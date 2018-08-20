Lithium Americas: The Junior Mover And Shaker

Lithium Americas is a junior on the move with an expected annual revenue growth of 20% and the ready potential for future profits.

Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass project has the largest U.S. deposit of clay-based battery grade lithium. Of great advantage, clay deposits can be processed in 24 hours.

A deal with China's Genfeng was concluded to provide financing for developing lithium in Argentina, while the company is seeking similar partnerships in Nevada.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been making some good moves that analysts and investors have taken recent notice of.

“The company was recently featured in the most active list and its shares climbed with strong volumes after its announcement on August 13, 2018, that it has entered into agreements to implement several transactions. The day after the announcement LAC shares traded almost three times their average daily volume.”

The slow stochastic below went from oversold to a midpoint position. Notably, this indicates that investors have noticed and bought into the stock. Some later profit-taking is evident, but the key here is the stock's ability to break out above the most recent high. A follow-through above that high would signal that the stock is on the rise.

Recent Achievements

Like some other lithium producers, LAC is actively expanding its reach by investing in lithium developments abroad. It is actively developing world-class assets through low-risk initiatives.

It has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to sell its interest in Minera Exar to a subsidiary of Ganfeng, giving Lithium Americas 62.5% and Ganfeng 37.5% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project.

Analysts view the deal as “highly positive” as LAC takes majority ownership and benefits from nearly three years of SQM’s design and staffing experience.

The deal includes $100 million in financing. This is in addition to $205 million from Ganfeng Lithium and Bangchak Corporation that LAC will use to finance phase one development of that project.

The specific highlights of the deal are in the chart below.

Thacker Pass Project

In addition, LAC is active in North American as sole owner of the Thacker Pass Lithium Nevada Project currently in stage one development. A preliminary feasibility study shows strong economics for a high-scale, clay-based lithium resource.

A preliminary feasibility study demonstrated a capacity of 30,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade lithium carbonate in phase one. This can increase to 60,000 tonnes per year in phase two.

"A study calls it the largest U.S. deposit of a crucial battery ingredient which has proven resources of 3.1 million tonnes of lithium and requires a new extraction technique because no lithium-from-clay operations currently exist anywhere around the world. The Vancouver-based company said its process, developed with top shareholder and Chinese producer Ganfeng Lithium, creates battery-grade lithium in 24 hours."

The key is "clay-based lithium" because of its innovative time saving processing. Salt brine processing may take as long as a year to evaporate.

Thacker Pass, though highly promising, is in early development, and its strategic operational procedure is to establish partnering to secure funding to advance the project.

This North American development in Nevada is needed by the U.S. It can provide needed lithium and innovative means for chaining: mining, processing, battery production and sales to auto manufacturers. As I recently pointed out, the U.S. must rely on more domestically produced lithium to avoid strangulation from foreign producers who are attempting to consolidate and control the supply for their own use.

Scope and Timeline

Q2 Operating Results

Cauchari-Olaroz:

Development continues as planned, including construction and supply purchases. Stage 1 production is expected to begin in 2020.

Infrastructure is 89% complete and plant design is on track, with 74% completed and awaiting bids late in 2018.

Evaporation pond completion is expected by the second half of 2018.

Joint venture partners have advanced $29 million to Minera Exar.

The Argentina operation currently employs 400 workers.

Lithium Nevada:

Thacker Pass lithium measured resources are 6.0 million tonnes of high-grade lithium carbonate, the largest claystone source in the U.S.

The company is seeking a variety of partnerships to finance development of the project. There is no timeline for production.

Estimated Yearly Growth

Expected yearly growth overall is 31.1% compared to metals and mining, stock markets and low-risk savings. However, earnings for a 1-3 year period are expected to show a loss. But revenue growth expectations are 20% per year.

Consensus Price Targets

The average twelve-month price target is $9.50, suggesting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.19%.

Takeaway

In my opinion, LAC is in early-stage development that can bear significant future rewards. I think the electric vehicle paradigm shift requiring millions of lithium-ion batteries on a global scale is also in early stages of development. There is time for this junior company with plans and a foundation to continue growing. I see a first-stage time scale extending until 2025.

LAC has made excellent progress by establishing control over a growing supply of lithium in South and North America. The company is partnered with a major producer and seeks other partnerships to finance further growth and eventual profitability. This strategy is a low-risk approach but offers the best possible future outcomes. Presently, it is in a leading position among junior players who are sitting on supply but unable to develop their resources. Clearly, this is no penny stock surviving on high hopes.

As a junior producer, with this headway, I think this company is worth your serious consideration and bears close watching. Revenue growth of 20% yearly is expected, and that can prop up share values. Some may see it as an opportunity for an initial buy.

Additional disclosure: The information and data that comprise this article came from external sources that I consider reliable, but they were not independently verified for accuracy. Points of view are my considered opinions, not investment advice. I bear no responsibility for investment decisions you decide to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAC, SQM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.