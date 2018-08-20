NXP Semiconductors: Connected Future At A Discount

NXP Semiconductors dips to $90 following the termination of the buyout by Qualcomm.

The market is always a perplexing place. A stock like NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) can have a bid for $127.50 on the table from an industry leader like Qualcomm (QCOM), but individual investors and investment funds won't touch the stock in the $90s after the deal gets blocked by China. My previous research continues to support that investors have no reason to sweat owning the stock down near the 52-week lows.

Image Source: NXP Semiconductors presentation

Stable Numbers

My biggest fear with a merger process that lasted 21 months was that NXP Semiconductors would have a depleted management team and end up reporting weak quarterly results. Typically, an acquisition target will lose executives fearing an executive shakeup following the merger. As well, business partners and customers will delay business interactions while waiting on an updated direction from the new corporate management team.

Qualcomm wanted the connected car and mobile security products of NXP Semiconductors, so ongoing development wasn't necessarily a question here. CEO Richard Clemmer has remained in charge, so a lot of the disruption isn't likely to occur here.

The Q2 results confirmed that NXP Semiconductors remains in growth mode. The most important auto sector grew revenues by 7% to just over $1 billion. The division now accounts for over 44% of the revenue base.

Source: NXP Semiconductors Q2'18 presentation

Connected cars are forecast as a major growth industry over the next decade. Statista places the annual growth rate at 7% through 2022. This forecast doesn't likely include the potential uplift from autonomous vehicles that will increase the need for connection and security while also opening up additional semiconductor demands from vehicles.

Some of the real issues with the Q2 numbers were the investments NXP Semiconductors made in the future. Operating margins dipped 140 basis points YoY to only 27.0% as the company increased investments in product development.

Buyback Boost

While investors clearly wanted the Qualcomm deal to close for $127.50, the cancellation of the merger agreement provided NXP Semiconductors with a big benefit. Qualcomm had to pay a $2 billion termination fee that dramatically boosted the NXP Semiconductors' balance sheet.

Due to ongoing free cash flow generation, NXP Semiconductors recently reduced the net debt levels to $2.36 billion. The company has consistently reduced net debt levels throughout the whole lengthy merger process.

NXPI Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The key now is that the $2 billion payment along with likely Q3 free cash flows places NXP Semiconductors at roughly a net cash position prior to stock buybacks. The company generated $482 million in free cash flow last year and one should expect a similar result this quarter.

Along with the official termination of the merger, NXP Semiconductors announced a massive $5 billion share buyback. The stock only has a market cap of around $30 billion with this dip to $90. Investors are oddly willing to let the stock go at $90 though the company is basically telling them to do otherwise.

NXP Semiconductors has a history of large-scale buybacks in the past so investors shouldn't doubt the intent here. The company was smaller back in 2014 prior to the Freescale Semiconductors merger and NXP Semiconductors spent far in excess of $1 billion on buybacks.

NXPI data by YCharts

The company picked right back up with buybacks following the close of that merger up until Qualcomm came along with a big offer. EPS estimates are starting to rise again and a prime reason should be the scale of these buybacks. The $5 billion buyback would reduce share counts by 17% and boost the EPS estimate for next year to above $8.

NXPI EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The math is incredibly simple here. If NXP Semiconductors cuts the share count by only 5% for 2019, the current EPS estimate would get a nearly $0.40 boost. It isn't clear whether the 2020 EPS jump to $9.55 is related to the proposed share buyback or just analysts updating numbers now that the merger didn't close.

Typically, analysts don't fully factor in share buybacks because how much the company spends in a particular quarter or year is unknown until after the company reports the numbers. For this reason, one should assume that most of the buybacks will provide upside to the current EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that NXP Semiconductors continues to ride major trends in the market, including connected cars. The reasons that Qualcomm wanted to diversify the business with NXP Semiconductors hasn't changed.

The stock at $90 is an incredible bargain considering the path to an EPS above $8 in 2019 and towards $10 in 2020 are set in place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NXPI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.