Portfolios Of Funds That Do Well In A Bear Market

The "recession-resistant" funds are combined with the funds in the July Portfolio to build the August Model Portfolio. A comparable portfolio is built from Vanguard funds only.

I build 4 hypothetical million-dollar portfolios of funds that did well in the 2001 and 2007 recessions and two recent corrections.

In this article, I analyze four Model Portfolios, one for each of the corrections that began in 2000, 2007, 2011, and 2015, and compare them to the July Model Portfolio. No one rings a bell at the top, nor the bottom of the market so the data used to create these portfolios start a few months before the correction begins and end a few months after the S&P 500 stops falling.

UPDATE TO THE MODEL PORTFOLIOS

The August Portfolio was built from funds that have done relatively well during market corrections. The Portfolio is not bearish, but intended to have lower risk and volatility with upside potential.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer (Std Dev, Drawdown, Sharpe) and Morningstar (Returns)

MORNINGSTAR X-RAY INTERPRETER

X-Ray Interpreter is a Morningstar Premium Service that analyzes portfolios. The August Portfolio is 50% US stocks, 6% foreign stocks, 34% bonds, and 9% cash. Morningstar interprets the portfolio as a "core" portfolio that is moderately risky, suitable for an investor with a 3 to 10 year horizon. It adds that its stock exposure is spread evenly across the market and includes a good mix of small, medium, and large companies and has an even mix of conservatively priced value stocks and high flying growth stocks. It has a lot of exposure to hard assets (real estate) and low exposure to cyclical stocks. The expense ratio for the portfolio is "very low".

RISK VERSUS VOLATILITY

The bucket investment strategy includes Bucket 1) having 6 to 12 months in cash equivalents, Bucket 2) safe investments (short and intermediate term bonds), 3) Lower Volatility/Less Risky funds, 4) Core Funds and 5) higher risk/reward funds.

The chart below shows the 3-year return for over 300 domestic funds from Morningstar categories other than bond and money market funds categorized by risk (Morningstar Bear Rank) and Volatility (standard deviation). The funds are divided into 10 equal buckets of funds by standard deviation and risk. About 40% of the funds have high volatility (13 Std Dev or higher). About 35% of the funds have a standard deviation close to the S&P 500. Only 7% of the funds have moderate volatility (Std Dev between 9 and 11) and low to moderate risk (Bear Rank less than 50). Another 7% fit into the Low Risk, Low Volatility Category.

Source: Chart by Author based on data from Morningstar.

The following funds passed a screen for low Morningstar Bear Market Rank (risk where 1 is best and 100 is worst), Volatility (Standard Deviation), Drawdown, Correlation to the overall market, yet still averaged a return of 3% or more annually for the past three years. Only 23 funds (7%) passed. These types of funds are a semi-permanent part of the bucket strategy (Bucket 3). They do relatively well in downturns and provide some upside potential. Most are rated by Morningstar to have low or below average risk for their category and rank three stars or higher.

Source: Morningstar (Rank Only) and Portfolio Visualizer.

INTERESTING ARTICLES

Two of the interesting articles this month are both from Wells Fargo. From "Core CPI Hits Fresh Cycle High":

Consumer price inflation picked up a bit in July, with the CPI rising 0.2 percent after advancing 0.1 percent in June. That kept the 12-month change in inflation at 2.9 percent, the fastest rate in six years. Core inflation is up 2.4 percent over the past year and should keep the Fed on track to raise rates two more times this year.

And from "Recession Update: Should We Worry?" describing a model that Wells Fargo built last year to estimate the 1 to 2-year probability of a recession:

Historically, when the threshold is met, there is 69.2 percent chance (average probability) of a recession within the next 17 months (average lead time). Therefore, this framework suggests that clouds are gathering over the next couple of years.

Analysts at Charles Schwab believe that risks are rising, but that a bear market is not around the corner.

In fact, for the more tactical investors among you, we have reduced the risk profile of our sector recommendations by downgrading our view of the technology and financial sectors to neutral, while upgrading our recommendation to the utilities and real estate sector, also to neutral...

GOLD AS A HEDGE FOR UNCERTAINTY & INFLATION

The chart below shows how gold has performed during recessions since 1969. In general, the gold price increased over 10% during recessions. Recessions are generally deflationary, not inflationary.

In the following chart, the price of gold is compared to periods of high inflation where the Consumer Price Index rose 3 percentage points or more. The average increase in gold price rose by 40% during these times.

In "Markets Better Prepare For Stagflation," Danielle DiMartino Booth, a former Central Banker, makes the case for stagflation, a period of high inflation and slow growth. The gold price has been declining as the dollar strengthens, but the relative strength indicator suggests that it approaching oversold. Inflation has risen 1.2 percentage points since July of last year.

IAU data by YCharts

The Inflation Indicator from the Investment Model is based in part on Price Pressures available at the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED). The ideal investing environment for stocks is around 2% inflation. Higher and lower inflation can lower the price to earnings ratio, which would be another headwind to the markets. For more information on this subject, read "Probable Outcomes" by Ed Easterling, or his article on Financial Physics at Crestmont Research. The price of gold is currently low because of the strengthening dollar, but is likely to rise if a recession becomes more evident or inflation rises.

Source: Chart by the Author based on data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database

RISK

Below is the Risk Indicator, which is composited from the Chicago Fed Adjusted National Financial Conditions Index, St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index, Kansas City Financial Stress Index, CBOE S&P 100 Volatility Index, and the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index for United States available from the FRED database. The index has fallen from a strong level (100%) to a more modest 40%; however, most of the weakness is due to volatility and uncertainty and not to financial stress.

Source: Chart by the Author based on data from St Louis Fed Reserve

Below, it can be clearly seen that inflation is rising and the Federal Reserve is raising short-term interest rates to prevent the economy from overheating. Recessions often follow.

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve FRED database

The 2 and 10-year Treasury Yields in the chart below are part of the yield curve. The yield curve inverting is where short-term interest rates rise above long-term rates and has been a reliable indicator of recessions. The relationship between the two is a measure of risk over the next 1 or 2 years.

Source: Chart by the Author based on data from St Louis Fed Reserve

Below are the Organisations for Economic Co-operation and Development's Leading Indicators for the Euro Zone, Japan, China, United States, Canada and Mexico composited into a leading indicator used in the Investment Model. The US is not immune to a global slowdown as can be seen in the 2001 and 2007 recessions. We are in a gradual slowdown as opposed to more sudden cyclical slowdowns in the past.

Source: Chart by the Author based on OECD and S&P 500 data

INVESTMENT MODEL

Below is the main Investment Model Index (blue line). It is built upon 30 main indexes including leading and coincident indicators, monetary policy, interest rates, housing, income, orders, profits, valuations, inflation, and financial risk, among others. It was built to provide a six month outlook of the direction of the stock market. The stock market has forecast nine of the last five recessions? The Investment Model evaluates the strength of the investment environment, of which one aspect is recessions.

When the Index goes negative is a good time to consider being bearish. After which, when the slope turns positive is time to stop being bearish. The black line is the S&P 500 and the red line represents the five time periods used to create the Model Portfolios. The Investment Model Index began to decline in the fourth quarter of last year. If this trend continues then more volatility should be anticipated.

Source: Author Based on Data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve

The Investment Model is divided into four stages for Recovery (Stage 1), Expansion (Stage 2) , Decelerating Growth (Stage 3), and Contraction (Stage 4). The Investment Model slipped into Decelerating Growth in June. The data in the Investment Model includes some quarterly data, so revisions can impact the past month or two of the Model.

The red shaded area is where the model suggests being bearish. Stage 3 (Decelerating Growth) is a warning that a bear market may be approaching and to become more cautious. The red line is the percentage of indicators that are negative. It shows that while the investment environment is deteriorating, the risk of a major correction or recession in the near term is low.

Source: Author Based on Data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve

The funds that have done well during the Business Cycle Declining Stage and Recession Stage, excluding bearish funds, are shown below. Criteria such as Morningstar Rating, fund assets, no load funds, draw down, and average expense ratios were used. An example fund for each category is shown. Bonds have different criteria compared to equities in Morningstar's Bear Market Rank (i.e. long-term bonds are 100 because they have higher risk in a downturn than ultrashort term bonds, which are rated 6).

What does well in a correction depends upon factors such as valuation (bubbles), inflation, changes in interest rates, and severity of economic conditions. Doing well is relative to the S&P 500, so they may be less bad than the S&P 500 during a recession.

Source: Morningstar

The following list of funds are from Morningstar Categories that did well during corrections, but the funds may not have been through a recession or missed one of the filters to be in the list above.

Source: Morningstar

INVESTMENT ROTATION

There isn't a clear case for sector rotation into defensive funds. They are doing well and are generally less volatile. A great analysis can be found in a recent Seeking Alpha article by The Fortune Teller, "Time For A Change: More Value And Income At The Expense Of Growth And Momentum" or "Squirrels" by Lance Roberts. When I say there is nor a clear case, there is over the past 3 or 4 months, which may be or may not be the start of a trend.

ICF data by YCharts

PORTFOLIO RULES

Over 100 funds were evaluated with Portfolio Visualizer (PV) for each time period and through a process of elimination for volatility, draw down, and returns, narrowed the selection down to about 20 funds for each portfolio. Each fund in the portfolio is assigned a minimum allocation of 2% and a maximum allocation of 5 to 10% depending up how conservative and diversified the fund is. A higher minimum allocation may be assigned based on short term trends from the fund ranking system. Portfolio Visualizer then calculated an allocation to maximize the return for a given volatility.

2001 RECESSION AND TECHNOLOGY BUBBLE

The stock market downturn due to the bursting of the Technology Bubble was severe, but the recession was not particularly severe so that there was opportunity for asset rotation to be very effective. The 2001 Bear Model Portfolio had an average 12% annualized return compared to 8% for the Vanguard Wellesley (VWINX) fund. The funds in the Portfolio are shown below.

The statistics are shown below.

Real Estate, Value, Gold, Health Care, Inflation Protected Bonds, and Long Term Bonds performed well, but draw down was still high for some of these categories. Utilities are absent from the portfolio. Vanguard Wellesley Income performed well as a conservative fund.

2007 GREAT RECESSION PORTFOLIO

The 2007 Great Recession was exasperated by a Housing Bubble due to prolonged low interest rates with easy financing, and a financial crisis due to excessive leverage. The 2007 Bear Portfolio differs from the 2000 Bear Portfolio in that while it out performed the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund, the Portfolio had to go more to more bonds and gold.

Most equity categories had a high draw down and low returns for the period. Real estate and health care, and staples are in the portfolio even though they had negative returns for the period because they are traditional investments for down turns. Only short and intermediate term bonds and an arbitrage fund had low draw down.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

2011 PORTFOLIO WHEN QE STALLED

The stock markets (red line) stalled when Quantitative Easing (green line) slowed in 2011. QE provided liquidity to the markets. It is now being reversed, which will be a headwind to the markets.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

The Model Portfolio had higher returns than Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund, and with lower volatility and draw down.

The 2011 bear market was not accompanied by a recession. Traditional safer investments such as staples, utilities and real estate performed well. Conservative investments like Vanguard Wellesley Income and Vanguard Target Retirement Income (VTINX) performed well. Gold and Long-Term Bonds are absent from the Model Portfolio. Managed Volatility Funds like Bridgeway Managed Volatility (BRBPX) and Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) make an appearance into the Portfolio.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

2016 RECESSION THAT ALMOST WAS

The US economy avoided a recession in 2016. The Investment Model showed the US falling into Decelerating Growth (Stage 3), but later improving to Expansionary Growth (Stage 2).

Again, with perfect hindsight, the Model Portfolio had higher returns than the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund with lower volatility and drawdown.

To achieve better performance than the Vanguard Wellesley Fund, the Model Portfolio included High Dividend, Real Estate, Arbitrage, Health Care, Utilities and Staples. Low Volatility Funds are becoming more common and have a permanent place in the Bucket Strategy. High risk/high reward funds are in the top bucket.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

HINT OF A BEAR MARKET FUNDS

How are the funds and categories discussed in this article doing now? Quite well, particularly on a volatility adjusted basis. Investors are rotating into more recession-resistant funds.

Source: Morningstar

AUGUST MODEL PORTFOLIO

The August Model Portfolio combines the funds from the four model portfolios and the July Model Portfolio to have a universe of about 50 funds to choose from. The current situation is that interest rates are rising and the dollar is getting stronger. Longer term bond prices and most international funds are not performing well because of rising interest rates and strengthening dollar. Below is the August Model Portfolio. Amplify Online Retail (IBUY) is in the portfolio because of the long-term trend to buy online.

Source: Morningstar

With the benefit of hindsight to select the funds that have done well, the August Model Portfolio would have returned over 15 percent with lower volatility. The August Portfolio is built from defensive, low volatility funds.

Below is the data for the funds in the August Portfolio for the past 12 months.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Below is the performance of the funds as of August 17th.

Source: Morningstar

Gold is not in the August portfolio, but is a likely addition over the next year.

MUTUAL FUND SPOTLIGHT

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor Fund (VFMFX) made its debut earlier this year. Vanguard rates it a 4 (Moderate to Aggressive) on its risk potential scale. It has an expense ratio of 0.18%, and assets of $36M. The minimum investment is $50,000. According to Vanguard:

Managed by Vanguard Quantitative Equity Group (QEG), this fund seeks to identify U.S. common stocks with the potential to generate higher returns relative to the broad U.S. equity market. QEG uses a proprietary screening model that ranks stocks on factors such as momentum, quality, and value. In general, the portfolio holds stocks that exhibit relatively strong recent performance, strong fundamentals, and low prices relative to fundamentals as determined by the advisor. Another key attribute is the fund’s diversification—it invests in a mix of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks that span different market sectors and industry groups. The fund may take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its normal investment policies and strategies—for instance, by allocating substantial assets to cash equivalent investments or other less volatile instruments— in response to adverse or unusual market, economic, political, or other conditions. In doing so, the fund may succeed in avoiding losses but may otherwise fail to achieve its investment objective.

Vanguard's US Multifactor ETF is VFMF. It has $61M in assets and an expense ratio of 0.18%.

COMPARISON OF PORTFOLIOS

Below is how some of the portfolios have performed the past year compared to the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBIAX). The August Portfolio is not bearish, but if economic conditions worsen, it will migrate to the more bearish allocations and funds.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

CONCLUSION

Why go to this much effort when an investor can just buy the Vanguard Balanced Index or Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund? Because of the Bucket Strategy. Someone approaching retirement should concentrate investments in buckets that can be withdrawn in the near term and riskier investments are in buckets that have time to recover. Secondly, allocations and funds may change over time according to the business cycle. During a recession, I hope to beat the Vanguard Wellesley Fund and during periods of stronger growth I want to beat the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund. They are both part of my bucket strategy.

A simpler strategy is to buy a dozen or so Vanguard funds including money market (VMMXX), allocation (VWINX and VBIAX), real estate (VGSLX), value (VWINX), utility (VPU), health care (VGHCX), low volatility (VFMV), international low volatility (VMVFX), multifactor (VFMF or VFMFX), short term bond (VSGBX), inflation protected bonds (VTAPX), high yield bonds (VWEHX), dividend appreciation (VDADX), and world bond (VTABX). For the longer-term bucket, one could choose small cap (VEVFX) and mid cap (VSEQX) funds. Depending upon risk tolerance, a hypothetical million-dollar portfolio of Vanguard funds might look like this:

Source: Morningstar

