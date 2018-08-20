Why Deere's Bear Move May Be Ending

This follow-up article suggests that DE as currently configured appears to be at or below fair value, and has business development and tech-based catalysts that could create additional value.

The company tended to guide up for FY 2019, though, and the stock rallied to close up after opening down.

Background

Last week, I discussed Home Depot (HD) and concluded that it has run so well and had so many ways to expand within its existing market and within adjacent businesses that I expected that either it would be a solid market performer (SPY) as it grew into its P/E and P/S ratios, or that it would beat long-term growth expectations due to its sustained excellence of operations and market position. I now offer an analysis of Deere (DE) that concludes similarly: I look at it as a relatively low-risk way to at least keep up with the SPY, but that there are at least two discrete, ongoing ways that it can provide alpha.

DE is the leader in agricultural equipment sales in North America and one of a handful of global leaders in this essential industry. Most of DE's ag sales relate to grains, which I view as a slow-but-sure growth industry for decades to come.

With Wirtgen now part of DE, the company is a global leader in road-building equipment; it is also an important competitor in general construction. DE also has a large financing division with very low credit losses. The company has been hurt just a little, but enough to notice in earnings, by rising prices for metals and in transportation; price increases have lagged cost increases at this point. I expect this to be a transitory hit to margins. DE has been hurt by the tariff situation, but it’s not clear that operations have been affected much; the effects on DE's stock price may be more headline-driven than real.

My practice has been to wait trade and inflation matters out patiently in DE and other names. Sector leaders such as DE tend to gain market share in good times and bad, and normally a better selling opportunity comes when the stock is soaring and skies appear clear.

Next up, a few comments on valuation, followed by two potential ways that DE can drive shareholder value even higher.

DE believes it is undervalued, and I tend to agree

An upbeat tone was set by the CFO in responding to a question in the conference call, saying (emphasis added):

What I will add there is we have more room for growth and opportunity growing our dividends and when we see it appropriate that might be an opportunity there. And on share repurchases, as you know, we always think about the long-term minded investors and adding value to them when we repurchased shares. We have also set – we think our intrinsic values are much higher, so given the current share prices, you should expect us to be buying back some shares.

Note, DE bought back some stock in Q2, but it's good news when DE is forthright about doing more buybacks. Its goals are not the stock price; It is keeping a mid-'A' range credit rating, growth, and growing the dividend over time. I like the implications of this comment.

The question of valuation is a slippery, subjective one. Using a DCF calculator, I simply assumed that DE grows EPS at 5% in perpetuity, even though the Street is looking for rapid EPS growth the next few years as follows (ETrade data as of Saturday):

FY 2019: $9.52

FY 2020: $11.61

FY 2021: $13.13

FY 2022: $14.95.

I used a discount rate of 7.5% and received a fair value of $157 per share.

That’s not nearly as undervalued as DE is saying its stock really is, but as stated, value is in the eye of the beholder. If, for example, DE earns about $15 in FY 2022 per consensus and then grows EPS 5% per year thereafter, a very different fair value is received than I receive. In any case, I use 5% EPS growth by assuming 2% real growth, 2% inflation pass through into earnings, and a 1% boost to EPS via share buybacks. I think that assuming 4% sales and earnings growth in a world growing nominal GDP around 6% per year is appropriate for a mature company that operates in basic industries that do not allow for high operating margins.

Further note, this may be a bit conservative in that there are ongoing integration and amortization costs with Wirtgen that DE advises will roll off in due course, so profit margins may trend up a bit faster than sales.

Make of the above what you will. The reasons I hold a full position in DE relates to the several points made above, and two the following two reasons that lead me to hope for faster growth than expected by the above assumptions.

Wirtgen may not be the only successful (I hope) acquisition

I hope to be correct that Wirtgen is a deal that works out well, possibly very well from a financial standpoint. The business logic makes sense: Wirtgen completes DE’s suite of road-building equipment while bringing it international prominence in that sphere and possibly other construction sub-sectors. In the reverse manner, DE can help Wirtgen gain share in the US. Another benefit of the Wirtgen deal is that its business is less cyclical than the ag business. DE is only in the first year of the completed deal and only says that it is pleased with results to date.

As a (or, the) leading member of a global oligopoly, DE is in a good position to have a net gain in real economic profits from its acquisition and divestiture activities. Small-to-midsized companies that want to cash out know that any large acquirer is going to insist on a good ROIC to do the deal. The conservatism of a DE in making a Wirtgen-type deal in the future is very different from what I am used in wearing my biotech and tech investor hats, and I like the DE approach better than the high to very high prices that large biotech companies tend to pay for unproven pipeline drugs.

Arbitrarily, I add 1% to DE’s secular growth rate from deal-making, involving primarily acquisitions of operating companies or divisions of companies, along with appropriate divestitures. That expectation brings my projected secular growth rate for DE to 5% nominal, moving to 6% with buybacks.

Then there is the tech opportunity, which can be at least as large a contributor to profits as accretive M&A, and more predictable.

DE as technology integrator on the farm (ag-tech)

DE finds this important enough to highlight the concept and some specifics in three slides in its earnings slide show (14-16). It also repeatedly referred to tech/precision ag in the prepared remarks of John May, DE’s CIO:

For 2018, results have been largely driven by replacement demand as customers cite the need to update their aged fleets and show a strong preference for greater productivity enabled to the latest technology… regarding overall 2019 ag demand, it is noteworthy to highlight the early order programs, higher take rates of advanced precision features, which clearly demonstrates the economic benefits of our solutions and supports the growth of our precision ag strategy. With sentiment likely to remain fluid over the coming months, farmers continued to show a strong willingness to invest in technology that improves both productivity and economic outcomes.

Mr. May gets specific later in his remarks, saying that DE is best-in-class here:

In collaboration with our product platforms, the intelligent solutions group is advancing Deere’s precision ag strategy and leading the industry in machine optimization, job execution and mobile management for the farmer. Over the last two decades, we have aggressively invested to ensure our equipment is easier, smarter and more precise than any other solution available and we are committed to extending our industry leading position in the future... tools include precision hardware, telematics, digital solution and advanced customer support. Recent precision hardware introductions demonstrated significant economic value to farming operations and in some cases already achieving take rates in excess of 50%.

He has much more to say; please read the transcript if interested in the several details. One comment that reminds me of “tech” companies was this one:

Deere has nearly 100 million engaged acres that are actively uploading data into our digital tools. Worldwide, we are seeing significant progress in engaged acres at an accelerated rate of adoption.

Acceleration is very good for shareholders, and DE's investor base may not be fully up to speed on this point.

Perhaps of some importance, the first question Q&A was about ag-tech, and came from a well-known DE analyst (Jerry Revich). To his question, May responded in detail and concluded by making sure we all knew that DE’s profit growth has been coming from superior features:

If you look over the last 3 years and you look at each individual region, all four regions across the globe, every year we see an increase in the overall take rate and adoption of the technologies. So that makes us really excited that number one, the customers are seeing the benefit and greater productivity, improving the cross cost structure of their business, ultimately making them more profitable and that the technology is going to continue to have significant value to their business going forward. So we are excited for what we are seeing in take rates. I can tell you in the last few years it’s been more significant than we have seen in the past.

Also, see the responses near the end of the Q&A to Ross Gilardi’s question. DE confirms that it expects higher profit margins from further technology infusion into its products. I would hope that these higher margins would go along with increased market share.

It's impossible to quantify the importance of tech to DE, especially its ag division, but I'm hopeful that it could perhaps add 1% to the secular growth rate of sales and then allow margins to move up another 1%, thus contributing 2% to the baseline growth rate I'd look for if DE were not apparently the leader in ag-tech.

Q3, guidance and technicals

My opinion is that Q3 results were fine and unsurprising. Full-year profit projection was left unchanged despite the modest beat in Q3. DE was upbeat about FY 2019, projecting the US farmer to be in good shape as this year ends and going into next year. Probably this optimism was responsible for the stock moving from down on news of cramped profit margins in Q3-4 this year to modestly up on the day, closing between $140 and $141.

Technically, I look at DE as in a generally strong, longer-term chart pattern. That tends in my view to offset the challenged shorter-term pattern, which has mostly been driven by "known knowns" that could be just providing excuses for the stock to churn.

Risks

My own view is that for long-term investors, DE has below-average riskiness. It is generating good operating results despite puts and takes that are affecting its profits, and it is not reporting boom times in any of its major markets that would tend to make me fear a major bust due to irrational exuberance amongst its customers and stock market traders.

Nonetheless, all stocks have risks that can be significant and permanent, and DE’s discussion of its risk factors in its regulatory filings and elsewhere should be understood by any purchaser of its shares.

Summary and concluding remarks

I look at DE somewhat as I look at HD, namely dominant companies that are trading at fair valuations for their ongoing businesses - but each has different ways to grow beyond its existing businesses. HD is a North American company with numerous potential adjacencies, several of which are capital-light. It is not a manufacturer and while it could become one, my guess is that is not where it is focusing. DE is primarily a manufacturer, and also generates profits due to vendor financing. DE is much more global than HD, which opens up easier potential growth paths for DE. I see DE's lower P/E versus HD on what may be only mid-cycle earnings as appropriate, and am comfortable holding full positions in each stock for the long term.

My hopes for alpha from DE come primarily from potential accretive M&A activity and from its focus on applying cutting-edge technology to its profits. Other possible sources of alpha could come from other sources, such as its sectors increasing in importance versus expectations in the global economy and from any untoward events at a major competitor.

DE has cyclical and other risks. Overall, I view it as moderately less risky than the average stock, given its stellar finances and market positions within essential parts of the economy despite the well-known cyclicality.

Finally, I see no reason for DE not to trade above $170 again within the next year or two, given the many ways the company can grow within industries of vital importance to all developed and developing countries.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to provide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DE, HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.