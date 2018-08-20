Re-Acceleration Of Growth At Five9

While going all-in on quarterly results is always a little risky, we think that in the longer term, there are plenty of tailwinds for the company and the shares will go higher.

Investors should be aware that the re-acceleration of growth might not last, at least not to the extent it did in Q2.

Not so long ago we wrote about leading cloud contact center provider Five9 (FIVN) and we argued that the correction at the end of June made the shares interesting.

Well, indeed they turned out to be, but we could not have predicted that the company blew past expectations with its Q2 figures. So that correction is now already a distant memory as the shares have hit a new all-time high:

And here you see the growth that the company is enjoying (from a recent presentation at Oppenheimer:

And here from the Q2 10-Q:

Its enterprise business re-accelerated to 37% growth (surprising as Q2 is usually seasonally weak) and even its smaller (and less profitable) commercial business grew double-digits, something which it hasn't been doing for quite some time. And we think the company has structural tailwinds, some of which we'll discuss below.

Shift to the cloud

The company has a large market in front of it because there is an ongoing shift to the cloud. The functionality of cloud-based systems like those of Five9 is now equal to those of legacy systems, and the speed of the movement is mostly influenced by the lifespan of the legacy systems (7-10 years) and infrastructure.

Management argues that only 15% of companies have shifted to the cloud, so there is a large runway in front of them.

And of course it's much easier to do stuff in the cloud like scale up and link to other applications, use AI, etc...

It's the combined shift to the cloud + the advent of AI (see below) that is disrupting the contact center market and producing a considerable tailwind for the company.

Seats and up-sell

The company doesn't only expand by landing new customers, existing customers expand by adding seats and acquiring additional modules and functionality like:

The company is continuously increasing functionality in the core contact center package and adding modules. For instance, in the latest (spring 2018) release the company added stuff like AI-driven workflow, Enhanced Analytics for Prescriptive Insight, and Open Platform.

Ecosystem

The company is building on the capabilities of a host of ecosystem partners in various ways:

Sales channel, still 55% of sales are initiated with partners.

Integration with complementary applications, most notably CRM

Integration with the public cloud

While indeed a majority of sales are initiated by partners, the company handles the execution of these themselves in its 'high-touch' approach to keep customers happy. This seems to work given the company's 99% dollar retention rate (up a point from Q1).

Integration with CRM suites like those of Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft's dynamics CRM has been top priority as contact center applications like that of Five9 is a natural complement for CRM applications.

The company has expanded its partnership with UC (unified communications) provider Fuze. There is obvious convergence between UC and contact center applications, but management argues that it doesn't compete as its contact center can be built on top of any legacy UC, not vice versa isn't possible.

Cloud US is more of a commodity with a lower price point but there is a nice synergy in go-to-market structure that led to the partnership.

Partnering with the public cloud

The company announced a partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and some analysts were worried that Google could move on its turf. The company is moving to the public cloud for two main reasons:

To get access to superior technology, mostly AI.

To increase agility as the public cloud scales much better.

The move is not motivated to reduce cost, although that could be a result. It's mainly motivated to empower its applications with the powerful AI stuff that only the big cloud players have, like (Q2CC):

So automated -- so automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech, natural language processing. So what Google said at their event is their intent is to bring their very substantial investments in artificial intelligence to the contact center and other industries.

What kind of stuff does this enable, well here is an example. Five9 is gathering in the order of 15M voice recordings per day, and what Google's cheap ($0.05/m) speech to text AI app allows is (Q2CC):

we can apply things like natural language processing on top to sort of give you real-time insight into what your customers are saying. So this shifted the contact center from being a back-office cost center to a sort of revenue generating highly business relevant function is going to be bolstered by AI in a whole variety of ways really.

Why is Google not competing? Simple, it doesn't have the enterprise and domain specific data that Five9 has (Q2CC):

A healthcare claims call in the lingo that you use on that call is very very different than a roadside assistance call, for example. And the machine learning models have to be trained uniquely for those individual domains. And that's an area of expertise that we have because we sit right with these customers implementing these contact centers.

It can use that data for the machine learning at Google to improve and widen the gap over the legacy applications which don't have much of a data repository (as these systems are still largely analog).

So these solutions complement one another, Google can monetize its cloud and AI solutions which empower Five9 to improve its contact center apps. Expect a slow but sustained move to the public cloud.

Margins

FIVN Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins. Adjusted gross margin reached 63.8% in Q2, 150 basis points above a year ago and these have been increasing (y/y) for 22 consecutive quarters. With respect to operating cost (Q2CC):

non-GAAP sales and marketing, R&D and G&A expenses were respectively 26.7%, 11.6% and 9.8% of revenue. These were 6.2% points lower year-over-year for sales and marketing of which 2.9 percentage points were due to the 605 and 606 transition, 0.6 percentage points lower for R&D and 1.3 percentage points lower for G&A.

Its adjusted EBITDA margin has been rising (y/y) for 19 consecutive quarters and reached 15.8% in Q2. Its long-term adjusted EBITDA margin model is 27%+ (via 22%+ in H2 2019).

Cash

FIVN Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company is already generating quite a bit of cash, so it was somewhat surprising that it issued convertible notes in May for the net proceeds (minus cost and paying off its revolver of $32.6M) of $186.8M.

Management argues that this was simply to take advantage of the very low financing cost in an environment of raising rates. Well, in any case, the company has plenty of cash and it is saving roughly $2.5M in interest cost in 2018 to boot.

The company now has $274.3M in cash and marketable securities, and $190M in notes outstanding.

The free cash flow comes from share-based compensation, but this is nothing unusual for a company like this. There has been quite a bit of dilution, but that should decelerate considerably with the improved cash generation.

FIVN Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Guidance

For the full year 2018 (earnings PR):

Revenue in the range of $244.5 to $246.5 million, up from the prior guidance range of $235.8 to $238.8 million that was previously provided on May 1, 2018.

GAAP net loss in the range of $(14.0) to $(12.0) million, or $(0.24) to $(0.20) per basic share, compared to the prior guidance range of $(13.0) to $(10.0) million, or $(0.22) to $(0.17) per basic share, that was previously provided on May 1, 2018. GAAP net loss guidance includes $7.9 million in amortization of discount and issuance costs on our convertible senior notes, offset by $2.5 million net interest savings from the use of our convertible proceeds.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $24.0 to $26.0 million, or $0.39 to $0.42 per diluted share, improved from the prior guidance range of $15.4 to $18.4 million, or $0.25 to $0.30 per diluted share, that was previously provided on May 1, 2018. Non-GAAP net income guidance includes $2.5 million net interest savings from the use of our convertible proceeds.

Valuation

There is no hiding, the shares are pretty expensive:

FIVN EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS this year of $0.4 rising to $0.54 next year, needless to say the earnings multiple (which isn't terribly relevant at this stage, in our view) is tremendous.

Conclusion

We give you our verdict:

The company has a substantial runway ahead of it with the steady conversion of legacy systems to the cloud only in the early stages.

We think there is pretty good evidence that Five9 is one of the winners in its space.

We also think that there are other tailwinds for investors, like adding seats and up-sells, international growth, expanding margins, growing cash flow and in the future buybacks.

Buying now, after the stock price jump on the better-than-expected Q2 results, is not without risk if the Q2 re-acceleration turns out to be a one-off. Perhaps not too much importance should be attached to quarterly results, as these can vary a bit.

However, we think that in the medium term investors are still likely to do well even if that should be the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.