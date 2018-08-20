Is A Second Distribution Cut Possible?

"InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) cut its distribution today scalding thousands of investors and putting end to the myth that the first cut is the deepest." Bloomberg... February 2019. The Future?

Obviously, that has not happened yet.

But we are here to tell you why we could be headed that way pretty soon and although the Bloomberg reporter might lack our flair for poetry, a cut may (80% probability) be announced down the line. Here is our thinking.

The distribution was never covered, even after the cut

We repeatedly demonstrated that AMZA's strategy of overdistributing would erode the NAV, especially in a MLP bear market. The only thing that surprised us about the first cut was that the distribution was still in excess of what AMZA could generate. Back then we concluded,

At a 30% leverage and accounting for interests costs (which do continue to rise steadily) AMZA should be able to manage a 10% "clean distribution" or about 85 cents a year. We can bump this to 95 cents to account for some option income and AMZA holding some higher yielders like Energy Transfer Partners L.P in higher proportion than the index. Still, by distributing $1.32 AMZA is either counting on being able to start generating "alpha", something it has not yet done, or is relying on its old tricks of returning principal back like before but in smaller quantities.

What comes next

AMZA has continued its policy of paying out an uncovered distribution as we recently demonstrated. To make matters worse, we have also seen a sea change within the MLPs and AMZA's distribution is now further under assault. To show what we are talking about, we pulled up the most recent spreadsheet from AMZA's website. We then added the current dividend yield for each of those stocks. We then adjusted a few yields, which we shall get into below a bit more. We then finally computed the yield AMZA will generate by year-end on current price including its use of leverage.

Source: AMZA Aug 14 2018 positions (modified by author)

The numbers above are from the current distribution yields, except where we have put a "color" on the yields. Let's address them one by one.

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity (ETE)

In this case the writing is already on the wall. ETE offered extremely generous terms to take ETP into its fold and will be sticking to the old distribution rate of $1.22/year. This means that the yield on the ETP stock as held today drops to and effective 6.98%. This is a big drop from its current yield of over 10%. This is one of AMZA's largest holdings and the drop here will really hurt. Sure, the combined company will be stronger and can grow quicker, but the distribution yield itself (not total returns) is the topic du jour.

Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

In this case, the yield has already dropped due to the acquisition of Williams Partners. While this won't have any future impact of dropping the number down further, we wanted to highlight that this is another reason AMZA is struggling with coverage.

Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. (EEP) & Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP)

Both of Enbridge's (ENB) children will likely be absorbed into the fold. At current prices ENB yields under 6% and that is where the yields on SEP and EEP will head. We used 6.25% to account for a possible bump up of exchange terms. Both are extremely high yielders today, with EEP doling out 12.41% and SEP generating an 8.21% yield. The drop here will hurt AMZA as well.

EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK)

Currently generates 8.8%, but we have them scheduled for a cut in 6 months as coverage is pretty precarious. We assumed a 25% distribution cut which would leave it at a 6.6% yield at current price.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

NGL would be the last double-digit yielder standing after the changes talked about above. But would they be? The company has shown complete disdain for analyst estimates and a "meeting of expectations" is greeted with a large stock rally. We played this one before from the long side, but at present give the longer term distribution sustainability a giant "maybe." We have, however, counted the full current yield in our calculations.

The net result

The sum of all of this is that by January 1, 2019, AMZA will be generating 55 cents annually and paying out $1.32 in distributions. Of course between now and then there will be further NAV erosion from overdistributing, likely partially compensated for by a MLP rally. Regardless, come January 1 we expect these transactions and distribution cuts to be wrapped up and AMZA's baseline yield after leverage to fall to 7.01%.

But wait! There's more!

The 7.01% yield takes into account only interest costs. After subtracting management fees and other trading expenses we are left with rather diminishing returns.

Can the gap be bridged?

To bridge the gap AMZA would have to generate a 10% yield off the option income. While not impossible, we would put this in the category of highly unlikely. Remember, over the past 6 months AMZA LOST a massive amount on its options and short selling bets (23 cents/share). Over the long term, options have added zero net return to AMZA. So going to a 10% annualized yield will require some creative trading.

Can AMZA hunt for yield elsewhere? We doubt that AMZA will run after the remaining high yielders as they are generally not the quality you would expect to make AMZA's top holdings. AMZA holds some pretty low yielding stocks as well and some rotation into higher yielding stocks (from WMB to ETE for example) might help a little, but the bulk of the heavy lifting will have to come from options income.

Of course, a massive MLP rally might also allow the gap to appear to be bridged as the MLP price appreciation would mask NAV destruction through overpayments. But anything less than a scintillating rally will force AMZA to re-examine the distribution in 6 months.

None of this will change the total return that AMZA generates. But we want to bring this to light as there are still legions who believe that in a sector yielding 8%, AMZA can generate 16% and capture all the upside capital appreciation of a MLP rally... all through the magic of options.

Conclusion

We love this ticker and the related debate. We like methodically demonstrating where the coverage is or is not present. That is neither a bearish nor a bullish call by itself, but a forewarning for those who continue to believe this covered distribution theory. We recently went long a MLP ahead of a cut and we have at times sold stocks ahead of potential distribution cuts. There are multiple factors that go into the buy or sell decision and the distribution maintenance is but one of them. The Fortune Teller did a wonderful piece elucidating whether AMZA was worth the effort and you will see that he focused on a multitude of other factors as well. What we would like investors to get most out of this article is to have a skeptical mind when something looks too good to be true. That in this case would be the 16.7% yield on AMZA while almost the entire sector will soon be under 8%. Perhaps for the true believers, she helps with the coverage?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.