Diversification Or Diworsification?

Sensible diversification means that you should not sacrifice quality to spread risk.

I’m certainly not Warren Buffett, so I must spread my hard-earned capital across multiple property sectors and sub-sectors.

It’s interesting to see the growing number of writers who tout one stock over and over again (i.e., CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL)) without adhering to one of the most important concepts of portfolio management: diversification.

As far as I’m concerned, diversification is one of the most critical concepts of the investing process, that is, striking the right balance with respect to diversification.

How many stocks should an investor hold? How many sectors should they spread them across? These are probably two of the most common issues that ordinary investors are faced with.

There seems to be no right or wrong answer, it all depends on your goals and the stage you are at in your investing lifetime. Because many of my readers and followers are retirees, I focus more on the dependability of cash flow – hence the concept of “sleeping well at night”.

For younger readers, the concept of yield chasing may seem appealing, and the obvious sacrifice is complexity risk. Instead of owning a diversified portfolio of blue-chip stocks, these more aggressive investors are oftentimes blinded by the yield because of the perception that they are the best avenues to generate wealth.

Obviously, diversification comes in many shapes and sizes. For example, I am highly diversified in REITs but not so diversified in non-REITs. My goals are unique in that I am hoping to overweight the sector in which I have a the most experience.

Nonetheless, I’m certainly not Warren Buffett, so I must spread my hard-earned capital across multiple property sectors and sub-sectors to protect me from the “one torpedo sinking the ship” circumstance.

I’m not a big gambler, but my diversification is similar to roulette. Instead of placing the most chips on the middle row numbers (i.e., 2, 5, 5, 11, 14, etc.), I overweight the property sectors that are most likely to outperform. For example, we are bullish in data centers, cell towers, industrial, and infrastructure – because these property sectors generate the highest earnings (FFO/share) growth.

Then we equal-weight sectors such as retail (only quality names), healthcare (only quality names), and net lease. We also like some of the satellite sectors such as manufactured housing, document storage (i.e., Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)), hotels (i.e., Apple (NYSE:APLE), Park (NYSE:PK), Chatham (NYSE:CLDT), and Hersha (NYSE:HT)).

We also consider commercial mortgage REITs to be a sound asset class, and we target around 10% exposure (within our REIT holdings) to these stocks. Similarly, we aren’t interested in chasing yield, as our primary objective is to generate wealth without being “too cute”.

Again, it’s critical for investors to strike the balance between diversification and diworsification. Some sectors are just better than others, so simply practicing diversification for the sake of having exposure to all sectors isn’t necessarily a good idea. In other words, sensible diversification means that you should not sacrifice quality to spread risk. Warren Buffett sums up the “diversification vs. diworsification” argument the best:

"Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing."

Photo Source

Starwood Property Trust

Unlike some of the older commercial mortgage REITs like RAIT Financial (NYSE:RAS) or Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) that cut their dividends drastically in 2009, Starwood Property Trust (STWD) commenced operations just as the U.S. real estate recovery was underway.

In August 2009, STWD raised around $1 billion, and since that time, the company has deployed over $44 billion in capital. Currently, its portfolio consists of $14.2 billion spanning multiple business segments.

STWD is externally-managed by Starwood Capital Group, a privately-held asset manager founded in 1991 by Barry Sternlicht, and since inception, SCG has acquired over $94 billion of assets, with current assets under management of $56 billion. SCG is a worldwide leader in public-private/private-public market executions, including the creation of eight NYSE-listed companies.

STWD (the commercial mortgage REIT) is a leading real estate finance company and the largest commercial mortgage REIT. Unlike many of our recommended names (i.e., Blackstone Mortgage (NYSE:BXMT), TPG RE Finance (NYSE:TRTX), and KKR Real Estate (NYSE:KREF)) that invest primarily in senior secured (first mortgage loans), STWD has a more diversified business model that includes commercial lending, residential lending, CMBS investing, special servicing, and CMBS loan originations.

A few months ago, I explained my reasons for downgrading STWD from a BUY to a HOLD:

“Some will argue that conglomeration is a strategy that should provide value to STWD shareholders, but I don’t consider complexity a strategic initiative. The circle of competence approach is an opportunity cost, in which the value of specialization is fundamental to risk control.”

As I explained above, for some, yield-chasing may be an appropriate strategy, but I consider a “circle of competence” to be a competitive advantage. I explained:

“I’m just not buying the “multi-cylinder” sales pitch anymore. There is increasing competition in the commercial lending sector and in my opinion the best performers will be the more focused counterparts that can provide differentiation by managing credit, not creating financial complexity."

Now Even More Complexity

Recently, STWD announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GE Capital's (NYSE:GE) energy project finance asset. The acquisition is comprised of both the full-service energy project finance platform and a $2.6 billion loan portfolio, including $400 million of unfunded future commitment. As STWD's CEO explained on the Q2-18 earnings call:

“The platform had successfully originated in excess of $24 billion of loan in 2004 has experienced less than 10 basis points of charge-offs per year over the last 10 years.”

The $2.6 billion portfolio consists of 51 senior secured loans that are collateralized by energy infrastructure real assets. These assets have an attractive risk-adjusted return with a strong credit profile and are largely backed by long-term purchase contracts with investment grade counterpart.

Seems a lot like Hannon Armstrong (HASI)…. (yes, I am working on an update for HASI next).

The GE acquisition leverages existing expertise at Starwood Energy Group which specializes in energy infrastructure equity investment. Starwood Energy has a history of over $7 billion of capital deployment since its inception in 2005 and the platform has 17 investment professionals with an average of 15 years of relevant industry experience.

STWD plans to finance $1.7 billion of the $2.2 billion purchase price with a committed secured term loan facility from Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:MUFG), the term loan also provides additional committed capacity for the $400 million in future funding associated with the portfolio STWD is acquiring from GE. STWD’s CEO explains:

“We have ample available liquidity on our balance sheet to close the transaction in addition to a $600 million committed acquisition financing facility.”

Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of Q3-18 and according to STWD “improves the overall portfolio diversification”

Moving On To The Balance Sheet

STWD ended Q2-18 with ample liquidity, including $4 billion of undrawn debt capacity. This amount does not include the new facilities associated with the GE transaction.

STWD’s net debt to underappreciated equity ratio increased slightly in Q2-18 to 1.7x. If you include off-balance sheet leverage in the form of A notes sold, this ratio would be 1.9x.

STWD seeks an investment grade rating as the CEO explained on the recent earnings call:

“We are in the hunt to become an investment grade credit and if we do that our enterprise will be transformed both in move into the property sector which was applauded tremendously by the rating agencies and this move into a diversified business should help drive our motion towards investments our bonds stay close to investment grade without having investment grade rating.”

What that means for STWD is that the company can issue debt on the corporate level, and “cherry pick what loans it wants to make because it will be able to finance them better than anybody else”.

For Q3-18, STWD declared a $0.48 dividend which will be paid on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 28. This represents an 8.7% annualized dividend yield on the latest closing price.

The Latest Earnings Results

As referenced above, STWD’s closing of the GE transaction is expected to provide benefits in several key areas, importantly the 97% floating rate portfolio is positively correlated to rising interest rates and has an portfolio duration of over four years.

This, coupled with the duration on new loan originations, will extend the overall duration of STWD’s portfolio and add assets with a low correlation to the commercial real estate sector, improving the overall portfolio diversification.

Also, the GE deal (and energy finance) is highly scalable, in excess of $200 billion per year and provides for significant additional capital deployment opportunities on exceptional credit at attractive rates of return. STWD’s CEO adds:

“This purchase brings us one step closer to realizing our goal of becoming a leading global diversified finance company.”

SWTD’s core earnings in Q3-18 totaled $148 million, or $0.54 per share; this amount includes a $0.01 of severance expense associated with a reduction completed in April.

During Q3-18, the lending segment contributed core earnings of $114 million, or $0.42 per share; on the commercial lending side, STWD originated $2 billion of loans with an average loan size of $113 million (all of which were first mortgage loans). More than 90% of this balance represents first mortgages and 95% is floating rate.

On the residential lending side, STWD acquired $193 million of non-agency loans and received prepayments of $64 million, bringing the total portfolio to $793 million and net equity to $295 million; the current portfolio has an average 63% LTV and 724 FICO.

The property segment contributed core earnings of $30 million, or $0.11 per share; the wholly owned assets in this segment has an underappreciated carrying value of $3 billion and continue to generate consistent returns.

The blended aggregate cash-on-cash yield for the trailing 12-month period was approximately 11% and weighted average occupancy stood at 98%. STWD also sold one retail asset from the master lease portfolio this quarter, bringing the cost basis of the year-to-date sales in this portfolio to $48 million with core gains of $7 million.

The investing and servicing segment contributed core earnings of $56 million, or $0.20 per share; on the servicing front, STWD recognized fees of $25 million this quarter.

Grow That Dividend Barry

I was reading through STWD’s Q2-18 transcript and ran across these closing remarks from STWD’s CEO:

“I don’t expect that us raising our dividend is going to do that, we already tried (that) stupidly; so and we trade beyond our peers and we have the best business, we’re the biggest and our bonds trade the cheapest and we have the best borrowing rates, we’re the number one borrowing trading in United States. I mean we trade completely bizarrely in the equity market and I don’t think the dividend increase is going to solve that problem.”

What?

He went on to say:

“…having said that, I would expect that this business will grow as we expand what they can do and financing not only GE projects for example…”

So, as I pointed out in the opening, every investor has his or her own risk tolerance levels, and while STWD is providing investors with an attractive 8.7% dividend yield, I consider the complexity risk considerable. Keep in mind, there’s a reason that GE is dismantling its finance businesses, such that it can focus on its core operations.

But I will say, STWD deserves a chance, and this means that I am going to include the company on my SPEC BUY list (upgrade from HOLD). This means that I am still cautious with regards to all of the moving parts, but I feel as though the “speculative” recommendation is fair. In other words, STWD is not a “core holding” but could perhaps serve as a satellite position.

Attention: Mr. Sternlicht: I would not call dividend growth stupid. As the chart above illustrates, STWD was trading above 11.1x during periods when the company was raising the dividend. I understand you are building a “leading global diversified finance company” but dividend growth should be #1 on the list.

Mr. Market will ultimately reward dividend growth and I will likely upgrade my (SPEC BUY) recommendation when I see evidence to support the dividend growth concept. Dividend growth is hardly stupid; in fact, it’s part of an intelligent REIT investing strategy. As viewed below, assuming STWD began to trade in line with BXMT and KREF (P/E 12x)… food for thought!

