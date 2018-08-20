Twitter Seems To Have Finally Found Its Sweet Spot

The company's growth likely will come from keeping the content, developer, and server costs down while now ramping up user growth and advertiser interest.

The site is also now seemingly more advertiser-friendly, as the bot purge also now increases advertiser trust that they are actually reaching real people with ad impressions and engagements.

Nefarious actors on the platform have long been a problem for Twitter, as even a few very hostile harassers have been shown to discourage wide swaths of user activity.

Now that the company has experienced its third quarter of profitability with guidance for more of the same, it looks like it is on the verge of scaling up.

Twitter has in the past year begun settling on a more stable content moderation policy as well as engaging in other platform cleanup and redesigns.

For a platform that has the public spotlight so frequently on it, and is itself key to facilitating that spotlight, lately Twitter (TWTR) has been especially focused on, as CEO Jack Dorsey has been on a media tour discussing the future of the website and how it may change from its current design.

Now that Twitter has posted its third quarter of profitability, and is on the verge of its first year of the same, many would say, myself included, that it's on the cusp of going from its nebulous "startup" stage to now scaling and maturing its business model. If we look at Twitter's recent changes and developments, I think the platform has now shifted the gears to begin driving growth in its key metrics, which are specifically user activity and consequently advertising revenue while holding content, personnel/development, and server costs down.

Twitter, of course, still faces risks as it moves forward in tightening up its platform, but I think the risk-reward of its recent moves still lean in the direction of growth and increasing scale and profitability.

TWTR data by YCharts

Rightly-Done Content Cleanup Supports Future User Growth

The Twitter of 2018 looks extremely different from the Twitter of 2017, let alone 2016 or prior. From mass purges of fake accounts and bots to kicking off those who engage in disruptive, harassing, or hateful activities on the website, the "Twitter experience" is now one with far less trolling as well as far more trust in user metrics, both for users themselves and advertisers.

On the first point in terms of content moderation, Twitter has recently been facing much public questioning over how it strikes the right balance between content control and unfiltered expression, particularly in terms of checks and balances and unbiased implementation of its policies.

The general trend in this direction, however, has been positive, I believe, for the company, as a platform where bad actors run amok depresses broader user activity due to people wanting to avoid harassment. Indeed, over the years, we've seen how major public figures, such as actors and actresses, singers, artists, etc., have frequently left Twitter, as well as other social media platforms, due to being attacked viciously and unfairly on the platforms.

Indeed, just a few bad actors can spoil the environment for everyone. When these public figures leave Twitter, which has said one of its niches is precisely a place for public figures to distribute their content and nurture their fan bases, they consequently reduce user activity on the platform due to not having their fan bases utilize Twitter for the respective public figures. This is not even accounting for smaller figures or the general public that uses Twitter but may face an inhospitable environment and then leave as well.

By better enforcing policies against harassment, Twitter is building community trust in a way that I think will be helpful for future user activity and other metrics growth. There undoubtedly remains implementation questions, such as whether the enforcers are enforcing without bias, but undoubtedly those growing pains will be resolved. Twitter does need to be careful though - if it goes haywire or overdone in its crackdown, the resulting user activity impact can be the reverse as people feel they cannot use the platform effectively.

The increased content moderation is only part of the broader changes Twitter has been making to seemingly better prepare itself to begin growing revenue and profitability while also holding costs down.

Its recent purge of bots and fake accounts, long a problem for the company, likely will too increase advertiser trust that the impressions and engagement they are paying for on the platform are actually going to real people. Though it seemingly was the cause behind a small drop in monthly active users this past quarter, the effect of this major cleanup likely will soon be absorbed and forgotten after a quarter or two.

Conclusion

Twitter's current P/E ratio of 42 and market capitalization of $24 billion, I believe, will soon look rather cheap if the current earnings trajectory holds up, as then the company not only may justify still a high P/E growth ratio as it begins to scale but also will see increasing earnings that boost up its price too.

I think over this upcoming year we may begin to see what a maturing Twitter looks like after these past few years of the company trying to find what its real business model and niche for user activity is, as well as the right content policies and design to best promote public engagement.

It seems like Twitter is finally finding that sweet spot and now beginning to leverage it up. This upcoming year undoubtedly will be exciting to see how profitability and revenue hold up and grow, as well as how user activity develops now that the platform seems to have settled into a more stable content design.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.