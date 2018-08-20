Altair: Expensive Despite Recent Strength

Despite recent strength, Altair shares have already appreciated more than 3x from their IPO price and are now trading at 7x EV/FY18 revenues.

There were many who thought Altair Engineering's (ALTR) results last quarter were a fluke. How is it possible that a "legacy" software company, which is now more than 30 years old, can stoke almost 20% y/y revenue growth after growing in the mid-single digits for all of FY17? Shares of Altair jumped last quarter, but there was hesitation that the trend couldn't continue.

Yet the company proved naysayers wrong in Q2, the results of which were released in mid-August. The company continued to grow at a high-teens growth rate, and is also continuing to drive impressive EBITDA and free cash flow growth. Recall that of recent IPOs, precious few are actually profitable - most are growing in the 30-40% range, but are showing operating margins in the -20% range or worse. Among recent software IPOs, Altair's financial profile is quite the opposite - lower growth, but much better profitability. Yet in recent quarters, Altair has also shown that it can grow in the respectable high teens while still maintaining strong margins.

The IPO landscape this year has been littered with big-ticket, popular names like Dropbox (DBX), Spotify (SPOT), DocuSign (DOCU), and the like - but few would actually guess that of the IPOs that have gone public over the last twelve months, Altair is actually one of the best performers. Last October when Altair went public, it did so at a price of just $13 per share, where it hovered for a while before entering into a massive earnings-driven rally this year. Now, in the short space of under a year, shares of Altair have returned more than 3x to early investors:

Altair is already fully valued

I remain skeptical, however, that Altair's rally can continue. While I'm impressed by the company's results and its ability to "rediscover" growth, I think ultimately Altair's rally will be capped by its valuation and a TAM that is more or less saturated.

A quick check on Altair's valuation - at the current share price just above $40, Altair has a market cap of $2.81 billion, based on the most recent share count of 69.9 million (recall that Altair just successfully completed a secondary offering, refilling its coffers with cash). Netting out the $199.2 million of cash on its balance sheet and the small $1.1 million sliver of debt, Altair has an enterprise value of $2.61 billion.

Along with Q2 results, Altair just recently refreshed its full-year guidance as well, bumping it up by $10 million at the midpoint and now implying 14% y/y revenue growth for the year:

Figure 1. Altair guidance Source: Altair investor relations

At Altair's current valuation, the stock is trading at:

6.9x EV/FY18 revenues

75.1x EV/FY18 EBITDA

229.4x P/E

The valuation metric that makes the most sense is probably the revenue multiple. As much as investors make a big deal out of Altair being one of the few profitable recent SaaS IPOs, Altair's profitability levels are still not sufficient to support a normalized valuation for the company. There's no doubt that earnings are growing much faster than the top line, but Altair is probably still a year or more away from being able to rely on earnings-based valuation multiples.

The revenue multiple, however, isn't that appealing either. A 7x forward revenue multiple is a normal valuation for a stock growing at ~30% or more. And while it's true that Altair's profitability justifies some of that premium, I'm hesitant to believe that the company can meaningfully expand its valuation multiple in the near term. Revenue growth has already softened this quarter - from 19% y/y growth last quarter to 17% y/y growth this quarter - so if Altair's revenue decelerates back down into the low teens or single digits, there's a good chance investors will back down from Altair's full valuation.

Q2 download: growth trend continues, but billings disappoints

Here's a look at Altair's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Altair Q2 earnings Source: Altair investor relations

There are certainly a lot of things to like about Altair's second quarter. Revenues grew 19% y/y to $95.6 million, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $91.6 million (+12% y/y). Analysts on the Street were evidently also wary that last quarter's high growth was a fluke. Yes, Altair did decelerate 2 points from last quarter's growth, but the deceleration was far more modest than most had feared.

It's also important to note that it's software revenues that drove a large part of the growth. Software revenues grew 22% y/y to $72.8 million, comprising 76% of the revenue mix. Howard Morof, Altair's CFO, noted that the "revenue mix shift continues favorably in the current quarter," largely due to the growth in software. Software services, on the other hand, were much more flat. Given that software revenues (and not services) contribute the majority of the margin, this is a positive trend for Altair's margin. As such, gross margin ramped up to 69.2% in the quarter, up a strong 220bps from 67.0% in 2Q17.

One potential red flag is on billings. Recall that for SaaS companies, billings represents deal activity that has been contracted but not yet recognized as revenues. Over time as these services are performed, the deferred revenue backlog will be recognized as revenues in the current quarter. Altair was only able to grow billings by 4% y/y in Q2 to $89.5 million, counterbalancing a strong Q1 (overall in the first half of FY18, billings grew 13% y/y). Whenever billings lags behind revenue growth, it's a fairly convincing leading indicator that revenue growth will soon decelerate as well.

On the profitability side, however, Altair continued to shine. Especially impressive was the fact that Altair managed to pare down general and administrative expenses (the least productive component of operating spend), decreasing it by -18% y/y to $17.4 million. Most companies treat revenue growth as permission to grow corporate overhead, but Altair has instead reduced it. As a result, operating margin hit 2.3% this quarter, up from a loss of -8.8% in 2Q17 - a huge shift, larger than ten points.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 76% y/y to $7.3 million, and pro forma EPS of $0.05 also beat Wall Street consensus of $0.04. On the free cash flow side, Altair continued to produce tremendous growth, with FCF in the quarter growing 65% y/y to $9.2 million:

Figure 3. Altair FCF Source: Altair investor relations

Key takeaways

Despite the strengths in Altair's most recent quarter, I believe much of the upside is already priced into Altair's stock price. Though the company's profitability and cash flows are impressive, neither is sufficient yet to support the company's $2.6 billion enterprise value. Nor does the company have too much leeway on the revenue side, with a ~7x forward revenue multiple appearing fully valued.

With Altair stock already up more than 3x in less than a year from its IPO, it's probably best to stay on the sidelines and let this stock cool off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.