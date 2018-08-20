Why No Love For Healthcare Realty Trust?

I just cannot recommend this REIT that pays out a paltry 3.9% yield with no dividend growth in sight.

Last week I wrote an article titled, The Healthiest Healthcare REITs, and within the article, I included five classic REIT picks: Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Welltower (WELL), LTC Properties (LTC), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), and Physicians Realty (DOC).

As I wrote, "the core business of healthcare is inherently driven by demand for patient care, providing a stable foundation to support investment in the sector. The need for more facilities and services to manage the chronic illnesses of this aging population will be a major driver for growth."

Two of the five REITs on my "healthy" list are medical office building (or MOB) REITs and I find this property sub-sector attractive based on strong underlying fundamentals, including the aging population, health reform, and increased utilization (all are driving the volume of outpatient visits higher).

The overall quality of cash flows derived from MOBs stands out relative to many other healthcare property types, namely senior housing and skilled nursing, where wage pressures, competitive supply, and reimbursement challenges have led to thin rent coverage, forcing a number of REITs and their financially-restrained operators to reduce and restructure rents.

There is a stark contrast in risk between these healthcare property types and one that is important when examining the risk/reward thesis for the MOB REITs.

Investing in MOBs is an immensely safer business model aligning with A and AA rated health systems in high growth densely populated markets, housing the expanding need for outpatient services, and generating rents from tenants that cover their rents 8-10x.

It's odd that one of the MOB-focused REITs is not getting the same shelf space (or attention) as the others, and in this article, I decided it was time to commence research on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR). There have only been a handful of articles (11 to be exact) written on HR and my article makes it 12.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a REIT that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the US. As of Q2-18, the company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion. The company provides leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.

As referenced above, HR is one of three "pure play" MOB REITs. Here's how this compares to the REIT universe:

Around 94% of HR's portfolio is centered around multi-tenant buildings, as viewed below, HR has a highly diversified tenant base (the average tenant occupies 4,192 square feet).

This means that HR reduces risk through tenant size and diversity of medical specialties. HR's assets are primarily on-campus, resulting in a higher proportion of specialists vs. primary care.

Accordingly, it's important to compare HR with the other MOB REITs (DOC and HTA) in terms of their proximity to the hospital. As you can see below, HR has 69% of its portfolio "on campus" compared with 35.9% for HTA and 35.3% for DOC.

Here is how HR compares with all of the healthcare REIT peers in terms location (proximity to hospital, top health systems, top MSAs, and combined attributes).

Another differentiator for HR is the fact that the company has a focused development arm. Development projects, more so than acquisitions, foster hospital relationships.

The Balance Sheet

HR has issued no equity in 2018 and used very little incremental debt, thanks to the conservative balance sheet and relatively modest capital needs. Even so, the company has been actively investing in recent months, recycling proceeds from asset sales into more sustainable cash flows with yields at or above its implied cap rates.

With $465 million available in the line of credit, debt to EBITDA of 5.1x, interest from private capital to form JVs and healthy pipeline of dispositions for the remainder of 2018, HR is well poised to make investments that will generate operating leverage and continue to drive robust internal growth.

The market for MOBs remains active with pricing essentially unchanged from last year, HR is seeing cap rates for individual MOBs and smaller portfolios in the mid 5% range and pricing for larger portfolios at about 5% (with a couple of sizable transactions in the mid-4s).

Consistent pricing in the private market over the past year stands in sharp contrast to the volatility in public market valuations giving rise to valuation gap. As a result, HR's acquisition guidance for the year remains $75 million to $125 million (in line with its disposition guidance).

In Q2-18 HR purchased five buildings for $70.4 million at a blended first-year yield of 5.9% and primarily funding them with $55.7 million of disposition proceeds in the quarter.

The properties acquired totaling 370,000 square feet are in Seattle, Denver and Oklahoma City. All five are located on or adjacent to hospital campuses associated with leading health systems with four of the five on campuses where HR already owns buildings and two providing future redevelopment opportunities for the company.

Disposition activity included the sale of seven properties in Roanoke, Virginia, as a result of the fixed price purchase option for $46.2 million and five skilled nursing facilities in Michigan for $9.5 million, bringing total sales for the year to $55.7 million. For the remainder of the year, HR expects additional dispositions of around $50 million at a blended cap rate of 5.5% to 7.0%.

In regard to development, HR has steady leasing demand at the two projects in Seattle and Charlotte - both scheduled for completion in the first half of 2019.

Note that HR is BBB rated by S&P (DOC is BBB- and HTA is BBB).

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, HR had solid performance: Same-store NOI grew at a notable pace, above 3% annually, generated by healthy contractual rent bumps, cash leasing spreads over 6%, tenant retention well over 80%, and positive sequential absorption.

HR's normalized FFO for Q2-18 was $49 million, flat over Q1-18. With no shares issued, normalized FFO per share remains unchanged at $0.40.

HR's strong internal growth in operational efficiencies helped to keep sequential quarterly FFO even as the company continues its initiative of rotating out of off-campus (slower growth properties) and into on-campus multi-tenant MOBs with greater long-term value.

Shifting to portfolio NOI for the quarter, total trailing 12-month same-store NOI increased 3.2% with single tenant net leased assets growing 3% and same-store multi-tenant properties growing 3.3%.

This revenue growth combined with a modest 2.2% increase in operating expenses creates operating leverage that generated multi-tenant same-store NOI growth of 3.3%. In the quarter, average in-place contractual increases continued to make steady marginal improvement at 2.84% compared to 2.81% in Q1-18 and 2.68% eight quarters ago.

Thoughts on the Dividend…

On the recent earnings call HR management said:

"We have identified over 1.5 million square feet representing three quarters of a $1 billion of development and redevelopment potential embedded in the portfolio, half of this potential involves the replacement or expansion of existing properties."

Over the years, HR has evolved from a mostly single-tenant model (was 73% in 1997) to a multi-tenant platform (90% + today):

There's a tradeoff with multi-tenant buildings: the smaller users typically generate higher rent bumps, but there is also enhanced retention risk. When I think about HR's business model, I am reminded of these two REITs: PS Business Parks (PSB) and STAG Industrial (STAG). Both REITs are highly diversified with shorter-term lease contracts.

On the recent earnings call, HR said that its maintenance CapEx totaled $428.7 million year-to-date, and that the company's FAD payout ratio through the first two quarters of 2018 was 98%. However, the FAD payout ratio would have been approximately 94% due to several outlier items.

However, it's important to recognize that HR's payout ratio was elevated in Q2-18, and because of the shorter-term leases, the company is subject to enhanced retention risk. Needless to say, the on-campus platform provides strong risk mitigation to support the dividend, but this also suggests that HR is likely not going to boost the dividend in the near term.

Here's what the company said on the Q2-18 earnings call:

"So I think as we go through '19, we expect to see that (payout ratio) come down a bit, longer-term where we would like certainly it to go with the below 90% certainly. And I think that's certainly what it takes before we talk about getting to incremental dividend increases. So I think our view is we will continue to address that in the coming quarters to give some insight as we get closer to '19 and continue to monitor that and give some thoughts as to how we look at that in terms of coverage and dividend increase."

As you can see, HR's FFO Payout ratio (not FAD) is 75% (same as HTA) and DOC's FFO payout ratio is 84%. This suggests the dividend is safe, but it also explains the modest dividend growth history. Here is a snapshot of HR's dividend growth history:

Ouch. As you can see, HR cut the dividend (rather drastically) in 2007 and has not increased its dividend since that time (the company has paid $1.20 per share annually since 2010). Here's how HR's current dividend yield compares with the peer group:

Now you can see the picture forming, and why there has been very little love for HR's shares. The company cut the dividend over 12 years ago and has not boosted it since. Also, the FAD payout suggests the company is not in a position to boost it anytime soon.

However, HR's FFO/share estimated growth (using FAST Graphs) appears strong for 2018 and 2019:

Let's examine the P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

Ouch again! HR is not cheap (the third most expensive healthcare REIT based on P/FFO), and I find HTA and DOC more attractive (based solely on valuation).

Yet, I am intrigued by HR, not so much because I am dying to own the shares, but I am thinking more along the lines of M&A. It would be really interesting to see a reverse merger unfold with HR and a big name like Ventas.

After all, HR has two things that are coveted today in the healthcare sector: high-quality MOBs and premium equity pricing.

In summary: We just don't see the love for HR, and I'll admit that I am biased towards dividend growth stocks. I just cannot recommend this REIT that pays out a paltry 3.9% yield with no dividend growth in sight. Also, shares are not cheap, and there are much better opportunities with DOC and HTA. Until this REIT begins to move the (dividend) needle, we'll sit on the sidelines (that means we recommend a HOLD).

Sources: FAST Graphs and HR Investor Presentation.

