Mimecast: Buy The Dip

Revenue growth decelerated 5 points sequentially (to 35% y/y) from the prior quarter, but there is still plenty of upside to Mimecast's guidance range of 27% y/y growth.

The company also didn't raise its guidance for FY19 and instead narrowed the range, which was in line with analyst expectations.

There are very few companies in the red-hot SaaS sector whose stocks are cheaper after Q2 earnings than they were after last quarter. Mimecast (MIME), the British cybersecurity company focused on email security, is one of them.

I've been positive on Mimecast for a while but have labored over finding the right entry point in the shares. In my view, the pullback is an overreaction to mildly negative news, and Mimecast should be able to recover quickly. Now is a good time to pick up shares at a substantial discount to recent trading levels.

The guidance isn't that bad, and valuation is still cheap

The company closed out its FY18 last quarter, so this earnings quarter is actually the kickoff of FY19. Yes, the company left a lot to be desired: revenue growth fell five points from the prior quarter (though Mimecast's guidance ranges for FY19 had already implied that the company was going to see a decelerating growth trend this year), while EPS just barely met Wall Street's expectations.

Perhaps most penalizing of all - Mimecast failed to raise its guidance range. There's somewhat of an unspoken rule in the SaaS sector that every quarterly beat has to be accompanied with a guidance boost - this "beat and raise" cadence is what gives the justification for stock rallies. Recall that Mimecast dazzled Wall Street with its first guidance release for FY19 last quarter. It had originally guided to $327-$338 million in revenues for the year, implying a growth range of 25-29% y/y (analysts, at the time, were expecting $319 million, or +22% y/y). That upside is what prompted the stock to rally sharply after last quarter's earnings release.

This time, what Mimecast has done is to tighten the guidance range, but without raising it. The company is now guiding to $329-$335.9 million in revenues, or a growth range of +26-28% y/y growth. This is in line with Wall Street's FY19 consensus of $332.2 million (+27% y/y), but clearly investors wanted to be dazzled again this quarter like they were with the previous guidance range.

Still, however, I think there's plenty of opportunity to Mimecast's guidance. The company grew this quarter at 35% y/y - and though that represents five points of deceleration from 40% y/y growth exiting Q4, there's little chance that it will continue decelerating at this rate throughout the year. I retain my prior view that Mimecast is more likely to hit 30% y/y growth this year, or $340.5 million in revenues.

With so much disappointment swirling around Mimecast's guidance, shares are trading at a rare discount to peak values. At the current share price just above $38, the company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, and after netting out $149.1 million of cash and $69.6 million of debt, Mimecast is left with an enterprise value of $2.20 billion.

Against Mimecast's midpoint FY19 guidance range of $332.5 million, the company has a valuation of 6.6x EV/FY19 revenues. If instead Mimecast is able to hit 30% y/y growth ($340.5 million in revenues) this year, that valuation multiple slides down to 6.4x EV/FY19 revenues. Either way, I believe Mimecast is materially undervalued relative to the rest of the SaaS sector, where companies growing in the mid-30s are trading for 8x forward revenues or more.

Here's a look at where other SaaS companies in the 30-40% growth range are currently trading:

In my view, Mimecast should be able to catch up to at least an 8x EV/FY19 revenue multiple, so I'm retaining my original price target of $49 on the stock, which implies 28% upside from current levels.

Q1 download: larger orders and strong cross-set momentum

Here's a look at Mimecast's Q1 results:

Figure 1. Mimecast Q1'19 earnings Source: Mimecast 10-Q filing

Total revenues grew 35% y/y to $78.4 million. This is still a respectable three-point beat over Wall Street's expectations of $76.9 million (+32% y/y), but a disappointing five-point deceleration in growth relative to 40% y/y in Q4. Still, however, given that Mimecast's guidance range for FY19 only calls for 28% y/y growth at the high end, there is still plenty of opportunity for Mimecast to delight investors over the next three quarters of this year.

Customer metrics remained strong, however. The company added 900 new customers in the quarter, bringing up the quarter-end total to 31,300 customers. Retention rate also remained strong at 110%, indicating a 10% net upsell - relative unchanged versus a net retention rate of 111% in 1Q18. Average order value hit $10,100 this quarter, up 15% y/y from $8,800 in 1Q18.

Another particularly interesting note, related to the upward shift in average order values, is CEO Peter Bauer's commentary on large accounts during the earnings call:

We continue to have success with larger accounts, completing a seven figure upsell with an existing customer and a new Fortune 500 relationship. We won marquee engagements in each of our regions, collectively strengthening our reputation as the cyber resilience leader globally."

Mimecast has traditionally been geared primarily toward smaller and mid-market clients, which naturally have higher churn and less reliability than larger blue-chip accounts. Should Mimecast's traction with larger clients continue, it could see accelerating revenue growth.

In addition, Mimecast's CFO also noted that cross-sell traction has been particularly strong, further padding average order values and upsell progress:

The increase in our AOV was driven in large part by customers buying multiple services from us. Average services per customer across our base increased to 3, representing a $37 ARPU. With the advent of our new DNS gateway service and our security awareness service, we believe, that we have significantly increased the total addressable market of services we can provide to new and existing customers. Prior to the advent of these new services, customers that take all eight of our services to pay us $95 per user, per year on average. This represented a significant upsell opportunity in our current base, even before we add the effect of these new products."

On the profitability side, Mimecast didn't perform too bad either. GAAP gross margins were 73% in the quarter, and though that dropped one point relative to 74% in 1Q19 (gross margins had also fallen by one point in 4Q18), gross margin was comfortably ahead of Mimecast's guidance of 71-72%.

Meanwhile, the company was able to gain considerable sales leverage, dropping sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues to 44%, versus 47% in the year-ago quarter. This was somewhat offset by higher engineering expenses to support new product rollouts.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter clocked in at $10 million, representing a 13% EBITDA margin - three points richer than a 10% EBITDA margin in 4Q18 and four points richer than a 9% EBITDA margin in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.04 was in line with analyst consensus, but free cash flow continued a robust pace, growing 2.3x relative to the prior year to $9.1 million:

Figure 2. Mimecast FCF Source: Mimecast investor relations

How should investors react?

In my view, investors reacted too harshly to Mimecast's guidance and revenue deceleration. If we take management's commentary on large accounts and cross-sell opportunities at face value, then we should have no reason to worry about Mimecast hitting 30%-plus growth in FY19. In addition, though the company's EPS was only in line with analyst expectations this quarter, the fact that EBITDA margins expanded and free cash flows more than doubled in the quarter are far more important indicators.

At a valuation of just 6.6x forward revenues, Mimecast is one of the best deals in the SaaS sector. Especially as we head into an election season, cybersecurity will be a hot-button issue that Mimecast will be able to take advantage of. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MIME over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.