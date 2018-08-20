GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust: Wait For The Blue Sky Scenario

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust invests in the more volatile sectors of the market; commodities, and more specifically gold and energy stocks.

Buy-write strategy

A"Buy-Write" strategy, also known as covered calls, generally is considered to be an investment strategy in which an investor buys a stock or a basket of stocks, and also writes covered call options that correspond to the stock or basket of stocks.

Buy-Write strategies provide option premium income that can help cushion downside moves in an equity portfolio, but Buy-Writes often underperform stocks in rising markets: lower highs for higher lows.

Exhibit 1: Covered Call

Historically, this strategy has trailed the S&P 500 in double-digit return markets, but has outperformed in lower return or negative markets.

Exhibit 2: Buy-Write strategy vs. S&P 500 Index

Exhibit 3: Buy-Write strategy outperformance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) is an income fund. It intends to generate current income from short-term gains primarily through its strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on the equity securities in its portfolio. Because of its primary strategy, GGN forgoes the opportunity to participate fully in the appreciation of the underlying equity security above the exercise price of the option. It also is subject to the risk of depreciation of the underlying equity security in excess of the premium received.

GGN is designed to generate income by investing in more volatile sectors of the market; commodities, specifically gold and energy. GGN is a vehicle for investors to participate in the natural volatility of these sectors to generate monthly income. It is not a fund for investors who wish to participate directly in the returns from either the underlying commodities or the stocks of companies engaged in these sectors.

GGN’s cash distributions are generated primarily through the execution of a covered call strategy on the majority of the portfolio’s equity holdings. Because of the high level of implied volatility associated with these underlying equities, the manager generally chooses to write these options for terms of between two and six months, struck at price levels approximately 6% to 12% higher than the then-prevailing price. This allows GGN to potentially capture some of the upside of the underlying portfolio while simultaneously generating option premium-income for its distribution.

Exhibit 4: Performance GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GGN is not a fund for investors who wish to participate directly in the returns from either the underlying commodities or the stocks of companies engaged in these sectors. And this seems to be reflected in the past performance of the fund.

Exhibit 5: Performance on a per share basis

We have to mention that the fees are rather high at 1.3%.

Exhibit 6: Sector allocation

Exhibit 7: Top 10 equity holdings

CEF discounts and premiums

The differences between the share price and the NAV create discounts and premiums. Shares are said to trade at a "discount" when the share price is lower than the NAV.

Efficient market hypothesis-believers have tried to explain discounts and premiums for years with myriad explanations. Most commonly, the reason a CEF trades at any given discount or premium is related to the fund's distribution rate, regardless of the source of the distribution.

Other typical reasons for premiums and discounts include:

Overall market volatility.

Recent NAV and share price performance.

Brand recognition of fund family.

Name recognition (or lack thereof) of the fund manager.

Recent changes in distribution policy.

An asset class or investment strategy falling out of market favor.

An asset class or investment strategy rising in the market's esteem.

If we compare a CEF's discount to its average historic discount, this is what we refer to as a "Relative Discount." When considering valuation, it's important to look at Relative Discounts and Relative Premiums.

Exhibit 8: GGN premium/discount

Exhibit 9: GGN average premium/discount

GGN is authorized to repurchase the Fund’s common shares in the open market from time to time when such shares are trading at a discount of 7.5% or more from NAV. Through June 30, 2018, GGN has repurchased and retired 231,803 common shares in the open market at an average discount of approximately 10.6% from its NAV. When GGN is trading at a premium to NAV, it may issue shares pursuant to its shelf registration statement in “at the market” offerings. This helps to limit the extent of both premiums and discounts.

Currently the fund is trading at a premium of 7%, while on average the fund was trading at a discount of 2.2% the past 5 years.

When to buy GGN?

As we said before, GGN is designed to generate income by investing in more volatile sectors of the market; commodities, specifically gold and energy. It is not a fund for investors who wish to participate directly in the returns from either the underlying commodities or the stocks of companies engaged in these sectors. But rising prices have a positive impact on the NAV of the fund.

Because of the high level of implied volatility associated with these underlying equities, the manager generally chooses to write these options for terms of between two and six months, struck at price levels approximately 6% to 12% higher than the then-prevailing price. So preferably underlying securities rise 6% to 12% and do this in a very volatile way such that the fund receives high premiums on the written call options.

Commodities in general and metals and energy prices are heavily influenced by the dollar because they are priced in dollars. So when the dollar gains, commodities drop and vice versa. So GGN benefits from a weakening dollar and certainly when the dollar does this in a very volatile way.

To sum up, in a Blue Sky scenario for investors in GGN we have simultaneously

a declining and volatile dollar that leads to

rising and volatile commodity prices and hence

rising and volatile gold and energy stocks.

A final Blue Sky scenario-condition is the fund trading at a discount, preferably greater than the 5-year average discount of 2.2%.

Current environment

Currently, the dollar is in an upward trend and gold and energy stocks are trending down.

The volatility of gold and energy stocks is rather low. Volatility levels during the second quarter of 2018 remained approximately 32% for the gold sector, while the base metals sector decreased to 28% and energy equities to 25%.

In these circumstances one would expect the fund to trade with a discount, but this is not the case.

So, in fact, none of the four Blue Sky scenario conditions is green.

Conclusion

A buy-write fund can generate high income. It makes perfect sense to target the more volatile sectors of the equity markets (like gold and energy) in order to receive higher premiums. This is exactly what GGN does. Currently, the environment isn’t very favorably for GGN. The dollar is strong, gold and energy prices and stocks are trending down and the volatility of the latter is rather low. In these circumstances, one would expect the fund to trade with a discount, but this is not the case.

This is not the time to invest in GGN. Wait for the fund to trade at a discount and for the dollar to become weaker (preferably in a volatile way). This will support gold and energy prices and stocks (preferably in a volatile way). This is not an implausible scenario. If economic growth disappoints in the US and the Fed slows down the path of interest hikes, the dollar could weaken and gold and energy prices and stocks could start to reverse the course and move higher. And this would be a Blue Sky scenario for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust.

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like my articles. If you would like to receive real-time alerts on future articles and updates, make sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box (below the "Follow" tab) remains checked.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.