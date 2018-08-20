Is Dollar General A Buy?

Photo Source

Many of us are familiar with Dollar General (DG), or at least some form of a dollar store. The company generally opens stores in markets that happen to have economic conditions that require a lower priced retailer. The company is the leader in the highly fragmented space with almost 15,000 stores and sales of almost $24 billion. The company continues to expand by opening new stores, renovating existing stores, and relocating poorly located stores. As the company continues its expansion, investors could be rewarded with stock price appreciation.

Dollar General - The Company And The Market

Dollar General's shares are currently trading near their high.

As we can see, its largest competitor Dollar Tree (DLTR) is trading at similar fundamentals but is well off its highs. Due to a number of operational concerns the company's shares continue to face pressure. However, Dollar General is operating just fine and continues to experience growth that pleases investors.

In its most recently reported quarter, Dollar General saw sales increase 9.0% and same-store sales increase 2.1%. While this was a full 1% lower than expectations, it is still a nice positive number. We also saw huge growth in earnings per share with over 33% growth to $1.36. Always a positive factor, cash flow from operations was a nice $549 million. The company also repurchased a nifty $150 million worth of shares at an average price of $94.41 per share. While usually investors prefer to see management save buybacks for times when shares trade near lows, Dollar General is still repurchasing shares nonetheless. The company still has $1.2 billion left under the program which is enough to repurchase about 5% of the company at today's prices.

Dollar Tree, on the other hand, saw less earnings growth but stronger same-store sales growth. The company did also offer weak guidance with revenue and earnings now predicted to be below original guidance. So far Dollar General has proven its ability to perform consistently. Dollar Tree has had some trouble integrating its Family Dollar acquisition and really needs to prove to investors it has a predictable model.

Dollar General has been taking advantage of the growing gap between middle and upper class.

This gap has led to an increased number of people looking for ways to save. The dollar store has benefited greatly as it offers the brands consumers enjoy at affordable prices. It also is a quick and easy stop for those who aren't looking for anything other than a few items. Taking time to stop at a Walmart (WMT) is often more of a hassle than going quickly to the dollar store. As the company has recognized an expanded customer base, it has taken the opportunity to expand its presence in the United States.

The interesting part is how much faster Dollar General identifies where to open a location versus competitors.

The company has a wide variety of locations and is not overly concentrated in any one market. Its largest presence is in a very large state, Texas, but it has primarily opened stores at an even pace across the rest of the markets it serves.

The company still clearly has states it can expand to as it sees fit. With plenty of potential left to grow the store count, the company can continue to see earnings and revenue growth accelerate for years to come.

Valuation

Trying to estimate a fair value investors should pay for shares, we take a look at historical averages and DCF value.

The company is currently trading slightly under its 5-year average P/E. It is, however, in line with P/CF and its price to book is higher than usual. For investors buying shares today, they get an earnings yield of 5.69%. For investors, there is little margin for safety currently. It seems the shares are fairly valued or close to being so.

Let's take a look at the discounted cash flow valuation and see what we get for a fair value.

As we can see, assuming 7% earnings growth for the next 3 years, and 5% for every year after that, we are given a value of $109.06 a share. This means we are very close to current fair value. Arguably when shares dropped below $90 per share after its last earnings report, investors would have made out well grabbing shares. A margin of at least a 10% discount from DCF value before purchasing shares is much more attractive than 2-3%. Shares of course can trade above fair value, but this is always a gamble. As an investor, looking for opportunities the market has provided is the most attractive.

Conclusion

Dollar General is a great company with a great pathway for growth going forward. While the company is continuing to invest in digital initiatives and is expanding its operations, it will continue to be a growth-oriented stock. Online competition will only be able to compete so much as the company is purchasing and reselling name brands with limited margin room. Its customer base should be resilient to economic downturns, as there is nowhere cheaper to shop than a dollar store. The company does currently trade at a value which we believe to be close to fair value. We would like to begin acquiring shares around $90 or less to ensure we are able to have room for error. The company is trading in line with its historical metrics, further proving it is of little value at this time. We will continue to wait on the sidelines for a more attractive point of entry.

