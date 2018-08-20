Lions Gate: Undervalued Content Leader

The film slate for the remainder of the fiscal year looks promising, with big-ticket titles like Robin Hood and John Wick: Chapter 3 each likely to bring in $100 million-plus in box office revenues.

Year-over-year comps were challenging, but the company still managed to beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line.

In an age of media industry consolidation and distributors vying for the best titles to host on their networks, one mantra is clear: content is king. Fresh new ideas are in short supply in Hollywood, and producers of films can't churn out new films quickly enough. Despite all of this, Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) - parent company of the eponymous film studio behind past blockbusters such as the Hunger Games Trilogy (nearly $1.5 billion in total box office revenues), La La Land ($150 million), and The Expendables ($100 million) - is stuck in a rut, with shares nearing 52-week lows.

Year to date, Lions Gate has lost more than 30% of the value of its shares, and its forward EV/EBITDA ratio has hit a bargain-basement 12.6x multiple, signifying extreme undervaluation:

LGF.B data by YCharts

Of course, Lions Gate hasn't had it easy on the fundamental front either. The company hasn't had the blockbuster hits it's had in the past, and having La La Land in the prior-year compares makes this year's quarterly results particularly difficult. Though Lions Gate initially rose after posting Q1 results, shares promptly crashed back down.

I'm long in Lions Gate and am using the pullback to continue building my position at a lower average cost. I believe Lions Gate's ~$7 billion enterprise value makes it one of the only mid-cap content owners in the media industry, and the possibility of an acquisition will keep a floor on Lions Gate's share price. Recall that both Time Warner (TWX) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) each got bought for huge premiums by AT&T (T) and Disney (DIS), respectively, the latter having even been the subject of a tenuous bidding war against Comcast (CMCSA). Lions Gate would make a tidy tuck-in acquisition, with the buyer gaining the rights to a huge creative base as well as a decent FY19 film slate.

As a reminder of how strong Lions Gate's franchise was in the past, here's a look at the company's top 25 all-time box office hits, as compiled by industry observer Box Office Mojo:

Figure 1. Lions Gate top box office hits Source: Box Office Mojo

The movie business is an extremely fickle one, and we can't expect Lions Gate to churn out top-selling hits every year. Even Disney has its flopped years. Instead, I think investors should focus on the creative power of the franchise and the handful of promising titles this year (John Wick: Chapter Three, Robin Hood) as well as the fourth and final Divergent film either this year or next (the prior titles grossed ~$100 million each).

Lions Gate's low valuation and current out-of-favor status, in my view, make it an incredibly attractive investment in a content powerhouse at current levels.

Q2 recap: difficult y/y comps, but results beat estimates

Taken out of context, Lions Gate's first-quarter FY19 results don't look great. But to be fair, investors were already expecting difficult y/y comps this quarter, and the results still came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations. Here's a look at the quarter:

Figure 2. Lions Gate Q2 results Source: Lions Gate investor relations

Revenues fell -8% y/y to $932.7 million, but it's worth noting that Wall Street had only expected $888.5 million, or -12% y/y. In effect, Lions Gate actually produced a large top-line beat despite the year-over-year decline.

The prior-year compare in FY18 was a particularly difficult one. For the full year, revenues had grown 29% y/y. The prior-year comp this quarter included the international rollout of La La Land, the 2017 Best Picture nominee in the Grammy Awards, and the winner of the Best Actress and Best Director accolades. La La Land had grossed $150 million worldwide against much lower expectations on a $30 million budget, and was one of Lions Gate's largest single-film hits in years.

Revenues in the motion picture segment, Lions Gate's largest contributor to profits, accordingly fell -23% y/y to $365.3 million.

Figure 3. Lions Gate segment performance Source: Lions Gate investor relations

With a film slate that is heavily slanted toward the back half of this year, however, the pain in Lions Gate's motion pictures segment should alleviate by year-end.

Meanwhile, the company's TV network business continues to show progress. Recall that Lions Gate spent $4.4 billion acquiring the STARZ network in 2016, which is turning out into a smart move. The company added 300k net subscribers in the quarter to end at 23.8 million total subscribers - a refreshing result after subscriber numbers at Netflix (NFLX) missed broadly across both domestic and international subs.

Here's some further color from Lions Gate's CEO on STARZ during prepared remarks on the earnings call:

As a platform with a flexible, lower-cost product, Starz is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and to benefit from the higher margins generated by virtual MVPD subscribers. Starz is already on DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Sling, and we will launch on Hulu in October. With this anticipated uptick in virtual MVPD subs and the heart of our programming slate still to come, including Outlander, American Gods, and The Spanish Princess, we’re bullish about overall subscriber growth for the rest of the year. Internationally, all the indicators from our rollout to date show that the global arena presents an incredible growth opportunity for Starz. Our launches on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. and Germany are off to a strong start as the combination of Starz original programming, Lionsgate films and television series, and our deep content library is resonating with consumers."

Primarily due to the company's compression in motion picture revenues, Lions Gate's OIBDA (a pro forma metric that is akin to EBITDA) declined -35% y/y to $116.9 million.

Figure 4. Lions Gate OIBDA Source: Lions Gate investor relations

Despite the disappointing performance this quarter, however, management noted that "we continue to feel comfortable with our guidance for a 3-year adjusted OIBDA CAGR of mid-to-high single digits." Note also that Lions Gate's pro forma EPS of $0.18 in the quarter beat Wall Street expectations of $0.16 with 12% upside.

How should investors react?

It's difficult to look at the negative y/y comps in Lions Gate's quarterly results and come away with a positive reaction on the company's future. However, when we recognize that Lions Gate was up against a difficult y/y compare and film slate timing that makes this quarter's results look particularly terrible, we can continue to be comfortable in the company's trajectory.

Overall, Lions Gate is an undervalued content asset that is up against extremely low expectations. One or two surprise hits from this year's film slate can be all it takes to turn the narrative around, and given the company's history of box office hits, this isn't an implausible scenario to bet on. Stay long on this name and continue to add shares as they dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGF.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.