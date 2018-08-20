We are looking to increase our exposure in the apartment sector and MAA appears to be an attractive REIT that has all of the ingredients of a brick house.

In our quest for alpha, we are constantly roaming the REIT universe hoping to uncover a gem that is somewhat unpolished, and just about ready to shine. It’s kind of the equivalent of finding a needle in the haystack, so to speak.

Well, today we are actually going to find the needle where haystacks are most likely found, and when you're finished reading this article, you will recognize that this REIT has a solid foundation, not built out of straw, but out of a strong and durable foundation.

As you know, nobody wants to own the house built from straw anyway, so once we provide you with the research on this REIT, you will most likely feel like the third little pig who outwitted the wolf. As he warned,

“You Can Huff And You Can Puff, But You Can’t Blow This REIT Down”

Apartment Player Focused On The Sunbelt

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., (MAA) is a Tennessee corporation focused on providing a high-quality apartment living experience to residents across the Sunbelt region of the US. As an active buyer and developer of apartment communities, MAA is currently the largest owner-operator of apartment homes in the country and is an S&P 500 company.

For over 24 years, MAA has focused on the high growth Sunbelt markets to provide investors with exposure to the strong population growth and robust housing demand dynamics of these markets. With an investment portfolio that is uniquely balanced and diversified across the region, MAA has successfully navigated numerous business cycles, captured significant growth and built an efficient, technology-driven operating platform.

MAA owns, operates, acquires and selectively develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions, that includes full ownership and operation of 101,362 apartment units, which includes commercial space at certain properties, four additional commercial properties, and a partial ownership in one multifamily property.

These properties are located in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

As you can see below, MAA’s portfolio is balanced to serve the largest segments of the apartment rental market, so the business model provides better full-cycle performance:

MAA has significantly strengthened its platform over the past few years, as the demand for apartment housing continues to increase. The number of households in the prime renter age group of 20 to 34-year-olds is growing, and their preference for flexibility, convenience and the lifestyle offered by multifamily housing remains high.

In addition, the large baby boomer demographic continues an increasing trend towards retiring, downsizing and simplifying their housing choices, potentially generating growing demand from this segment of the housing market.

And while developers will periodically react to this demand by adding new apartment housing to the market, it is the demand side of the equation that ultimately defines long-term performance trends and value creation for shareholder capital. As a result of MAA’s focus on the highest population and job growth region in the country, with a high-quality portfolio of properties diversified across a number of markets, submarkets and price points, MAA is well positioned to capture this growing demand.

The Balance Sheet

MAA’s strong investment-grade balance sheet provides an increasingly competitive advantage by supporting a value-accretive and more robust external growth opportunity.

During Q2-18, the company issued $400 million in 10-year unsecured senior notes at a 4.2% coupon rate. The proceeds from this issuance were used to pay down borrowings under the unsecured credit facility, bringing the combined cash and available borrowing capacity to $920 million at quarter-end.

MAA’s leverage (defined by bond covenants) was only 33.1% at quarter-end, while net debt-to-recurring-EBITDA was just over 5x. As viewed below, MAA has well-laddered maturities.

MAA’s platform has been significantly strengthened over the past few years as a result of increased scale and efficiency gained from successful merger transactions (more below). Additionally, MAA has taken steps to materially deleverage the balance sheet, enhance coverage ratios and grow the unencumbered asset base.

As a result, MAA has captured broader and less expensive access to the debt capital markets. This strengthened position provides enhanced protection during slower parts of the economic cycle, but also puts MAA in a stronger position to capture new value accretive opportunities as it develops.

MAA initiated two new development projects during Q2-18, both of which are expansions of existing properties. Each project is located on land parcels adjacent to existing communities that MAA already owned.

Merger Integration Winding Down

Last year MAA closed on the $4 billion Post Properties acquisition and the merger-related activities are winding down. During July, MAA successfully wrapped up the final systems conversion work and completed the consolidation of the legacy MAA and legacy Post operations into one management and reporting platform.

Through Q2-18, MAA completed 1,400 units and expects to complete 3,000 this year. The company has identified 13,000 Post units that have compelling redevelopment opportunity. For the total portfolio, in 2018, MAA expects to complete over 8,000 interior unit upgrades.

On the legacy MAA portfolio, the company continues to have a robust redevelopment pipeline of 9,000 to 12,000 units. On a combined basis with the legacy Post portfolio, MAA’s total redevelopment pipeline now stands in the neighborhood of 22,000 to 25,000 units.

Also, MAA’s active lease-up communities are performing well and in line with expectations. The remaining pipeline of lease-up properties, Acklen West End, The Denton II, Post Midtown, Post River North and Sync36 are all on track to stabilize on schedule.

The Latest Earnings Results

MAA’s operating performance for Q2-18 came in as expected with building momentum in rent growth and continued strong occupancy. MAA saw blended lease-over-lease performance of the combined portfolio grow 3.3% in Q2-18, which is 170 basis points higher than the first quarter and 90 basis points higher than the same time last year.

Post blended lease-over-lease pricing was up 2.5% during Q2018, which is 210 basis points better performance than this time last year. This steady positive trend in blended price drove MAA’s sequential average effective rent, up 1% from Q1 to Q2. This is the highest sequential increase MAA has seen since the Post merger.

Overall same-store July blended lease-over-lease rates were up a strong 3.3%. Average daily occupancy for the month was 95.7%.

MAA’s Q1-18 Net income available for common shareholders was $0.52 per diluted common share for the quarter. FFO for the quarter was $1.55 per share, which was $0.07 per share above the midpoint of guidance.

MAA increased net income and FFO per share guidance ranges for the full year, and slightly narrowed earnings guidance ranges to reflect the reduced uncertainty following two quarters of performance for the year.

Net income diluted common share is now projected to be $1.85 to $2.05 for the full year 2018. FFO is projected to be $5.96 to $6.16 per share (or $6.06 per share at the midpoint), which includes $0.08 per share of projected final merger and integration costs related to Post merger.

AFFO is now projected to be $5.35 to $5.55 per share and $5.45 at the midpoint. The Q3-18 FFO is projected to be $1.45 to $1.55 per share or $1.50 at the midpoint. As viewed below, MAA has generated many years of successful dividend growth:

Note: MAA did not raise the dividend in 2009 and 2010 (but also did not cut it either).

The Brick House

Some of you may remember the song Brick House by the Commodores:

“She's a brick house Mighty might just lettin' it all hang out She's a brick house The lady's stacked and that's a fact, Ain't holding nothing back.”

Now that we have carefully researched MAA, we conclude with these key facts:

BBB+ rated balance sheet

Strong history of dividend growth

Sound payout ratio (as viewed below)

Now let’s consider MAA’s dividend yield, compared with the peers:

As you can see, MAA’s yield is in-line with the peers, but it’s important to remember that MAA is rated BBB+ with a low payout ratio. Now consider MAA’s P/FFO multiple:

Considering these valuation metrics (yield and P/FFO), MAA appears to be trading at an attractive level. I consider Essex (ESS) the closest peer (due to dividend record and balance sheet strength) and MAA has proven it can successfully integrate portfolios. Now let’s examine MAA’s dividend growth forecast (using FAST Graph data):

Again, MAA looks like a solid BUY and the payout ratio helps me sleep well at night:

How to play this one: We are a little late to the party (so to speak), but I do believe MAA is a sound BUY. That is our initial recommendation and we are also going to stamp an immediate SWAN rating on MAA. We are looking to increase our exposure in the apartment sector and MAA appears to be an attractive REIT that has all of the ingredients of a brick house.

