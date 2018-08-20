Interesting Times Ahead: Price Discovery Lower In WTI Toward Key Demand

In this article, we examine this week’s WTI price action, the significant order flow driving price, and significant developments in the market structure.

12-17 August 2018:

This week’s auction saw a sellside breakdown attempt from last week’s resting supply, 66.50s-68s, as key support, 66.13s, was breached early week. A stop clearing probe developed to 65.70s. As evident in the order flow, sellers trapped in size, 65.75s-66s, as buyside absorption occurred. Price auctioned back above the prior key support as short covering ensued, adjusting inventory. Rotation higher developed within key supply, 66.50s-68s, as a buyside breakout attempt developed to 68.37s. Selling interest emerged there amidst the low usage area, 68s-68.50s, forming a sell excess, 68.37s-68.20s, providing structural indication and warning that the buyside phase had been shut off.

Following the failed breakout above key supply, the market traded lower from the sell excess back to the key demand, 68.10s-65.75s, where selling interest emerged, again evident in the order flow, absorbing the resting demand. Initiative selling entered, 65.62s, driving price lower in a sellside breakdown, as price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 64.43s. Sellers trapped, 64.50s, as buyside absorption occurred, developing balance, 64.43s-65.76s, as liquidity shifted amidst the Sep-Oct contract roll into week’s end, settling at 65.21s.

Looking ahead, despite the $100+ bullish cheerleading from the usual suspects during May-June 2018, key supply, 75s-72s, developed, and the market has now auctioned lower toward 64.50s within the key demand, 66s-63.75s. The response of the market within this demand area is key to the near and intermediate term direction of the WTI market. Failure of the June 2018 key demand area, 66s-63.75s, to elicit self-similar buying interest will imply price discovery potential lower to the high volume node area, $60/bbl, and low usage below around $55/bbl. Alternatively, should the buyside emerge within the key demand, price discovery potential higher to challenge the key supply overhead, 72s-75s, would manifest with the potential for buyside continuation toward $80 (high volume node area above).

It is worth noting that based on the Commitment of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) has begun a decline since May, implying some deleveraging within the WTI market. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position peaked in January 2018 from 495k contracts currently to 340k contracts as the MM net long % of OI also declines. Should the long liquidation continue as the MM increases their currently non-existent short posture, these catalysts could facilitate the sellside continuation lower.

Crude is now in its seasonally weakest period historically, so the coming weeks and months ahead should be interesting. As always, the market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.