My 3 Top Buys

Though there is certainly the case to be made that the overall stock market is significantly overvalued right now, there are still plenty of bargains available to contrarian investors. My three favorite buys right now are Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), Magna International (NYSE:MGA), and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).

#1 Brookfield Asset Management

Bear Thesis: While there isn't much to hate on here, there have been numerous articles (such as this Wall Street Journal one) written over the years calling into question the company's valuation methodologies of its non-traded assets, with some believing that BAM is overvaluing its assets. Additional risk factors with BAM are that as a global real asset investor, it takes on a lot of leverage alongside geopolitical and currency risk. Rising interest rates and potential outbreaks of violence and/or significant economic turmoil in target markets could combine to damage existing asset performance/valuation, while limiting liquidity to capitalize on opportunities for investing at bargain prices.

Bull Thesis: BAM is currently sitting on record liquidity even as its asset management business is generating record levels of free cash flow. Furthermore, management has hedged considerable risk by employing currency hedges, taking a cautious incremental and diversified approach to investing overseas, and securing long-term, low-cost, fixed-rate, non-recourse financing for the vast majority of its investments.

Using management valuations for non-traded assets, the asset management business is trading at an FFO multiple of ~10x despite surging growth rates and a robust outlook of 20%+ annual growth for the next half decade. This leaves significant margin of safety for its non-traded asset valuations, especially considering that inflationary trends are driving real asset values higher at a crisp clip. Finally, BAM is now generating ~$2 billion per year in FCF (a 5% FCF yield on market cap), half of which comes from the rapidly growing asset management business. Management spoke at length in the latest shareholder letter of plans to begin buying back shares at a significant pace. This will further enhance the already robust growth being experienced throughout the business.

Fair Value Estimate: Net invested capital is currently valued by management at $30 billion, leaving a $10 billion valuation on the asset management business, which currently yields net earnings of ~$1 billion and projected gross carried interest earnings of $8 billion over the next 10 years at current asset levels. I will discount the carried interest earnings as a margin of safety to cover for potential overvaluation of the non-traded invested capital. Meanwhile, given that management believes the company can easily achieve at least a 20% CAGR over the next five years, the asset management business should be valued at a 20x multiple at a minimum, though more likely 30x-40x given the cash cow nature of the business and broader market valuations. However, I will use the 20x multiple to be conservative. That means the market cap should be ~$50 billion instead of its current level of ~$40 billion, a 25% premium.

#2 Magna International

Bear Thesis: The U.S. trade war with China and ongoing NAFTA uncertainties will knock ~$60 million per year off of Magna's profits. Furthermore, the Chinese manual transmission business has hit a snag due to overestimating demand, causing management to lower guidance.

Bull Thesis: I believe that, given the strong mutual economic and political incentives for all parties involved in current trade disputes to resolve their differences on the side of fewer tariffs and freer trade, the risk-reward strongly favors MGA here. Furthermore, it is important to note that the Chinese business is still growing at a healthy clip, just not as fast as management had first thought. Additionally, MGA continues to grow into high-tech rapid growth businesses, including its significant equity stake in Lyft's self driving/ride sharing venture, as well as a recent joint venture in a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturing plant. Finally, MGA conservatively estimates generating over $6 billion of free cash flow (over 25% of current market cap) over the next three years, which it will be primarily putting into share buybacks, dividends, and possibly an acquisition or two. With a market cap of ~$23 billion, a dividend yield of 2.5%, and trading at a forward earnings multiple of less than 8x, the margin of safety here is enormous.

Fair Value Estimate: Using extremely conservative assumptions - FCF/share growth of 5% over the next half decade (which will likely be generated through buybacks alone), a 3% terminal growth rate (for 10 years), and a very high 15% discount rate (compensating for current risks as well as the threat of a nasty global recession arriving in the next 3-5 years) - MGA's fair value is estimated to be ~$68/share, which is greater than a 25% premium to the current share price. Once trade clouds lift, the stock will likely surge right back to the mid-to-high $60s. The sell-off has been clearly overblown.

#3 Hanesbrands

Bear Thesis: Organic growth has stagnated, and the core innerwear business has suffered declines. Meanwhile, heavy leverage from aggressive acquisitions and surging costs from inflation have limited free cash flow and prevented management from continuing share buybacks and dividend growth. Topping off the challenges, a C9 by Champion contract with Target (NYSE:TGT) was recently not renewed and will expire in 2020. While this contract may be picked up by another retailer and overall growth in Champion remains strong, the unanswered question of why Target dropped the contract likely caused some investors to lose confidence in the top growth brand in HBI's portfolio.

Bull Thesis: Margin expansion is projected for the second half of the year and 2019 as acquisition synergies and further cost-cutting from Project Booster combine with price increases, strong brand promotion investments, and ongoing robust international Champion growth. As margins expand and leverage returns to its target range within the next 6-9 months, management will begin deploying the significant free cash flow towards share buybacks, dividend growth, and potentially additional acquisitions, fueling strong shareholder returns.

Fair Value Estimate: HBI is trading at a significant discount in both price per share and price-to-free cash flow despite the share count shrinking and the dividend growing.

HBI data by YCharts

In an extremely conservative model, management projects ~$2.25 per share in free cash flow by 2020, which at current suppressed multiples (~10.6x FCF) would imply a share price of ~$24 (a nearly 33% premium to today's share price). However, HBI will likely outperform that base guidance and its valuation multiples will likely move back closer to historical norms (~15x-20x), implying significant total return potential, especially when considering the dividend (current yielding well north of 3%) that will also likely grow during that time period. Given the growth potential and the suppressed valuation multiple, my current fair value estimate is $25, based on the lower end of historical free cash flow valuations multiples.

Investor Takeaway

These three business all have strong growth profiles, diversified, global businesses, strong brands, and business relationships that provide attractive returns on invested capital and fairly safe, predictable earnings. With wide margins of safety and significant free cash flow generation, all three are poised to significantly grow shareholder capital returns over the next several years by buying back shares and growing dividends. I plan on checking in periodically on these buy recommendations to monitor their progress and total return performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, MGA, HBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.