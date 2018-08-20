Mettler Toledo: Opportunity Knocks

The company appears to have turned the corner with regard to falling operating margins, and positive earnings momentum should drive the share price higher for the balance of 2018.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 14.05, which is 40.00% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Mettler Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) are down 17.98% since peaking on January 26, 2018, and in my opinion, shares of this manufacturer of scales and analytical instruments are a great buy at the current price level. The company has a solid history of generating consistent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to strong growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for Mettler Toledo International below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. It is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July 2018, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for MTD stands at 14.05, which implies a 40.00% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that the stock has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Mettler Toledo International was 10.10% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 12.90% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 12.20% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 12.60% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for MTD came in at 21.79% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue it generated brought in 21.79 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in above the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500. Looking at the longer-term trend for operating margin growth, we see that it has grown at average rate of 4.80% per year over the last five years (GuruFocus) - moving in the right direction.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future, because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about MTD.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's growth prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

MTD has a Forward P/E of 27.86, compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for this company is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus, they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for MTD stands at 14.94%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 14.94% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so MTD has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.68x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for MTD would turn bullish with a break above the $570.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from a downtrend line which began on August 7 on the daily charts. The shares also recently bounced off the $555.00 support level, which should encourage investors to jump in on a bullish breakout. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $645.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy MTD shares (the options market for MTD is not liquid enough for my liking). My stop loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $555.00. Aiming for a 13% return on my long trade.

I recommend holding for 3 months or $230.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe MTD is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Strong Sales Momentum

On July 26, Mettler Toledo released its Q2 earnings report and posted YOY net sales growth of 10.5% and EPS growth of 18.6%. All three of its business segments also posted YOY revenue growth: Laboratory Segment up 10%, Industrial Segment up 3%, and Food Retail Segment up 8%. In addition, all three of the company's geographic zones posted YOY sales growth: Americas up 4%, Europe up 31%, and Asia/Rest of the World up 7%.

MTD data by YCharts

The chart above shows the company's revenue on a TTM basis. As you can see, revenue growth has been very strong since 2016, but you will note that as revenue continued to rise in 2018, the share price went flat and started to decline.

A look at the trend for the company's operating margin may explain why the share price has not followed revenue higher.

MTD data by YCharts

The chart above shows that the company's operating margin started to flat-line in mid-2017, and the shares peaked at around the same time. Although revenue was steadily rising in 2017, Mettler Toledo was not able to translate the higher revenue to higher earnings. But the good news is that TTM operating margin has once again started to trend higher.

As William Donnelly, Head of Finance, pointed out in the Q2 earnings call, the company is now growing its operating margin:

Our adjusted operating income was $169.3 million in the quarter, which represents a 15% increase over the prior year amount of $147.4 million. Adjusted operating margin was 23.4% and that's an 80 basis point improvement over the prior year.

If it can continue to move operating margins in the right direction, the share price will start to follow to the upside. My high MGQ for the company and the positive forward-looking ratios suggest that Mettler Toledo can indeed continue to improve its operating margin.

Tariff Headwinds

Another factor holding back the share price may be the tariff headwind faced by the company's operations in China. In the previous quarter, management estimated that tariffs would have a negative impact of around 30 cents per share for full-year 2018. In the Q2 earnings call, CFO Shawn Vadala provided an update:

For the second half of this year, we will not be able to fully offset the estimated 2018 headwind of $0.15 to $0.20 per share. We estimate the net headwind during the second half of the year is in the range of $0.05 to $0.10 per share.

So, management has disclosed the tariff squeeze upfront, allowing the bad news to get priced into the shares. I like these situations because any future results that are less poor than expected can often provide a nice upward spike for the share price. The tariff battle with US and China is a constantly changing scenario - the two countries appear to be playing an epic game of chicken - but any trade agreement between the two nations that does not include tariffs will have beneficial effects on the bottom line for MTD. This potential upside surprise could provide shareholders with a pleasant boost in share price; if no resolution is reached and tariffs remain in place, this negative scenario is already priced into the shares.

The potential no-tariffs upside surprise, the strong sales momentum coming out of Q2 2018, and my high MGQ for the company give me great confidence in establishing a long position in shares of MTD.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time my entry into any position to try to maximize my return. So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, MTD is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each trade. To review the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts.