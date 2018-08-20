Neuroscience In Big Pharma: Eli Lilly

Introduction

This is the first in a series of articles where I will cover the Neuroscience pipelines of some of the major pharmaceutical companies. While I generally focus on small- and mid-cap biotech, it is important for investors to be aware of what the larger companies are doing with their pipelines. This is true not only in considering what large companies may be looking for in potential acquisitions, but also to know where smaller companies might face difficult competition from their larger counterparts. Finally, a diversified biotech portfolio needs to include some large-cap "Level A" stocks. While I do not consider myself qualified to fully cover the ins and outs of large-cap pharmaceutical companies, I have chosen to cover the segment of the companies that I am most familiar with. I will begin by reviewing the Neuroscience pipeline of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Lilly's Strong Neuroscience History

Eli Lilly was founded in 1876 and has a rich history of innovation. Historically, this innovation includes several types of insulin, including Humulin, early treatments for pernicious anemia, mass-produced penicillin, and several other antibiotics. More recently, during the period from 1987 until 2013, Eli Lilly produced 4 significant breakthroughs in psychiatric treatment.

The first of these was the 1987 release of Prozac. Prozac was revolutionary as the first selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor for the treatment of depression and anxiety. This class later included medications like Zoloft, Celexa, Paxil, and Lexapro. SSRIs as a whole are associated with modest improvement in depression and decreased completed suicides. Overall, they had an improved safety profile when compared to their predecessors such as tricyclic antidepressants and MAOIs. The generic of Prozac (fluoxetine) is still widely considered the first-line treatment for depression - even 30 years after it was released. Prozac sales reached $350 million within a year of release and peaked at $2.6 billion a year in 2001, before generics were released. Fluoxetine was the 41st most prescribed medication overall in a database survey in early 2016.

Zyprexa was the next major psychiatry blockbuster by Lilly and was released in 1996. It is an atypical antipsychotic and is considered to be one of the strongest and most effective of the class. However, Zyprexa was somewhat plagued by a significant side effect profile, including weight gain and metabolic syndrome. Nevertheless, sales peaked at $5 billion per year in 2010.

Lilly followed the success of Prozac with another antidepressant in Cymbalta. It is a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that was shown to be particularly effective in the frequent combination of depression and chronic pain. Like Zyprexa, Cymbalta also reached a peak of $5 billion in sales. The generic of Cymbalta ranked just ahead of Prozac as the 40th most prescribed medication in the early 2016 survey cited above.

The fourth major psychiatry drug for Lilly was not as successful as the other three, but was still a significant advancement in science. Strattera was initially developed for depression, but was unsuccessful in efficacy studies for this. However, it was found to have benefits in the treatment of ADHD. This offered the first non-stimulant option for the treatment of ADHD. Strattera went on to have peak sales of $854 million in 2016.

Lilly shifted its focus to other areas in the 2000s, but still has over $400 million in total annual sales of the above drugs despite them all having generic alternatives. While Lilly is no longer focusing on psychiatry within Neuroscience, it has remained a player in the neuroscience space by focusing on Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. The company has also advanced studies on several different types of pain, including headaches.

Lilly's Emphasis on Alzheimer's

Eli Lilly now has dedicated much of its neuroscience research to the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association fact sheet, it is now the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. Alzheimer's and related dementias account for a third of all deaths in seniors. There is also significant morbidity associated with the disease, including the loss of work by caregivers that assist family members with the disease.

Lilly's first product in this space was released in 2012 and is called Amyvid. Amyvid is a radiopharmaceutical compound developed to aid in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's. Amyvid is used as a part of a PET scan to identify beta-amyloid plaque presence in the brain, which is found in symptomatic patients with Alzheimer's. Lilly hopes that this will be used to aid in earlier diagnosis and earlier treatment - both with current medications and with the future medications that the company is developing. Below is an example of a negative versus positive scan that utilizes Amyvid:

Source: Amyvid website (Avid/Lilly)

Eli Lilly is also working on a corresponding radiopharmaceutical product to detect tau protein tangles. Tau protein is also highly associated with Alzheimer's and may be more directly involved in memory loss symptoms in particular. Lilly is currently in Phase 3 studies for Flortaucipir F-18, which is looking at the sensitivity, specificity, and safety of the compound in testing for Alzheimer's Disease. Lilly would likely encourage both florbetacipir (Amyvid) and flortaucipir scans as part of early diagnosis.

Once the presence of beta-amyloid and tau tangles is identified, Lilly is developing drugs that would target these proteins. The most advanced of these drugs was LY2062430 (solanezumab). Solanezumab is a monoclonal antibody which binds to beta-amyloid. The idea behind solanezumab was to sequester the soluble monomeric beta-amyloid and attempt to reduce Alzheimer's symptoms. However, the drug did not meet endpoints in three different studies. All of the studies showed some trend towards benefit, but despite adequate power, there was minimal benefit shown.

Lilly's next-generation version of solanezumab is LY3002813, which is in Phase 2 studies. LY3002813 is also a monoclonal antibody that targets beta-amyloid, but it targets a pyroglutamate form that is found in existing plaques. Lilly hopes that this results in clearing amyloid from the brain, and thus, improved symptoms. Lilly is conducting two Phase 2 studies that include this compound. One of these looks at LY3002813 alone, and another looks at it in combination with LY3202626, which is a BACE inhibitor. A BACE inhibitor is an oral medication that targets the beta secretase cleaving enzyme. The use of these two drugs together targets two points in the "amyloid cascade" simultaneously. In pre-clinical studies in mice, this combined strategy resulted in 80% improvement, compared to just 50% improvement with either strategy alone. While the use of two compounds may increase side effect concerns, I believe that this strategy is the most promising of Lilly's beta-amyloid strategies to date.

Just as Lilly has radiopharmaceuticals targeting both beta-amyloid and tau proteins, it is also pursuing similar monoclonal antibody strategies in both as well. LY3303560 is a monoclonal antibody targeting tau protein tangles in hopes of neutralizing them. A phase 2 program for LY3303560 was started in April 2018 and is planned to run through 2021.

Lilly's final Phase 2 compound is LY3154207 (D1 PAM). D1 PAM is a positive allosteric modulator of the D1 dopamine receptor. The company is currently targeting the dementia associated with Parkinson's disease rather than Alzheimer's with this drug. The D1 receptor has been a long-term target of several medications in Parkinson's disease. A positive allosteric modulator differs from some of the previously studied medications in that it relies on indirect activation of the receptor rather than direct activation.

Finally, Lilly has two compounds currently listed in Phase 1 studies. One of these is another monoclonal antibody for beta-amyloid, Aß42 Antibody. The other is a selective BACE 1 inhibitor. These are likely "third-generation" compounds to build off what is hopefully success with the second-generation compounds that are currently in advanced stages.

Lilly's Pain Pipeline is Bearing Fruit

In addition to the Alzheimer's/Dementia pipeline, Lilly also has a robust pain management pipeline. However, this pipeline is currently all end-stage and lacks the earlier-stage compounds of the Alzheimer's/Dementia pipeline. The lead candidate for the pain pipeline is Emgality (galcanezumab), which is awaiting FDA approval with a PDUFA date of October 10th. This is a monoclonal antibody for the calcitonin gene-related peptide (or CGRP). It is a once-monthly self-administered injectable medication for the prevention of migraine and cluster headaches, particularly in treatment-resistant headaches. Emgality demonstrated a 50% reduction in headaches even in patients who failed Botox for migraine prevention. It also demonstrated improvements in quality of life measures in the study. While Emgality will likely be expensive, insurers may consider early coverage due to the high cost of morbidity from severe migraines and cluster headaches. This is particularly true for insurance programs that factor in lost days of productive work (such as self-insured large corporations).

Near Emgality in development is LY573144 (lasmiditan). Lasmiditan is an oral 5-HT 1F receptor agonist also for the treatment of migraine headaches. Whereas Emgality is primarily for migraine prophylaxis, lasmiditan is for the treatment of acute migraines. This is a more specific mechanism than current triptans on the market that are less specific in which 5-HT subtypes they agonize. For instance, many triptans also agonize the 1B and 1D subtypes, which have been associated with vasoconstriction. The thought is that this might reduce potential cardiovascular side effects while maintaining efficacy. In Phase 3 clinical studies, lasmiditan eliminated migraine headaches at a 2-hour time point and significantly reduced the symptoms that were most bothersome to patients. Lilly plans to file an NDA for lasmiditan late this year. Emgality and lasmiditan could be easily co-marketed as both a chronic prevention med and a medication for acute episodes.

Lilly also has a third Phase 3+ compound in the pain area in tanezumab. Tanezumab is another monoclonal antibody - this time targeting nerve growth factor. In a somewhat unusual partnership, Lilly is partnered with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for this medication. Lilly and Pfizer are investigating tanezumab in cancer pain, chronic low back pain, and osteoarthritic pain. They recently reported strong positive Phase 3 results in osteoarthritic pain that met all three co-primary endpoints. Safety was generally good, but there was a slightly concerning 1.5% rate of rapidly progressive osteoarthritis in the treatment group that was not present in the placebo group. It is my opinion that this could lead to cautionary labeling with eventual approval (similar to the suicidal thought warning on antidepressants that otherwise reduce suicides). A Phase 3 study of tanezumab in chronic lower back pain is estimated to be completed in Q1 2019. The Phase 3 study in cancer pain is further from completion, with an estimated completion date in 2021 (primary endpoint may be available in 2020).

Overall Impressions

While Lilly is no longer pursuing the psychiatry segment of Neuroscience that brought the company success in the '80s-2000s, it does have a robust Neuroscience pipeline. Its Alzheimer's and dementia pipeline has multiple shots on goal, and the company is narrowing the targeting in a way that is more likely to lead to success. I particularly like its approach, i.e., the combination of a BACE inhibitor with a monoclonal antibody targeting beta-amyloid. I also feel that the company's monoclonal antibody targeting tau protein tangles is a solid scientific concept. It is my belief that the chances for success on at least one of these is reasonably high. Lilly will likely have a better market for its diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals if it can co-promote them with the corresponding monoclonal antibodies (with/without a BACE inhibitor). If the company achieves ideal results, then it would have the ability to market both radiopharmaceuticals along with a specific treatment based on which diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals were positive. This may be somewhat of a long shot, but is certainly a realistic scenario and an excellent vision.

Meanwhile, I believe approval for Emgality is likely a formality, and approval for lasmiditan may not be far behind in 2019. I am very optimistic about the sales potential of Emgality, while lasmiditan offers the prospects of additional revenue using the same sales force as Emgality. Although I do believe that lasmiditan has potential, I see it as a more difficult deal with insurance companies given the generic alternatives available and modest separation from them. I suspect that is why Lilly has waited on Emgality approval before filing an NDA for lasmiditan. Tanezumab also offers fairly significant potential - although I am curious to know what the plans for promotion are in conjunction with Pfizer.

While I am not looking at Lilly's financial state as a whole, I do strongly believe that the combination of the above drugs would significantly improve Neuroscience revenues. This is primarily due to the fact that the company's current revenue from Neuroscience is at lows not seen since prior to Prozac. Lilly has also done well with strategic positioning to be able to market multiple drugs with a given sales force. If the remainder of its portfolio is considered stable or improving, then Lilly would be a solid Level A pick in a diversified biotech portfolio given the prospects for Neuroscience growth.

Author's note: My articles include my personal opinions and are neither financial nor medical advice. They are solely intended to show my perspective and due diligence on a given subject.

