Nvidia: Mr. Market Got The Story Wrong

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) fell 5 percent on Friday in reaction to its Q2 FY19 results. As if to prove its point, the market drove the share price down further, albeit just slightly, in post-market trading. The chip maker actually performed well, with the revenue up 39.9 percent Y/Y to $3.12 billion, in what Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, declared as "another great quarter". GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter nearly doubled to $1.76, or 91 percent higher than a year ago.

All the good showing would come to naught if it had already been expected or in other words, the business improvements have already been priced into the share price. In the case of NVIDIA, with the revenue a beat of $20 million and the EPS higher than consensus estimates by $0.10, arguably, there remained some element of positive surprise. Of course, the market chose to focus on the fact that the company produced the smallest surprise in a string of 13 consecutive quarters that it beat on revenue (and the 12th quarter for EPS), dating all the way back to Q1 of 2015.

To be fair, the market was perhaps concerned about the Q2 FY19 revenue falling 3 percent sequentially. With the GAAP EPS lower by 11 percent from $1.98 in the previous quarter, that certainly didn't go down well with shareholders who have seen NVIDIA's share price rise by nearly 10 times in the past three years. Given that the S&P 500 has appreciated only one-third while media favorite and market darling Amazon (AMZN) has only risen by 2.5 times in the same period, it is understandable why investors are holding NVIDIA to a higher standard. However, NVIDIA is not alone in enjoying the phenomenal market attention. Its industry peer, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), has also experienced a 10-fold increase in its share price, with the bulk of the jump happening in just the past couple of months. Thus, NVIDIA did not seem like a perfect candidate for disappointment in such circumstances but of course, the market decided otherwise.

Perhaps, it was something to do with the valuation? Indeed, the price-to-sales ratio of NVIDIA had ballooned to more than 16 times on a trailing-twelve-months ("TTM") basis before sustained revenue growth brought the ratio down to 12.9 times. That is still more than thrice the P/S ratio of AMD though.

But before we jump into conclusion and proclaim that must be the reason, let's look at the percentage change over the period. The P/S ratio of NVIDIA actually only rose by 373 percent whereas AMD enjoyed a staggering 10.4 times increase in its P/S ratio.

Reading the headlines, it is easy to forget that NVIDIA is involved in three of the oft-mentioned industry buzzwords - cloud computing (datacenters), e-sports (gaming), and autonomous vehicles (automotive). Media outlets appeared to harp on the lowered sales opportunity from the cryptocurrency mining demand. To recap, total revenue from crypto-specific products came up to be just $18 million in Q2 FY19, a sharp plunge from $289 million achieved in the previous period and the guidance for approximately $100 million. That's not the worst that could have happened. Going forward, NVIDIA is assuming "negligible" crypto-specific contribution in its guidance.

Yet, it is puzzling that such an outcome has not been anticipated. The valuation of cryptocurrencies (COIN) has plunged more than $600 billion in the past months from the peak in early January. Even Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's most famous cryptocurrency, was not spared in the bloodbath, losing more than half its value since the start of the year. Interest in cryptocurrency mining has fallen correspondingly and likewise the associated demand for mining chips. Furthermore, industry players have been transitioning to using specialized crypto-mining chips which have become more prevalent instead of relying on the graphics processors that NVIDIA makes. Such developments have been publicized for some time before the results announcement.

I could go on a few paragraphs to gush about the performance at the other divisions. However, I believe the following table should suffice in terms of understanding the stellar quarter they have produced. Apart from the disastrous results by "OEM and IP" which was attributable to the decline in sales for products related to cryptocurrency mining, the rest of the company has delivered growth whether Y/Y or sequentially.

Source: NVIDIA

For readers who prefer to go beyond the income statement, you would also be pleased to know that NVIDIA has been generating a huge amount of free cash flow which has grown to $4.1 billion. Consequently, its net cash position has continued to build, as represented by the negative net financial debt at $5.9 billion. For better clarity of scale, I have including AMD in the charts though I acknowledge that they are not an apple-to-apple comparison.

Investor Takeaway

The market seems to be in a classic case of missing the forest for the trees. Despite the multiple attempts by the company executives to focus analysts' attention on Turing, which the CEO touted as NVIDIA’s "most important innovation in computer graphics in more than a decade", investors appeared to be more concerned about the downward revision in guidance ostensibly due to the conservative outlook for crypto-specific product sales. Analysts were clearly not impressed. In the past quarters, the price targets have been raised substantially following the results announcements. This time around, there has been only a small uptick in the consensus price target.

Worried shareholders have pushed the share price of NVIDIA below its year-long support with rigor, as seen from the spike in trading volume on Friday. The volume traded was, however, lower than the previous two post-results occasions on May 11, 2018, and February 9, 2018. It is noteworthy though that the shares had previously experienced a downtrend (the blue line in the chart below) in trading volume since February this year. The breakdown from the triangular formation coupled with the jump in trading volume on down days following a period of declining volumes doesn't bode well for the share price technically.

Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective using the chart from Yahoo Finance

Prima facie, what the CEO said in the closing (quoted below) for the Q2 FY19 earnings conference call gave me the impression that NVIDIA's outlook is very bright. However, the investor sentiment seems to be turning negative with the guidance becoming softer. The bearish chart development is also concerning. As such, while existing shareholders have something to look forward to (i.e. Turing), investors on the sidelines might have to think twice as they would be coming in at a higher price point and valuation at a time when the narrative surrounding NVIDIA is less bullish than before. There is a saying that Mr. Market is always right but does that ring true for NVIDIA today?

"We had a great quarter. Our core platforms exceeded expectations, even as crypto largely disappeared. Each of our platforms AI, Gaming, ProViz and self driving cars continued to enjoy great adoption. These markets are -- we are enabling are some of the most impactful to world -- to the world today. We launched Turing this week. It was 10 years in the making and completes the NVIDIA RTX platform. NVIDIA RTX with Turing is the greatest advance since CUDA, nearly a decade ago. I’m incredibly proud of our Company for tackling this incredible challenge, reinventing the entire graphic stack, and giving the industry a surge of excitement as we reinvent computer graphics. Stay tuned as we unfold the exciting RTX story."

What's your take? Are you buying this sell-off? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

