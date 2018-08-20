Here Is How To Play The Massive Speculative Gold Short Position

Investors looking to play a reversal should look to gold and silver miners for their leverage to the gold price.

The latest Commitments of Traders (COT) report is truly a record-breaking one, from both the length of the recent increase in net-short positions, the size of the net-short position, to the number of outstanding shorts. For a record-tying ninth straight week, shorts increased their positions and the net-short position grew to a new record at almost 80,000 contracts.

Silver similarly showed a build in short positions, and even though the net-short position is extremely high, it is not yet at the record-breaking levels of gold. It seems that gold is really the metal that traders are extremely bearish on, with silver being of secondary importance.

We will get more into some of these details, but before that, let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued, it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them), so we won’t claim to be the experts on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest, as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs increased their positions by 3,382 contracts, while shorts increased their own short positions by 17,373 contracts. Gold closed the COT week (Tuesday) at $1178.40, which is a little below the current spot price, so that suggests that the actual speculative position is a little higher than shown in the report.

Interestingly enough, while gold speculators have been raising short bets to some of the highest on record, commercial gold traders have been relatively uninvolved, with the current gold activity with both longs and shorts at unspectacular levels. To us that suggests this price move isn’t about the fundamentals of gold from the commercial side as we would have expected to see commercial positions growing, but the vast majority of this move has been driven by speculative traders.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

(Source: GoldChartsRUS)

The red line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease to negative 77,000 net speculative long contracts.

The short speculative position continues to grow past the largest previous levels and has now made another new high as this is the largest negative gold speculative position in the COT report’s history (dating back to its origination in 2006), with the lowest number before this current down-streak being in early 2016, where the speculative position maxed out at negative 24,000 contracts.

As for silver, the action week’s action looked as follows:

(Source: GoldChartsRUS)

The red line, which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed the speculative position decrease by around 7,000 contracts in silver, as speculative longs slightly lowered their positions, while speculative shorts added a little more than 6,000 short contracts to their own position.

Mainstream is Bearish, but Demand in Asia is Picking Up

One thing that the gold shorts can hang their hat on is that physical demand for gold has been relatively muted, but that seems to have changed recently as Asian demand is picking up. On Friday, MKS (Switzerland) reported robust physical demand in Asia, as buyers stepped in around the $1172 level to turn the market. We are surprised it has taken this long, as we would have imagined with all the tumult in the emerging market currencies, people would be exchanging cash for gold as fast as they could - it certainly would have helped Turkish savers preserve their wealth.

Despite that, main street seems to be extremely bearish on gold, according to Kitco’s weekly survey.

(Source: Kitco)

In our view, this is a big contrarian indicator, as main street (especially on Kitco’s gold-centric site) tends to be very gold-bullish. This overwhelming bearishness of 74% negative (we don’t recall a higher level of gold bears) suggests many retail investors have thrown in the towel on gold, and the gold bulls left are completely apathetic to gold now and accepting their losses.

Of course, that’s bullish, in our view, as it suggests longs are done selling and the only way the current downturn can sustain itself is continued short selling - which we think will run out of steam considering the record-breaking short position.

Our Take, and What This Means for Investors

Despite last week’s downturn, we remain Extremely Bullish on gold, as we feel that only strong longs have made it this far and the gold shorts cannot maintain their assault on the gold price for much longer. Seconding this call is the fact that the commercials are relatively uninvolved in this downturn - it has been overwhelmingly done by speculative traders.

Obviously, we think it is time for investors to add to their gold positions and silver positions through some of the ETFs (the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV), and the ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL), etc). Additionally, we think investors with a stomach for volatility should consider trading ETF positions for gold and silver miners in anticipation of the leverage they would provide with a gold market reversal.

In our own trading portfolio, we have now switched almost all of our ETF positions to gold and silver miners on last week's downturn. We are not relying on a single miner to outperform, but rather relying on a basket of miners to track the gold price upwards. We recommend investors interested in this strategy look to miners within the GDX, GDXJ, and ^HUI basket of stocks, as we expect these to reverse significantly with any short unwind as they cover positions in DUST and similarly leveraged short ETFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR, AGI, AEM, PIRGF, PAAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.