FormFactor Looking At Increasingly Challenging End Markets

FormFactor shares do look undervalued, but investors should not ignore the risk that there are more cuts to come in overall chip/wafer volume expectations.

Shares of FormFactor (FORM) have fallen about 6% since my last update, which I actually consider a pretty restrained response to what has been a stream of bad (or at least weak) news about the chip market, including weakening NAND prices, delays in architecture transitions, and what seems to be a general slowing trend across the sector. Investors even shrugged off a fairly weak guide from FormFactor with second quarter earnings that led to a greater than 10% drop in the average EPS estimate for 2018 and a roughly 10% drop for the 2019 estimate as well.

I like FormFactor as a business, and I like the company’s leverage to increasingly sophisticated chip architectures that make the company’s MEMS-based probe card technology even more compelling and competitive. I don’t like the idea of potentially reaching into to a woodchipper to grab a bargain, though, as there is probably still more downside risk in chip volume expectations than upside risk. For those not afraid of earning the nickname “Stumpy”, there appears to be value in FormFactor today and even I admit wondering whether expectations are low enough to buy in now.

A Challenging Second Quarter, But That Was Expected

Investors were already prepared for a less exciting second quarter, as management had previously warned that Intel’s (INTC) issues with the 14nm/10nm transition would weigh on the foundry and logic probe card business. Now it looks like there are some challenges cropping up in the memory business as well.

Overall revenue declined 6% in the second quarter, with an 8% drop in the card business and a 7% improvement in the systems business. Within probe cards, foundry and logic revenue declined 30% yoy and improved 6% qoq, while DRAM grew 21% yoy and 26% qoq. Flash continues to grow pretty rapidly from a small base, reaching $11 million (or about 10% of probe card revenue) in the second quarter.

Gross margin declined 170bp yoy on a non-GAAP basis, with a 260bp sequential improvement. Operating income fell 28% from the prior year, with margin shrinking almost five points, but improving almost four and a half points sequentially.

Once again the company’s guidance was weaker than expected, and once again it was due to an issue that management can do nothing about. With Samsung delaying its transition from 1xnm to 1ynm DRAM to the second half of 2019, DRAM revenue isn’t going to be as strong in the second half of this year as previously hoped.

It’s Getting Tough Out There

FormFactor isn’t the only one hurting from Samsung’s delays. Micronics (6871.TO) shares took a dive after their early August quarterly earnings report, when that rival announced a 7% yoy decline in overall revenue and an 8% year-over-year (and 3% qoq) decline in probe card orders. Given conditions in the market, management cut guidance for operating income by 10% with only one more quarter left in the fiscal year.

While Micronics echoed the comments on Samsung’s transition issues, it actually wasn’t weakness in DRAM that spurred the guidance cut. Rather, it was weakness in NAND. Prices for NAND chips have declined by double-digits as inventories have started to stack up pretty quickly due in part to demand conditions, but also due to improving manufacturing yields. Although FormFactor’s overall exposure to NAND is small, I do wonder if this growing weakness is going to slow the growth the company is seeing from share gains in high-layer 3D NAND.

In terms of good news/bad news, Chunghwa Precision (6510.TW) had a more positive quarter, with 6% growth in revenue and good growth in 7nm probe boards. Chunghwa has been moving into the probe card market, and recently made it clear that they’re looking to enter the $300 million or so DRAM market where FormFactor and Micronics have about 80% share combined. Although Chunghwa’s products don’t look that competitive to me relative to FormFactor’s high-end SmartMatrix 1500XP cards in DRAM, nor relative to FormFactor offerings like Altius and Apollo in foundry/logic, more competition is not something I’d celebrate. Still, given Chunghwa’s position with companies like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) it does sound like there’s some underlying strength in high-end logic.

Likewise, I’d note that TSMC continues to push on to ever-smaller nodes; I read just the other day about TSMC getting through its initial environmental impact assessment for a new plant meant to start producing 3nm chips in 2022. Samsung actually hopes to beat TSMC at 3nm (starting production in 2021), but the general point I’m going for here is that companies continue to push toward ever more demanding architectures, which further works to FormFactor’s favor. Remember, TSMC used to use its own internally-developed probe cards, but once they got to 10nm, they had to turn to FormFactor because their own cards weren’t up to the job.

The Opportunity

As I’ve said recently in other articles on companies in the chip/chip equipment sector, I’m nervous about where the market seems to be heading, as there are growing signs of weakness. While outright contraction doesn’t seem to be happening, Applied Materials (AMAT) gave the market another spook and the greybeards out there probably recall how quickly the semiconductor cycle has gone south in the past.

I’m choosing to be what I hope will prove cautious, if not overly conservative, with my FormFactor modeling assumptions over the next 18 months. I’ve lowered my revenue expectations for 2018 and 2019 by about 5% to 6%, with similar reductions in FCF (moreso in 2019 than 2018). I do believe FormFactor will get some of this back as delayed transitions ultimately ramp up, but I think it makes sense to be more cautious now. Longer term, I’m still expecting mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and forward revenue (based upon near-term EBITDA margins), I believe $14 to $15 is a reasonable range for FormFactor today, and that still offers some upside (albeit not as much as the sell-side seems to expect). I hope I’m being conservative in my expectations, but the risk of further downward chip volume revisions is something I wouldn’t ignore and I’d be sure to be prepared for a sharper cyclical correction as part of the risk profile for these shares today – even though this is a company and a stock that I do like for the long term.

