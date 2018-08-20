ServiceNow: Still Spending Heavily On Growth Despite Wide Moat

Success in cross-selling HR and Sales products that act as an extension, and not as competition, to popular SaaS vendors presents a bullish outlook on revenue growth.

I first learned about ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) back in college. My school worked very closely with recruiters and company partners to make sure the curriculum stays up to date with the fast-paced IT industry. As part of these discussions, ServiceNow’s ITSM (IT Service Management) and ITOM (IT Operations Management) platforms became the main software tool for our class in IT Systems Analysis.

Shares have more than doubled since that time, and investors need to reevaluate ServiceNow. Now a market leader in ITSM, the growth prospects in the company's core sector have decreased, as it has already disrupted the ITSM field. Although ServiceNow is continuing to widen its moat, its future prospects will depend on the ability to gain market share in other areas of IT, as well as create a market for service management platforms outside of IT. Because of the company's current moat in ITSM, its ability to provide service management to a variety of use cases outside of IT, and its success with multi-product customer contracts, ServiceNow should continue its high levels of revenue growth, as the business model supports its valuation.

Moat

ServiceNow has consistently grown in market share over the last several years and is now the current market leader in ITSM. The characteristics of the company's products creates an easily established moat in the industry once ServiceNow gains market share. Not only does the company benefit from the main benefit for cloud providers - high switching costs - but it also benefits from networking effects. As more customers start using ServiceNow to optimize workflows and manage their infrastructure, the workforce adapts to these technologies. Not only that, but since ServiceNow takes time and resources to integrate with a company’s IT architecture, customers will lose their ability to freely switch vendors the longer they use ServiceNow.

Morningstar has also recently noted this, explaining the moat: “ServiceNow has followed the successful software paradigm of introducing a single, mission-critical product in a market vertical and expanding from that beachhead into other niches, providing ample upselling and cross-selling opportunities.”

Revenue Stability and Market Share Protection

As mentioned above, ServiceNow’s moat is based on its ability to lock customers in and maintain high customer renewal rates, currently at 98%. ServiceNow also operates on a subscription basis, locking in customers to a multi-year contract, providing the company with a stable revenue source from these deals.

ServiceNow’s current business model also benefits from vendor lock-in, which is explained as when “a customer uses one company as their main cloud provider, and the cloud infrastructure becomes so ingrained into the customer’s business that a customer is 'locked in' with this software. This gives the vendor pricing power, and leads to an overall shift of power as the customer is a victim to whatever terms the vendor gives.”

ServiceNow will continue to drive revenue growth from maintaining its current customers, raising prices, and locking in new customers. All these provide a nice floor for the company but does not justify its valuation. ServiceNow’s key to continuing growth will be expanding its services and creating an ecosystem that will become operation-critical for its customers, as the company continues to grow upsells to its current customers as well.

ServiceNow’s Expansion

Already establishing dominance in ITSM, ServiceNow is expanding to include CSM, HR, and security offerings, among others. However, the interesting aspect is that the company is focused on becoming an add-on and an enhancement for current cloud providers, rather than a competitor.

For example, two of ServiceNow’s new offerings are in HR and CSM. Both of these areas are already dominated by two vendors: Workday (NYSE:WDAY) in HR and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) in CRM and CSM. In both of these cases, ServiceNow is avoiding direct competition. In HR, it integrates with Workday in an effort to provide end-user services and combine Workday’s capabilities and ServiceNow’s HR offering to automate common HR-related problems and create efficient workflows for employees.

With Salesforce, ServiceNow focuses of providing additional services based on data given by Salesforce. Although Salesforce is beginning to provide an end-to-end solution itself, ServiceNow has continued to see success in customers preferring to use Salesforce for its sales and have ServiceNow use this data to create workflows within the company, with an example use case below.

ServiceNow’s ability to expand beyond its core offering, while leveraging its platform to engage with other vendors rather than compete directly, lowers the risk of competition taking market share from the company. This strategy also allows ServiceNow an opportunity to expand beyond IT as well. Future products and expansions for the company provide a clear path to continue its growth as it attempts to use its moat in IT to become a complete enterprise offering.

Risks

Investors should note that ServiceNow will be relying on new product offerings to validate its valuation, which presents several risks, such as wasted R&D spend and marketing expenses, as well as product offerings that aren’t successful. However, the company has appeared to avoid this, as it is currently gaining new customers that are open to using several new products from ServiceNow outside of ITSM, as shown below.

The diversification of its product offerings outside of ITSM and ITOM are becoming more prevalent. By establishing dominance in its original offering, the company has become more diversified, as well as shown success already in generating more revenue per contract, by successfully including add-ons.

ServiceNow can also see one of the major cloud providers begin to target market share of the company, but it might be too expensive for a large vendor to come in. Although fears such as Workday and Salesforce attempting to offer similar products is a relevant risk, there have yet to be any threats as of now. However, ServiceNow’s diversification of product offerings would offer limited downside in such a case.

As mentioned throughout this article, ServiceNow will continue to add product offerings to expand its ecosystem. Because the company has offered no hints of limiting its growth, investors will still have to value ServiceNow as a high-risk play despite its moat in ITSM and ITOM, due to elevated costs. R&D and sales and marketing costs have shown no hint of meaningful decreases, which is exciting from a business model point of view but risky for investors.

Valuation

ServiceNow’s main risk is its high valuation. Basically, the market likely sees no real risks from a business standpoint, and has valued the company as such. Below, we’ll compare ServiceNow with similar SaaS companies experiencing high growth - Workday, Salesforce, and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX).

Company Market Cap EV/Revenue P/S Sales Growth P/S/G Forward P/E P/CF ServiceNow $32.18 Billion 14.1 14.1 34% 0.42 57.8 43.5 Salesforce $107.74 Billion 9.3 9.7 25% 0.38 53.5 30.7 Workday $30.69 Billion 12.0 13.5 29% 0.47 85.4 56.6 Dropbox $11.07 Billion 10.2 9.4 28% 0.34 67.1 - Average 11.4 11.7 29% 0.40 66.0 43.6

ServiceNow is not an investment for those looking for an undervalued option. The company's P/S ratio is extremely high, and even though P/S/G suggests that it isn’t too high relative to sales growth, investors should recognize that most of its current offerings are priced in. From a financial and valuation standpoint, there are no clear indicators of ServiceNow being a buy.

However, ServiceNow does have a clear growth path in terms of business model expansion. I believe that the company has several products offering new capabilities that its peers aren’t offering, and which are therefore still in an early adaption phase. Because of this, I believe the company has a clear revenue growth path, despite its market share in ITSM. Although the fundamentals don’t support it, ServiceNow’s business model supports its high valuation, and diversified product offerings support the high P/S. If ServiceNow continues to present sales growth above 30%, and the business model does support this, I do not believe the company should be considered overvalued. Its moat presents a high floor in the valuation, and with suggestions that customers are buying their new product offerings, I believe the company's sales growth will continue to support its valuation.

Investor Takeaway

At current levels, ServiceNow is simply not an investment for everyone, presenting little margin of safety. Although the company's fundamentals present a short-term bearish case, I believe its established moat in IT will present investors with a high floor, and the new product offerings should continue to see rising adoption rates, with the possibility of non-IT revenue making up 50% of its revenue sources.

With this said, I believe most of this information is priced in. However, I believe the company's business model and integrations with current SaaS providers provide a high revenue growth potential. With its business model and new offerings which have a higher possibility of success than the market believes, revenue growth above 35% for the next year should be easily achievable, which would validate its current valuation levels.

Investors looking for growth should focus on business models, and ServiceNow has an excellent one. A high valuation suggests a possibility of high volatility, so I’ve been slowly increasing my position on each dip. I believe the current moat is priced in, but the company's success in working with, and not competing against, other vendors outside of IT provide an opportunity to continue its growth levels and allow ServiceNow to continue to be a buy for long-term, growth-focused investors.

