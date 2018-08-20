Liberty SiriusXM Group Continues To Trade At Large Discount To Underlying Sirius XM Position

For quite a while I have written articles about Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), providing information that is not explicitly stated in the company's SEC filings. I have written less frequently about Liberty Media (FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB) or its other tracking stocks that include the Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) (LSXMB) (LSXMK). I have also been long Sirius for more than a decade and have sold off most of my original position. I also frequently trade large blocks of the shares.

Liberty Media has set up three tracking stock groups - Liberty Formula One, Liberty Braves and Liberty Sirius. This article focuses on the Sirius Group which currently owns 3,162,173,996 shares of Sirius XM Holdings, the primary asset attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group. Those shares represented 70.46% of the 4,488,104,672 shares of Sirius XM Holdings outstanding as of July 23rd 2018. Due to Liberty's percentage ownership, the results of Sirius XM Holdings are consolidated into the results of the Liberty SiriusXM Group. Knowing this allows investors to see how much debt, cash and other assets are held by Liberty and included in the Liberty SiriusXM Group results.

For instance, each quarter Liberty receives just under $34.8 million (or ~$139 million per year) in dividends on their shares, with another quarterly payment due at the end of this month. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has also been assigned debt which it has used to purchase debt of iHeartMedia, Inc. and is currently using some of its cash to repurchase shares of the Liberty SiriusXM Group. The Liberty 10Q shows that the Liberty SiriusXM Group has the following number of common stock tracking shares outstanding as of July 31st:

Series A (LSXMA) 102,797,157

Series B (LSXMB) 9,821,531

Series C (LSXMK) 217,895,129

Each of these shares has the same economic interest in the Group, although the voting rights are quite different. The A shares each carry one vote and the B shares each carry 10 votes. The C shares carry 1/100 of a vote, but those voting rights are only for certain specific matters and were not eligible to vote at the annual meeting. Furthermore, Liberty's Chairman John Malone owns 1,167,728 (or 1.1%) of the LSXMA shares and 9,455,341 (or 96.3%) of the B shares and, in fact, controls 47.7% of the Liberty votes. Greg Maffei, the Liberty Media CEO (and also the Chairman of Sirius XM Holdings) controls another 1.6% of the Liberty votes, and the directors and officers as a group control 49.7% of the votes.

Regardless, the total number of Liberty SiriusXM Group shares outstanding was 330,513,817 as of the end of last month. Since each of these shares has the same economic interest in the assets of the group, we can see that each Liberty SiriusXM share "represents" ...

3,162,173,996 Sirius shares / 330,513,817 Liberty Sirius XM shares =

... 9.5674 shares of Sirius XM Holdings. And, since the Sirius XM shares closed last week at $6.97, that would give us a starting value for the trackers of:

$6.97 x 9.5674 = $66.68

Instead, those tracking shares closed the week at:

Series A: $46.19

Series B: $48.95 (thinly traded, and no shares have traded since 8/6/18)

Series C: $46.31

Clearly this is not a perfect market. One would expect the tracking shares to be trading much closer to the value of the underlying asset. One could also expect the Series A shares that have voting rights to trade at a modest premium to the Series C shares that have no voting rights. So, how does one explain a nearly 30% tracking discount from the $66.68?

One of the larger components is the $850 million of Liberty Media debt attributed to the SiriusXM Group. This consists of a $450 million margin loan and $400 million of a 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048. This debt is mostly offset by net cash of $110 million and $660 million face value of iHeartMedia debt, carried on the books at $505 million. Taking the net of these four items, there would be net debt of:

$850 million - $110 million - $505 million = $235 million of debt,

or ~$0.71 per tracking share, and it certainly isn't enough to explain the difference of nearly $20. Liberty has also allocated ~$44 million of Liberty's annual corporate overhead to the group, but again, this is not particularly significant either. In fact, the $139 million of dividends received by the Group from Sirius XM Holdings is more than enough to cover the interest on the $850 million debt and the Liberty allocated corporate overhead.

However, it should also be noted that tracking stocks and/or controlled companies often trade at a discount to the underlying assets. Because of these discounts, it is not uncommon to see corporations spinning off assets, ostensibly to unlock the value of the underlying asset or to improve management focus.

Another part of the discount - a small part - may be attributed to not knowing precisely how Liberty is buying back and/or issuing new shares of the tracking stocks. Below is a table showing how the number of shares has changed over time:

Liberty Sirius XM Shares Outstanding Series A Series B Series C Total Initially Issued in 2016 102,328,903 9,870,956 222,776,438 334,976,297 End of 2016 102,390,088 9,870,856 222,936,204 335,197,148 End of 2017 102,701,972 9,821,531 223,588,953 336,112,456 End of Q1 2018 102,726,319 9,821,531 222,965,783 335,513,633 As of 4-30-2018 102,726,696 9,821,531 221,304,724 333,852,951 As of 7-31-2018 102,797,157 9,821,531 217,895,129 330,513,817

Table created by Crunching Numbers from Liberty SEC Filings

Note how the A shares increased since the previous 10Q while the C shares have declined and the total tracking shares have dropped by 3,339,134, or 1%. The increase of the A shares most likely represent some form of stock based compensation while the decline of the C shares are due to the share buybacks. On the recent conference call Maffei noted:

We did continue our repurchases of the stock and bought an additional $161 million for a total purchase of $261 million through July 31st. We effectively bought the SiriusXM shares at a $4.69 look-through price over the period to year-to-date.

Liberty management has often stated that they want to narrow the discount, and it certainly seems to find value in the SiriusXM Group tracking shares, focusing on buying the Series C shares rather than making additional purchases of Sirius XM holdings. And, they aren't the only ones that see value in the trackers. Keep in mind that each of the tracking shares has the same economic interest in the Liberty Sirius XM Group... On that basis, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) is listed as the largest owner of the Liberty Sirius tracking stocks, owning 14,860,360 (or 14.5%) of the Series A shares and 31,090,985 (13.9%) of the Series C shares, or a total of 45,951,345 shares, representing an economic interest of 13.9%. In other words, Berkshire has a larger economic interest than any other shareholder, although it only controls 5.5% of the votes. Berkshire also directly owns 137,915,729 shares of Sirius XM Holdings, or just over 3%. Malone is number two in ownership of the Liberty Sirius XM Group based on economic interest, with total shares of 26,312,099 or a 7.9% stake.

Summary

Does it make sense for individual investors to own the Liberty Sirius tracking stocks rather than directly owning the Sirius XM Holdings common stock? Looking only at the discount, that would appear to be the case. However, a number of other factors might need to be considered, and I have no intention of selling my small Sirius XM Holdings position in order to purchase the trackers at the current time. I have regularly sold long term covered calls over the past decade, and the tracking stock call options don't go out nearly far enough to suit my investment style. For other investors, the lack of a dividend on the trackers might enter into their decision. And for others that currently own Sirius XM Holdings, they may not want to pay the capital gains taxes in order to make the shift.

Regardless, the tracking stocks certainly appear to be more attractive than direct ownership of the Sirius XM Holdings common stock since those trackers are selling at a discount of ~25%-30% to the underlying assets. And, for those that want to keep track of that discount on a regular basis, multiplying the current price of the Sirius XM Holdings common stock by 9.5674 and subtracting one dollar should give a reasonable approximation of the intrinsic value of the trackers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to being long SIRI, I also have a covered call position against 2500 shares and regularly trade large blocks of the shares. I also own a small position in Live Nation and (LYV), a company where Liberty Media owns more than 30% and several other small positions of John Malone controlled companies.