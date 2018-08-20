Fortnite Is Tencent's Value Creation At Work

Epic's 40% owner, Tencent Holdings, has recently languished despite Fortnite's rise. I argue that this presents an opportunity for investors.

Sales trends from Fortnite alone imply that Epic Games may be among the most valuable video game companies in the world.

Fortnite was a dark-horse game from Epic that exploded in popularity in fall 2017 with the addition of a battle royale mode.

Investment Thesis

Fortnite Battle Royale by Epic Games is a wildly popular free-to-play game that has quickly become the top-grossing console game by monthly revenue. Epic Games has seen unprecedented success from partnering with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the Chinese media giant which pioneered "games as a service" with the still-popular and profitable League of Legends.

Tencent's investment in Epic Games and its assistance in the development of a profitable free-to-play video game model in the United States demonstrates the aptitude of company management. I believe that Epic Games is conservatively worth $30 billion today, with the potential to grow even larger given its massive tailwinds.

Despite Epic Games' success, Tencent shares have languished. When Fortnite Battle Royale went live on September 16th, 2018, Tencent traded at 339 HKD - almost exactly where it trades today, presumably due to China fears and a recent weak earnings report. I believe the selling is overdone, and this presents an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to Epic's future success by investing in Tencent.

Epic Games

Epic Games is a video game company that serves developers and consumers. Outside of a few successful consumer games, such as the Gears of War series and Unreal Tournament, they are primarily known for their development toolkit known as Unreal Engine.

Rather than building a video game from the ground up, developers can use Unreal Engine to do the heavy lifting. Unreal Engine is a solution for developers who wish to sidestep much of the groundwork involved in designing a game. Commercially successful games such as BioShock, Borderlands, and Mass Effect were developed using Unreal Engine.

Unreal Engine continues to remain a viable way for capital-light developers to release playable video games. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), developed with Unreal Engine, quickly became a success despite coming from a previously unknown developer.

Games As A Service

Epic Games partnered with Tencent in 2012 as a result of the latter's investment of $330 million in exchange for a 40% stake in Epic. It was an excellent investment for Tencent - $330 million is about equal to one month of Fortnite's current sales.

But Tencent Holdings, a China-based gaming and media giant, is no stranger to developing a profitable video game. Tencent subsidiary Riot Games' League of Legends has been one of the most commercially successful video games in history, despite being completely free to play. Tencent's Honor of Kings saw similar success on mobile.

There are many similarities between League of Legends and Fortnite. Tencent's secret sauce for creating a commercially successful free-to-play video game has generally been as follows:

Identify a trending video game style - don't reinvent the wheel. Create a free-to-play multiplayer game in that style with infinite replay value that is entertaining to watch. Promote the game through incentivizing well-followed streamers to play, advertising, and e-sports events. Continue to improve and rebalance the game based on feedback from players. Sell "skins" and other collectibles to players which are only for cosmetic purposes and do not give a gameplay advantage.

This last point is critical - the gaming community frowns upon microtransactions that give a competitive advantage. Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ:EA) latest Star Wars Battlefront release saw heavy criticism from the gaming community for allowing players to purchase tokens that gave a gameplay edge with real-world cash. Often referred to as "pay-to-win," this style of microtransaction discourages genuinely competitive gameplay.

Fortnite Overview

Fortnite is a battle royale-style game where 100 players drop onto on an island with the goal of surviving to the end as a storm slowly consumes the playable area. The game mode originated as a mode within DayZ, which was followed up by the commercially successful PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and later by the free-to-play Fortnite.

A major contributor of Fortnite's success is that it is fun to watch. The popularity of watching video games has soared over recent years. We can look at the most viewed games of August 2018 on Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN) to get an idea of Fortnite's popularity:

People love to watch Fortnite matches, which is conducive to e-sports events and creates a potential stream of ad revenue.

People also love to play Fortnite and spend money on the game. The battle royale game mode is high stakes and infinitely replayable, which has led to an explosion in its popularity. SuperData projects over $5 billion of revenue from free-to-play battle royale games in 2018, with the lion's share presumably going to Fortnite.

(Source: SuperData)

There is no reason to believe that this revenue stream will dry up anytime soon. Other Tencent games have remained popular and profitable for years. Take a look at the top-grossing games for June 2018:

All three games are from Tencent or its portfolio companies. The number one game for PC is League of Legends - a game that was released back in 2009. It has been among the highest-grossing PC games for nearly a decade now. That is the power of an infinitely replayable game. If Fortnite follows the path of League of Legends, its revenues could be recurring for years into the future.

Valuing Epic Games

A recent Bloomberg piece values Epic Games between $7.5 billion and $14 billion. I think those numbers are on the low end of what Epic would be worth in public markets, and my analysis follows.

Business-to-Consumer

Over the past four years, the video game sector as a whole has increased in total capitalization as a result of multiple expansion. Video games are an industry poised to benefit from secular tailwinds, and pure-play gaming companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are expensive on a historical price-to-sales basis.

EA-PS Ratio

Epic has two valuable segments which will be looked at separately: its business-to-consumer segment which develops video games, and its business-to-business segment which includes the unreal engine and other development tools.

Fortnite's monthly sales figures surpassed $300 million in May. I believe these revenues are sustainable for Epic for the foreseeable future. The infinite replay value of Fortnite, combined with the massive player base, draw similarities to League of Legends, which has seen years of sustained income and still reigns as the highest-grossing PC game.

I think $4-5 billion of 12-month forward revenue from Fortnite is a reasonable expectation. My base-case estimate of 12-month forward Fortnite revenues, assuming a base of $320 million in August with a 3% compounded monthly growth rate, would fall right at $4.5 billion.

(Source: Author's Estimates)

The forward sales multiples of the two other large-cap, pure-play gaming companies (EA and ATVI) have been sitting between 6 and 8 for the last year.

EA-PS Ratio (Forward)

Using estimated forward revenues from Fortnite alone and the current forward sales multiples of comparable developers, I've calculated a range of valuation possibilities of Epic Games' business-to-consumer division.

Keep in mind; this is only Fortnite. The company still owns a portfolio of legacy games (including the wildly successful Gears of War franchise and Unreal Tournament), which undoubtedly generate additional sales. Therefore, I view this valuation range as conservative.

Business-to-Business

On the business-to-business side, Epic's primary asset is Unreal Engine. The company monetizes this asset through collecting royalties from games that are developed using the engine.

Estimating the exact amount of sales from Unreal Engine would be difficult given the lack of publicly available information. The revenues from it are likely substantial. Epic collects a percentage of revenues from all games on the engine, from indie games to blockbusters such as the Mass Effect series. The company even received a portion of the sales from the 50,000,000 sold copies of PUBG, which used Unreal Engine. Epic also pioneers cross-platform play and allows developers to accommodate up to 100 players in multiplayer game modes.

I anticipate that royalty revenue from Unreal Engine falls between $1 and $2 billion per year on a forward-looking basis. If this is the case, I would argue that it is worth between $6 to $10 billion given the structural tailwinds and current industry sales multiples.

Putting the Pieces Together

My valuation of Epic Games assumes that the B2C division is worth $24-40 billion, while the B2B division is worth $6-10 billion, putting the total business at $30-50 billion, or right next to EA in market value.

This valuation is substantially higher than the $14 billion bull case from the recent Bloomberg piece. I think that analysts and market participants have underestimated the value of Epic Games. Tencent owns a 40% stake, which could be worth $20 billion in a bull-case scenario.

So, What's the Point?

Epic's $20 billion in value is a drop in the bucket compared to Tencent's overall market cap of about $400 billion. Investors buying Tencent today should realize that Epic is currently only a tiny part of its portfolio, and buying Tencent just for the dollar value of its stake in Epic Games is irrational.

The takeaway here is that Tencent's investment in Epic Games was successful not due to blind luck but due to management aptitude. Tencent applied its "Games as a Service" model to Fortnite and created a globally successful game. It turned a $330 million strategic investment into potentially $20 billion in value, for a 6,000% return in roughly six years. And I think Epic Games has the potential to become a $100 billion company and beyond if it can duplicate its success with Fortnite on another game.

Tencent has had many outsized investment returns in the past, and I see no reason for this trend to end anytime soon. I am invested in Tencent for the long run because I believe management will be able to continue this process long into the future.

