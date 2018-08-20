Subscriber Growth Boosts Lions Gate Past Estimates

Sub Growth Giving This Lion Some Claws

Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B) had an excellent quarter, with FQ119 revenue of $932.7 million, which easily eclipsed the Street by $44.3 million and was in line with my estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.18 topped consensus by $0.02, buoyed by greater revenue. The top line beat was driven by outperformance in subscriber growth and ancillary revenues. Management upheld their confidence in a three-year OIBDA CAGR of mid-to-high single digits, and while incremental Starz investment in original programming will likely push growth out to F2020, I’m encouraged by the notable free cash flow generation this quarter and subsequent FCF outlook for F2019.

With increasing momentum in Starz subscriber growth through traditional MVPD and OTT channels, the ramp-up in original content spend should continue to bear fruit through Starz/Lions Gate collaboration and additional partnerships, including 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal Music Group. I continue to anticipate a down year in Motion Pictures revenue given the shift in focus to Media Networks and TV Production, before returning to growth in FY2020 with a slate of bigger titles. With a growing and prized asset in Starz, I continue to believe Lions Gate is a prime suitor as an acquisition candidate over the next two years. On a standalone basis, Lions Gate via Starz has 23.8 million subscribers, a compelling free cash flow outlook, international expansion opportunities in OTT, and a pipeline of growing original TV content. I maintain my Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $30 and implied upside of 30.7%.

Lions Gate posted Motion Pictures revenue of $365.3 million, down 22.7% y/y, a slight miss from my estimate of $373.2 million. Segment profit was $51.6 million, lower than my estimate of $113.9 million. Motion Picture revenue was driven by strong ancillary performance from Wonder and I Can Only Imagine. This was offset by negative impact by tough y/y comps stemming from John Wick Chapter 2 and carryover effects from La La Land. The Motion Pictures segment likely has more upside in CY2019 than CY2018. Looking at the company's film release schedule, CY2019 will likely benefit from Hellboy, Chaos Walking and John Wick Chapter 3.

With a combined Disney (NYSE:DIS)/Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) possibly presenting headwinds to Lions Gate should Disney choose to retain global rights to its films as it invests in its own OTT service, the increased investment in Starz is the right call, in my opinion. Lions Gate may seize an opportunity to fill in the gap with middle-tier films should the Disney/Fox merger create an opening for additional film releases in the marketplace, but the company's original content on the TV and Media Networks side holds more promise, in my opinion. I estimate FQ219 Motion Pictures revenue of $339.4 million, a y/y decline of 12% and segment profit of $6.7 million. I expect a modest shift of investment spend back into the Motion Pictures segment in F2020, and forecast FY2020 Motion Pictures revenue of $1.76 billion, up 0.8% y/y from $1.75 billion in FY2019, with FY2020 segment profit of $177.1 million, up from segment profit of $142.5 million in FY2019.

Lions Gate TV Production revenues were $279.4 million, up 7% y/y, widely exceeding my estimate of $140.8 million. TV segment profit was $15.6 million, in line with my forecast. TV Production benefited from an organizational realignment that recognized post-merger licensing of Power from past seasons. Excluding this, TV Production growth would have been mostly flat. Management noted the 50 series that were in production in FQ1 and highlighted production, beginning for The Rook, with, The Continental being in early pre-production. Dear White People has been renewed for a third season on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and the company has a two season order of Manhunt, both of which should be a tailwind to content licensing. The Rook and Kingkiller Chronicle could be notable hits that drive upside to my TV Production estimates longer term, the latter of which is still in the pipeline for Showtime. The partnership with 3 Arts Entertainment should provide a further lift to TV and augment the creation of more content as Lions Gate competes against the deep-pocketed Netflixes and Amazons of the world. I forecast $161.1 million in TV Production segment revenue in FQ219, down 4.5% y/y, with segment profit of $7.2 million.

Media Networks revenue in FQ119 was $354.9 million, up 3% y/y, with segment profit of $88.5 million. This was lower than my estimate of $421.7 in revenue and the $113.9 million in segment profit. Media Networks revenue growth was attributable to MVPD and OTT subscriber growth. Segment profits were essentially flat due to international expansion costs plus a modest uptick in marketing domestically. Starz ended the quarter with 23.8 million subscribers, up 300,000 sequentially. This does not include international subscribers as of yet, highlighting the runway Starz has to scale going forward. In addition to a recent launch in the U.K. and Germany, the company is set to launch in France, Italy and Spain, with more international locations to be announced soon, keeping the company on track to expand in 15 new markets over the next three years. The growth of StarzPlay should continue, as the service is the leading SVOD platform in terms of revenue and subscribers as management pointed out on the call, and the international opportunity remains ripe, in my opinion. Starz is also set to launch on Hulu in October, which should result in tailwinds to subscriber growth, revenue and margins as Starz expands its platform availability and spends around $1.8 billion over the next year on original content. I expect FQ2 Media Networks revenue of $409.1 million, up 4% y/y, and segment profit of $110.5 million.

The domestic sub growth for Starz is attractive, with an even greater compelling international opportunity longer term. With the Fox and Disney acquisition being approved, WarnerMedia being owned by AT&T (NYSE:T), and a CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS)/Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) re-merger still not out of the question, Lions Gate’s ability to compete against these larger competitors is limited. Starz is an attractive asset for a buyer with 23.8 million subscribers and growing free cash flow contribution, and in a takeout scenario, at 17x my FY2019E Adjusted OIBDA, Lions Gate would be valued at ~$28.50, which could prove conservative.

In Q2 FY2019, I expect total revenue of $903 million, down 4% y/y, and Adjusted OIBDA of $98.8 million, down 9% y/y, driven primarily by anticipated declines in Motion Pictures and increased investment into original content.

Conclusion

The prime asset for Lions Gate as a company continues to be Starz. On track to grow domestic subs in this fiscal year with international growth tailwinds, Lions Gate is a buy for investors for its growing free cash flow on high-margin OTT revenue. The TV Production segment offers a nice compliment to Media Networks, as Lions Gate has a steady library of growing content that can generate licensing revenue, and its greatest value may be in producing content for Starz. While Motion Pictures remains a soft spot with some near-term weakness, this quarter shows further signs of Lions Gate diversifying into more stable revenue channels, and absent M&A, rising FCF should result in Lions Gate moving higher over time. With the Media landscape being conducive to M&A, especially where regulatory risk runs low, internally I believe management has at least considered the possibility of scaling Starz as much as possible and cashing out through a company sale as an attractive alternative to operating in this environment against much-higher capitalized competitors (Netflix, Amazon). That scenario should certainly be factored into the overall puts and takes of an investment in Lions Gate, and in my opinion, combined with its standalone potential, make it a Buy.

Risks

Lions Gate faces economic risks associated with overall film industry trends. In the event of an economic downturn, movie attendance may decline. In addition, failure to produce popular films may negatively impact the company, as Motion Pictures contribute the most economic benefit to Lions Gate. As a producer of television programs for several content providers, a cutback in advertising budgets or failure to produce popular shows may reduce the amount paid to Lions Gate for its content. Failure to develop original programming that resonates with viewers could dampen television and Media Networks revenue. In addition, Lions Gate competes against better-capitalized players such as Netflix for original content, and could find itself at a financial disadvantage. The company has also historically been a buyer of assets such as Starz, and it is subject to acquisition risk of overpaying for an asset.

Valuation

On a FY2019 basis, I forecast total revenue of $4.1 billion, up 0.4% y/y, and Adjusted OIBDA of $551.2 million, down 8.7% y/y. Shares currently trade at 20.1x my FY2019E Adjusted EPS, 10.7x my FY2019E Free Cash Flow, and 14.8x my FY2019E Adjusted OIBDA. Assigning a multiple of 26x FY2019E Adjusted EPS, 15x FY2019E Free Cash Flow and 17x FY2019E Adjusted OIBDA results in a 12-month blended price target of $30, implying 30.7% upside. In FY2020, I estimate total revenue of $4.2 billion, up 2.9% y/y, and Adjusted OIBDA of $749.4 million, up 36% y/y, as incremental investment in Starz during FY2019 bears fruit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.