. However, now there are significant opportunities in the Permian and other key basins for Kinder Morgan to capitalize on a smaller scale that will help show the market that it can execute. I believe this will help create more shareholder value in the near term.

Breaking Down The Dividend

Management guided to substantial dividend growth back in mid-2017, in addition to a $2 billion buyback that is equivalent to 5% of the market cap at the time. That's helpful in boosting the total return profile for investors, but this has been a very weak stock to own in the last twelve months.

Thus, I feel a dividend discount model is appropriate in valuing the company. Beginning with some quick assumptions, I've set the risk-free rate just shy of 3%, beta at 0.96 and the market risk premium at 7%. For the dividend growth rate, I've chosen a 25% growth rate after 2020, as indicated by management, and I've set the 2018 payout to $0.80 and the 2019 payout to $1.00. The dividend actually ends up being quite sizable post-2020 and the resulting terminal value is $134. This is based upon a 5% perpetuity rate, which I don't believe is unreasonable considering that dividend growth is core to the sector's merit.

In the actual model, I've projected out the dividend for the next ten years (standard forecasting period) and discounted the cash flows back using a CAPM discount rate. For those unfamiliar with the capital asset pricing model, it is simply a way to reconcile the amount of risk being taken on in an individual equity relative to the broader market, and apply that in a present value context. Here, a simple dynamic takes its course that the later-dated cash flows are ascribed less value in the context of Kinder Morgan's present day share price. The model provides an implied valuation of $67.34/share. Considering KMI is trading just north of $18/share right now, that's nearly 4x upside and seems to be quite a high amount of potential, so it's worth being more strict with assumptions.

That's going off very standard assumptions that are neither aggressive nor conservative, so to see what a more conservative picture for the stock might look like, I've run the model again with more strenuous inputs on the business. This time, I've used an 8% equity risk premium, a 1.3 beta, and I am going to assume 0% growth for the dividend into perpetuity. That would imply a fair value per share of $24.15, which still indicates 32% upside. That is a clear buy signal to me.

Buy It Here?

There's a plentiful number of arguments for buying KMI right now, but we can confidently say that a dividend discount model implies material upside for Kinder Morgan. Even at the current implied yield on a discounted basis of 4.4%, shareholders are getting a great deal here, considering the stock simply hasn't recovered since the commodity crash. In fact, it has materially underperformed both the Alerian MLP Index and the Bloomberg Commodity Index since commodities bottomed in Q1 2016.

The headwinds KMI has faced have been numerous. I think one of the core issues that remains is the backlog and being able to de-risk a greater portion of it will be key to the stock moving higher from here. Part of that is going to come from a reduction in capital expenditure and a few new projects actually being commissioned going into service, and helping the company bolster its distributable cash flow profile. Taking a look at the capex profile, the company has cut considerably from 2015, in accordance with the dividend cut, reducing the burden from nearly $6 billion to $2.9 billion.

Clearly, the dividend is strong enough in its current standing and coverage is no longer an issue. However, capex has accelerated and in the LTM, KMI has spent $3.29 billion on capex, yet where are the fruits of its labor? The last two years the equity story has been centered on the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, yet various regulatory hurdles ensued until it became such an overwhelming driver of the core business that the company sold off the asset.

Thus, the company needs positive momentum and that’s going to come from backlog translations into actual recurring revenue with a material impact on the current financials. Recently, it has discussed that over $6 billion of secured capital projects are underway and that of the current capex profile, $2.4 billion is dedicated to growth. The best project I see to do that for the company is the Permian Highway Pipeline. There have been multiple reports of a lack of pipeline infrastructure across the mass of Texas such that E&Ps are volume-restricted, despite the ability to ramp up supply quite significantly; so this would be quite the jump-start for the company and the equity.

The Permian Highway Pipeline, now referred to as PHP, is a joint development proposal for a 2.0 Bcf/d long-haul gas pipeline, similar to the Gulf Coast express. The final investment decision is expected to be made this quarter and confirmation of that FID should be quite positive for the shares. The target is to put it in service mid-2020; so while this is a medium-term catalyst, we saw with Trans Mountain how quickly the market prices in these opportunities. The cost, too, isn’t quite as large as Trans Mountain, but rather feasible at $2 billion. Note, too, that this $2 billion isn’t part of the current growth capex budget and there would likely have to be an uptick in capex spend in order to make this project possible. However, there will be offsets from incremental cash flow avenues like the Elba liquefaction and related terminals that go into service later this year, as well as the LNG expansions and Gulf Coast Express project.

Despite my optimism around these projects, the leverage is also a headwind. Certain large investors, those capable of actually moving the stock and spurring a re-rating, likely have mandates to not invest in energy sector companies with leverage over an industry norm. We can quite simply benchmark KMI to the MLP Index, which has leverage of 4.9x on a net basis relative to the index’s projected 3.59x at year-end.

Thus, the sharp divergence in balance sheet clean-up is definitely a reason to not own the stock, regardless of the dividend yield. KMI should, in theory, compensate investors for taking on a higher level of risk given that the leverage decreases have been so minimal relative to the sector, which has improved drastically. In 2015, the index’s combined leverage was 6.39x. The industry reducing leverage by nearly three turns is quite impressive, but we’ve yet to see that kind of development from Kinder Morgan. The company highlighted this week that it is expecting near-term eligibility for a credit rating upgrade to mid-BBBs, but that simply isn’t going to happen if it doesn’t execute.

Conclusion

The dividend discount model is just one way to value Kinder Morgan, but it shows that the market is clearly not giving much credit to management's efforts to boost shareholder returns. That model is encouraging for current and prospective shareholders; but more importantly, it shines a light on the need for management to gain positive momentum from the backlog. The Permian Highway Pipeline, among other short-term projects, can begin to create that momentum. The FID for PHP should be the next catalyst that investors watch for.

