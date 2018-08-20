Tracking Jeffrey Ubben's ValueAct Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update

The top three positions are Citigroup, Alliance Data Systems, and Twenty First Century Fox and they add up to ~41% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Jeffrey Ubben’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ubben’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Jeffrey Ubben’s ValueAct Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2018.

This quarter, Ubben’s 13F portfolio value increased ~11% from $9.97B to $11.05B. The number of holdings increased from 12 to 17. The top three positions are at ~41% while the top five are at 64% of the 13F assets. The largest position is Citigroup which is at ~15% of the portfolio.

Note: ValueAct is known to have a ~10% activist stake in Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY). The position was established mid-2015 and increased substantially in November 2015. In 2016, they got a seat in the board in exchange for restrictions including not being allowed to publicly criticize Rolls Royce. That restriction was relaxed in April.

New Stakes:

Unifi Inc. (UFI), Lindblad Expeditions (LIND), Strayer Education (STRA), AES Corp. (AES), and Enviva Partners (EVA): These are minutely small (less than 0.25% of the portfolio each) stakes established this quarter.

Note: ValueAct owns 925K shares (~5% of the business) of Unifi Inc. (UFI). Their cost-basis is $33.14. UFI currently trades at $32.91. Strayer Education has merged with Capella Education in an all-stock deal last month.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Decreases:

Twenty-First Century Fox Class B (FOX): FOX stake was first purchased in Q2 2014 at prices between $31 and $35 and increased by a whopping 10x the following quarter at around the same price-range. This quarter saw the position reduced by ~46% at prices between $35.50 and $50. The stock currently trades at ~$45. It was still a top three stake at ~13% of the portfolio at the end of the quarter.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them no longer holding any shares of Twenty First Century Fox. In April, Jeffrey Ubben stepped down from the board following the Disney deal announcement.

Stake Increases:

Citigroup (C): The C position established in Q4 2017 saw a ~500% increase last quarter at prices between $67 and $80. This quarter saw another ~55% increase at prices between $65.50 and $73. The stock currently trades at $69.67. For investors attempting to follow ValueAct, Citigroup is a good option to consider for further research.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): The majority of the original position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $186 and $226. There was another ~50% increase in the following quarter at ~$200 per share. The next two quarters saw another ~15% increase at prices between $200 and $250. The stock is now at ~$238 and the stake is a top three position at ~12.84% of the portfolio. There was a ~4% increase this quarter.

Note: ValueAct controls 10.7% of the business.

Seagate Technology (STX): The large (top three) ~12% STX position saw a huge ~220% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $23 and $38.50. There was another ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $38.75 and $50.50 and that was followed with a ~55% increase the following quarter at ~$33 per share. The stock is now at $54.26. This quarter saw a ~4% further increase.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning ~26M shares (~8.9% of business) of Seagate Technology. This is compared to 22.4M shares in the 13F report. The purchases happened in the low-50s price-range.

Morgan Stanley (MS): MS is a large ~8% portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $23.50 and $28 and increased by ~10% the following quarter at prices between $25 and $32. Q4 2016 saw the pattern reverse: ~35% reduction at prices between $31.50 and $44 and that was followed with another one-third selling in the following quarter at prices between $41.50 and $47. The stock is now at $48.37. There was a ~4% increase this quarter.

SLM Corp. (SLM): SLM was a very small 0.83% of the portfolio stake established last quarter. This quarter saw the stake increased by ~410% at prices between $11 and $12. The stock is currently at $11.65. Ubben controls 8.6% of the business. The stake is now at ~4% of the portfolio.

Bausch Health (BHC), previously Valeant Pharmaceuticals: The BHC position is now relatively small at 3.79% of the 13F portfolio. ValueAct controls ~5.3% of the business. It is a very long-term stake. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% increase at ~$10.85 per share. The stock is now at ~$22. There were marginal increases in the last three quarters.

Note: ValueAct first purchased Valeant in 2006. Their team was involved in the transformation of Valeant from an early-stage pharmaceuticals business to the behemoth it is today.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI): The very small 0.59% AFI stake came about as a result of the spinoff from Armstrong World Industries that closed in April 2016. The terms called for shareholders to receive two shares of AFI for each share of Armstrong World Industries held. ValueAct had 9.2M shares for which they received 4.6M shares (17.9% of the business). AFI started trading at ~$12.50 per share and the shares now go for $17.46. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Kept Steady:

KKR & Co. (KKR): KKR is a large (top five) ~11% portfolio position established in Q2 2017 and increased by a whopping ~800% the following quarter at prices between $18 and $20.50. The stock currently trades at $25.40. There was a ~5% increase in Q4 2017 and that was followed with a similar increase last quarter.

Note: ValueAct controls ~10% of the business.

CBRE Group (CBRE): CBRE is a large 8.61% of the 13F portfolio stake. The majority of the original position was established in 2011 & 2012 in the mid-to-high-teens price-range. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% increase in the mid-to-high 20s price-range. There was a ~18% reduction in Q2 2017 at ~$35.20 per share and that was followed with a ~15% selling the following quarter at ~$35.90 per share. Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 also saw another ~31% selling at ~$44 per share. The stock is currently at $47.54.

Note: ValueAct controls ~5.9% of the business.

Trinity Industries (TRN): The ~7% TRN stake was roughly doubled at ~$23.50 per share in Q3 2016 and that was followed with another ~25% increase the following quarter at ~$22 per share. Q3 2017 saw another ~11% stake increase at ~$28.50 per share. There was a ~8% increase in Q4 2017 at ~$32 per share and that was followed with a ~15% increase last quarter at ~$33 per share. The stock is now at $36.78.

Note: ValueAct has a ~14% ownership stake in the business.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI): AWI is a 6.9M share stake (12.9% of the business). It was established in Q2 2014 and increased by ~3x in Q3 2014 at around the mid-40s price-range. The stock currently trades at $70. As a percentage of the portfolio, the position is at ~4%. There was a ~25% reduction last quarter at $59.60.

Note: AWI is an activist stake and ValueAct was involved in the spinoff of Armstrong Flooring in April 2016. They have had a presence in the board since December 2014.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ubben’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2018:

