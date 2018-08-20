The Biggest Understatement Of The 21st Century: An Unfair Battle Is Going On Between Brick & Mortar And Online Retailers

To say that AMZN vs. JCP or SHLD is an unfair battle would probably be the biggest understatement of the 21st century.

The divergences are shocking, ranging from phenomenal returns to a complete loss of capital.

Having said that, online-focused retailers - with the undoubted MVP: Amazon - keep printing money, more than ever before.

On the other hand, you have the veteran behemoths like Walmart and Target that did the necessary adjustments to remain competitive.

Many brick and mortar retailers keep bleeding and suffer more than ever before. Sears and J.C. Penny are leading the pack.

Background

I wrote about the brick-and-mortar retail arena many times before:

To make a long story short: It's not dead - and it won't die in the foreseeable future - but there are many spots/shops where it sucks. Big time.

Having said that, since the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is at an all-time high, it's clear that while many retailers suffer, others are doing very well.

In this article, we will touch upon what makes and/or has turned a retailer good, bad, ugly or the fairest of them all.

Trends In Retail

Generally speaking, retail sales maintains a positive, though volatile and inconsistent, trend.

Without autos (CARZ, IYT, XTN), the data is a bit less attractive.

The Veteran Behemoths

There is no doubt that Target (TGT) and especially Walmart (WMT) have proved themselves over many decades. As a matter of fact, it's likely that what is making these brick-and-mortar giant so successful are. Besides the obvious cost-related aspects (price, shipping costs, and discount offers), they are:

1. Size: Hard to complete with the number of stores they opened over the years. This allows for simple navigation both physically (in store and to get to the store) and/or virtually (online shopping).

2. Seniority/Trustworthiness: Being veterans who've seen everything and fought so many battles allow them to age nicely and comfortably.

3. Variety of options in stock.

4. Strong brand reputation and trustworthy reviews that were built/gained over many decades.

That's exactly what matters the most (Aside of pricing/cost-related aspects)

Target total returns: YTD: +30.43%, Since IPO: 23220%

Does that sound like a lot? It is! That's an annualized return of about 14.3% since TGT went public on 1/13/1978.

Walmart total returns: YTD: +0.89%. Since IPO: 220000%.

Does that sound like a lot? It is! That's an annualized return of about 17.5% since TGT went public on 10/1/1970.

The Heavyweight Competition List

WMT and TGT are veteran names, belonging to the most "Bold & Beautiful" list.

Nonetheless, in this article, I wish to focus more on newer-modern names/brands. Those that went public over the past 20-30 years.

I'm talking about Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Macy's (M), Best Buy (BBY), Costco (COST) and few others that are neither bold nor beautiful.

The common ground for all the most successful retailers, except Costco, is a growing chunk of their sales coming out of the internet (online sales).

Of course, one can claim that Amazon's growth has stalled (from that perspective), but when you look at this (see below), it's better to remain silent...

Costco, which prides itself for running a model that has zero (external) advertising costs, is able to do so thanks to lower bounce rates, only second to eBay.

The (Very) Ugly

Over the past week, two of the most famous US brick & mortar retailers have sunk to all-time lows:

1. Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD)

That's -63.3% YTD, and -99% from its peak in April 2007.

What is clear about Sears is that it started very strong, positioned itself as one of the US's most prominent retailers during following the dot.com bubble burst but forgot to innovate and revive its stores ever since. What worked in 2005 couldn't work in 2015.

Being slow on technology and online sales surely hasn't helped.

2. J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP)

That's -50.3% YTD, and -98% from its peak in February 2007.

What was/is JCP's biggest problem? In one word: Debt.

JCP grew thanks to debt and it seems doomed due to excessive debt. As the below chart shows, the quarterly revenues hardly ever meaningfully and/or consistently exceeded the long-term best. You can't win over time where even your top line is smaller than what you owe. Putting it differently, there was no chance in the world that JCP would be able to earn enough to make for the mounting financing costs.

The (Quite) Bad/Volatile

True, Macy's Inc. (M) has a nice run over the past year, delivering a fantastic 46.31% total return YTD. However, recent earnings are bringing it back to its normal-usual size.

Total Return: YTD: +22%. Since IPO: +351%. Sounds like a lot? That's an annualized return of only 5.85% since it went public on 2/14/1992

The (Extremely) Good

A bit older than 30 years but certainly young in spirit is Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Total Returns: YTD: +22%. Since IPO: +8820%. That's an annualized return of about 14.7% since COST went public on 12/5/1985.

Much younger is eBay Inc. (EBAY) that in about one month will celebrate its 20th anniversary as a publicly traded company.

Total returns: YTD: -10%. Disappointing? That very much depends on how long have you been holding the stock, because get this: Since its IPO, EBAY has delivered no less than 4000% total return!

That's an annualized return of about 20.5% since EBAY went public on 9/24/1998.

The Fairest of Them All

While there are retailers that are doing better or worse, there are those who are performing as if there's no tomorrow... or competition... or both...

When the stock exchanges (NYSE and NASDAQ) invite the companies who went public to a reunion, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) will be part of the 1985 class, out of which Costco also graduated.

Total returns: YTD: +16.07%. Since IPO: ~172500%.

That's an annualized return of over 25% since BBY went public on 4/26/1985.

Last but not least, the world's largest online retailer, Amazon.com, which is trading close to its all-time high.

That's +61% YTD, and only -2% from its peak on... August 13th 2018 (Yes, that's only a week ago...)

Total return for Amazon since its IPO is about 95980%. That's an annualized return of over 38% since AMZN went public on 5/15/1997.

Bottom Line

Just like the sun, when you are that big and hot and popular, it's impossible for anyone to get too close as they might get burnt...

Here are the total returns of the trio since the IPO of Sears Holdings on May 9th, 2003: SHLD: -86.4%, JCP: -87.6%, AMZN: +6080%...

Note that Sears was actually ahead of Amazon for the first 8 years, only in late 2011 did Amazon firmly take the lead.

To say that ever since this is an unfair battle would probably be the biggest understatement of the 21st century.

Author's note: Blog Posts notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author at real time. In order to receive notifications regarding both articles and blog posts (such as this one) that we publish regularly at real time you must ensure that you're (not only) following us (but also doing so) at real time. In order to follow us at real time go to Author Email Alerts, where the list of all the authors you follow appear, and make sure that "get e-mail alerts" is ticked on!

The Wheel of FORTUNE's monthly review for July is now available. Check it out while our free trial is still on! TWoF is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. We cover all asset-classes: common’s, preferred’s, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies and commodities. With Trapping Value on-board, you’re getting two leading authors for the price of one. Before committing to the service on a long-term basis, take advantage of the free trial - allowing for a two-week, free of charge, first-hand experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.