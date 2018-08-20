Synergy Pharmaceuticals Appears To Be Back On Track At Last

With solid sales growth and costs under control, Synergy may approach profitability by the second half of 2019; that makes the current share price look very cheap.

Synergy has been further bolstered by strategic wins, including an out-license partnership to reach the Chinese market and the addition of Trulance to Express Scripts’ preferred formulary for 2019.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) has suffered much in the past year. It has faced the daunting task of commercializing Trulance, its FDA-approved drug for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation on its own in a risky go-it-alone strategy. Instead of latching onto an established pharmaceutical company as a commercial partner, Synergy is fighting its own corner. The current market leader, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) Linzess, has been commercialized by Allergan (AGN), one of the industry’s heavy-hitters.

Synergy’s gambit did not pay off early on. Prescription growth has been far slower than originally anticipated and cost of sales high. Obtaining crucial payer coverage was often a struggle. Financial results from Q1 2018, reported in May, seemed to reinforce the negative outlook. As we commented on in a research note following the earnings release, slow sales growth and high rate of cash burn were threatening to undermine the company’s future prospects.

Incensed by the poor showing, shareholders revolted against management. At the June annual shareholders meeting, coordinated opposition killed numerous self-dealing resolutions, such as expanding the authorized share count. We wrote about the consequences of the meeting and CEO Troy Hamilton’s promised strategic reassessment in another research note:

At the meeting, CEO Hamilton was pressed repeatedly to articulate a path forward that will unlock shareholder value, rather than continue an unending cycle of dilution and underperformance. One major question was how Synergy could hope to achieve the necessary financial milestones, especially the requirement that it reach $61 million in sales by the end of the year, in order to meet the terms of its private loan agreement with CRG. Hamilton addressed this issue circumspectly during the meeting, but news was not long in waiting. The day after the meeting, Synergy announced that it had revised its loan agreement, granting it “a waiver to extend the draw down date of the second borrowing under its Term Loan Agreement with CRG LP from June 30, 2018 to August 29, 2018.”

We concluded the note with the following assessment:

The market continues to look askance at Synergy, and not without good reason. Management has misled investors by omissions and succeeded in making a mess of the Trulance commercial rollout. Despite having considerable guaranteed runway from CRG, as well as slow but steady prescription growth, the market is not prepared to forgive – or trust – Synergy just yet. However, with a clear shift in strategic language, and the first material steps already being taken toward a more rational business strategy, Synergy may at last be on the cusp of turning the corner. While we remain somewhat skeptical of the current management, Trulance remains an impressive asset, the value of which is not reflected by Synergy’s current depressed share price.

That was the last time we addressed Synergy, so it seems like now is a good time to revisit the company and whether it has managed to assuage any of the concerns surrounding commercial execution. At this point, it appears that Synergy’s story has improved – and is on course to improve further.

Q2 Beat Expectations – Mostly

Synergy reported Q2 2018 financial results on August 7th. In a welcome change from form, the company actually beat estimates on both top and bottom lines. After a grueling first quarter, Q2 shaped up fairly nicely in terms of both operations and strategic wins.

On the operations side, a radical cut in costs helped improve the bottom line, while a big sequential jump in net sales improved the top line. Synergy reported total operating expenses of $37.5 million, down from $40.6 million in the prior quarter. At the same time, net sales of Trulance jumped 43% from Q1, to $12.3 million. The acceleration of sales growth is a welcome sign after a somewhat stagnant Q1, which saw net sales improve by just 18% over Q4 2017.

The trajectory of operational improvement presented by the Q2 results, taken together, represents a marked step up from the previous quarter. If it can be sustained, it will help alleviate the market’s continued doubts about Synergy’s ability to successfully and profitably compete with Allergan. With cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter worth $61.2 million after a net loss of $29.7 million, Synergy would have a little over two quarters’ worth of runway at the Q2 burn rate. However, a continued revenue ramp coupled with further improvements on the cost side should add significantly to Synergy’s runway, without considering the private loan facility to which Synergy retains access.

Synergy also enjoyed some broader strategic victories during Q2. Chief among these was a retrospective risk/benefit analysis from pooled Phase 3 trial data that assessed Trulance and Linzess in a head-to-head comparative analysis of adult patients with chronic idiopathic constipation that saw Synergy’s drug come out ahead of the market leader. That has further reinforced the case that Trulance is a best-in-class product.

Overall, Q2 showed marked improvement over Q1. The market rewarded the stock somewhat, with shares climbing a tad over 12% since the earnings announcement. But shares are still down 37% from 12 months ago. Q2 was a good start, but the market is still not willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt. It will have to keep delivering on operational and strategic goals if it hopes to win back the market’s favor.

Q3 Looks to Be On Track

We are now at roughly the midpoint of Q3 and things continue to look fairly positive for Synergy. A couple strategic wins of the quarter thus far were reported during the Q2 earnings release.

One big win was the sealing of an out-license deal with the Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group (OTC:SLUXF) to bring Trulance to the Chinese market. The deal comes with an upfront $12 million cash payment and tiered royalty payments on net sales. It also provides for up to $56 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments. The Chinese partnership is the second ex-US deal, following an earlier agreement to out-license to the Canadian market. The Chinese market is far vaster market opportunity and could be a major source of income to Synergy starting within a couple years.

Another strategic win, also announced in the August 7th earnings release, is Trulance’s addition to Express Scripts’ (ESRX) 2019 National Preferred Formulary List. This has major implications for Synergy’s ability to accelerate the ramp of Trulance prescriptions through 2019.

On the operational and execution side, it remains to be seen whether Synergy has managed to add further to its cost-cutting measures. We can only speculate at this stage, but we anticipate some improvements on this score, though perhaps not so radical as those seen in Q2.

Prescription growth appears to be solid, according to data harvested from Bloomberg, indicating improving net sales. The reported data is an imperfect indicator, of course, but we can expect solid improvement over Q2. Cash burn should be further reduced, perhaps by as much as $10 million, with the $12 million payment from Luoxin likely to further reduce the depletion of Synergy’s cash balance.

Looking Ahead Toward 2019

Synergy and its shareholders have been living quarter to quarter of late. When the cash burn was unsustainably high and sales growth tepid, as it was in the early quarters of the commercialization effort, it appeared like Synergy might never be able to turn the corner into profitability. Yet that goal now looks more realistic than ever.

Looking ahead to the end of 2018 and first part of 2019, we can expect to see continued solid sales growth at reasonable cost. If Synergy can stay on course and grow prescription numbers sequentially at a 20-25% rate quarter-over-quarter, it might tip over into profitability by the second half of next year.

Of course, there are execution risks and there is no guarantee that Synergy can sustain its prescription growth rates. But the current efforts have at last started to bear fruit and the addition of Trulance to Express Scripts’ national formulary should serve as a powerful growth catalyst from the start of 2019 onward.

Investors' Eye View

With a market capitalization of about $450 million, the market is still discounting Synergy’s prospects of achieving the $300 million or more in peak sales projected when Trulance won FDA approval last year. If Synergy can show it is executing to plan, reducing cash burn, and within striking distance of profitability in 2019, then the market will likely get sweet on the stock once again.

We consider Synergy to have already achieved a number of operational and strategic milestones critical to its survival. We expect that it can and will build on those achievements to propel the stock forward in the latter part of 2018, with substantial growth likely next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.